Healthcare and health insurance for seniors in France

Healthcare for seniors in France What is the current state of health of seniors in France? More than 10% of the French population is over 75. France has an average life expectancy of 82.3 (PDF, figure from 2022), higher than that of the European Union (EU). However, life expectancy has fallen since 2019 and has yet to recover. Furthermore, the country has a higher gender mortality gap than anywhere else in Western Europe, except Finland. The most widespread chronic diseases (in French) in France are: Cardio and neurovascular diseases

Neurodegenerative diseases

Respiratory conditions such as COPD France has several initiatives to take care of its elderly population. For example, retirees get priority for healthcare checkups, and the French government provides information points for older people. These services provide information on defining your needs, adapting your home, care solutions, combating isolation, your rights, and more. Healthcare The French healthcare system Read more How can expat seniors access French healthcare? France has public healthcare, which any resident can access after three months of living there. However, if you receive a state pension from the EEA, Switzerland, or the UK, you must complete an S1 form to receive social security in France. This is available from your health insurance authority. Citizens of the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland can use their European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) to receive emergency medical treatment at the same cost as French nationals. Those from the UK can use their Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC). Photo: Tristan Le/Pexels Some countries have bilateral agreements with France, allowing their residents to access healthcare, but others should find out if their home country covers health costs abroad and consider taking out private health insurance. Telemedicine Telehealth consultations, or online health services, have become more popular since 2020. Although they are more popular among younger patients, they valuable for those with reduced mobility or living in rural areas. They are now reimbursed at the same rate as in-person consultations (70%).

Specialist healthcare for seniors in France France has numerous medical professionals who specialize in healthcare that affects older people. These include: Geriatricians

Cardiologists

Neurologists

Oncologists

Ophthalmologists

Rheumatologists

Endocrinologists

Psychiatrists and psychologists You usually require a referral from your doctor to access appointments with these medical professionals. However, if you have private insurance, you may be able to speak to someone directly, especially at a private clinic. Check with your provider to find out. Photo: Kampus Production/Pexels Generally, Puma covers 70% of your healthcare costs for specialists when accessing them with a referral. You can keep up with the latest developments in geriatric medicine by following the French Society for Geriatrics and Gerontology (Société Française de Gériatrie et Gérontologie – SFGG, link in French). This organization works in policy, research, education, and advocacy and publishes useful resources. Vaccines for older people in France One of the ways that older people can protect their health is by taking the recommended vaccinations. France offers the following vaccinations to seniors: Vaccine When Reimbursed? COVID-19 Any time, plus boosters when recommended 100% Diptheria, tetanus, and polio At age 65 and every 10 years afterward 65% Seasonal flu Every year 100% for over 65s and people with some chronic illnesses (not reimbursed for others) Zona (Shingles) Between the ages of 65 and 74 30% If you’re unsure about which vaccines you need, get in touch with your healthcare provider. Bear in mind that it’s also essential to check which vaccinations are necessary before traveling abroad. In France, health insurance does not cover vaccines for travelers.

Vision and hearing care for seniors If you notice problems with your vision while in France, you can visit the following medical professionals: Ophthalmologist (ophtalmologiste) – a doctor specializing in eyes and vision. This specialist may examine your eyes, diagnose disorders, prescribe treatment, and perform surgery on the eye. You may need a referral from your general doctor for your first appointment.

Optician – this professional can make prescription glasses and lenses from a doctor’s prescriptions. They may also check your vision. Although the ophthalmologist provides the initial prescription, the optician may renew and adapt it over the years. Once you’re over 42, it’s recommended to replace your glasses and lenses every three years. You can receive up to 100% reimbursement for frames up to €30 and the lenses of your glasses. However, contact lenses are only reimbursed at 60%. Photo: RDNE Stock Project/Pexels Meanwhile, seniors struggling with their hearing can be referred to a hearing care professional (in French). They will ask you questions about your situation, examine your ears, and advise you on the different options available. They’ll give you a quote for hearing aids if necessary, which you can try out for 30 days, and organize follow-up tests. There are two types of hearing aids: Class I : Less expensive devices, reimbursed 100% by public insurance

: Less expensive devices, reimbursed 100% by public insurance Class II: More advanced equipment, reimbursed 60% by public insurance

Cancer and cancer screenings for seniors Cancer is the leading cause of death in France, with 24.5% of deaths in 2020 to blame for the disease. As a result, France has had initiatives over the years to improve diagnosis and treatment. For example, the French Cancer Control Strategy 2021–30 includes prevention, improving prognosis, and reducing preventable cancers by 60,000 cases per year. The most common forms of cancer in France in women are breast, colorectal, lung, and uterus, while men are most likely to experience prostate, lung, colorectal, and bladder cancer. As part of France’s strategy against cancer, the country has screening programs for several groups, including over-50s. Age-related cancers and screening in France Some types of cancer are more common as people age, so France has several screening programs: Colorectal cancer: People from 50–74 are invited every two years for a screening. This involves an initial test for blood in stool – you can get a kit from your doctor, online, or from a pharmacy, and the cost is covered by health insurance.

Breast cancer: Women aged 50–74 are invited for a mammography every two years. You should receive the results at the end of your appointment. Healthcare Hospitals in France Read more You can learn about prevention, treatment, research, and more from the Institut National du Cancer (National Cancer Institute – link in French). As it’s essential to detect cancer early for effective treatment, if you experience any unusual symptoms (in French), contact your doctor.

Neurodegenerative diseases Around 1.5 million people in France are affected by neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s. France has had several strategies and plans in place over the years, including the National Degenerative Disease Strategy (Stratégie Nationale Maladies Neurodégénératives) 2024–2028. This plan proposes several research and policy measures, but at the time of writing, it is yet to be enacted. Both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease are classed as ‘long-term illnesses‘ (affection de longue durée – ALD), and social security covers 100% of approved costs for treatment. However, you may incur additional costs for alternative treatments and therapies, so check with your insurer. Alzheimer’s and dementia Alzheimer’s Disease and other types of dementia involve a progressive loss of memory and impaired cognitive functions. It’s thought that around 750,000 people are diagnosed per year in France, a figure which could double by 2050 due to the country’s aging population. France emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis – initial symptoms may include: Change in behavior or personality

Forgetfulness and losing things

Difficulty with language

Difficulty performing familiar tasks

Loss of orientation

Impaired judgement

Loss of motivation Photo: Matthias Zomer/Pexels Contact your general doctor if you notice any of these symptoms. They can carry out initial examinations to rule out other conditions. Following the first appointment, they may monitor you to keep track of your symptoms. You may also be referred to a specialist or for a memory consultation. After additional examinations, the general doctor and specialist build a care pathway and may share information on therapeutic trials. A team of medical professionals provide treatment, which may include: bodily care

rehabilitation and physical activity

cognitive support Parkinson’s Disease Parkinson’s Disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative condition in France, with 25,000 new cases each year in France. Patients are diagnosed at an average age of 58. Organizations in France have been contributing to research into Parkinson’s, improving knowledge of the condition and diagnosis and assessing environmental risk factors. Characteristic symptoms include: Difficulty initiating movement

Slowing down of gestures

Increasingly small and difficult writing

Rigid arms or legs

Tremors when muscles are relaxed If you experience symptoms, contact your doctor, who can refer you to a neurologist. They diagnose the condition through questions and examinations, and you may undergo medical imaging (such as an MRI) to rule out other illnesses. Healthcare Finding a doctor in France Read more Following diagnosis, the doctor provides a consultation to create a personalized care plan. Treatment can include medication, physiotherapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy. In severe cases, neurosurgery may be an option.

Chronic disease management Chronic diseases and long-term conditions can affect your quality of life as a retiree in France. Fortunately, the country is well-equipped to help patients manage many conditions linked to age, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and arthritis. Furthermore, many conditions allow for 100% health coverage. Cardiovascular diseases Cardiovascular diseases include hypertension, coronary artery disease, and stroke. There are several prevention programs in the country, and many focus on giving up smoking, good nutrition, and exercise. Should you experience unusual symptoms, talk to your doctor who can refer you to cardiologists and other specialists. For more support, visit the French Cardiology Federation (Fédération Française de Cardiologie), which advises on prevention, different treatments, and life with these conditions. Diabetes Diabetes affects about one in five men aged 70–85 and one in seven women aged 75–85 in France, and numbers have increased in recent years. Diagnosis involves blood tests and other examinations, and your doctor may provide you with equipment to monitor blood sugar levels. When treating diabetes, the doctor may begin by prescribing a balanced diet and regular physical activity. If this is ineffective, they may then prescribe medication or insulin. You’ll likely have several appointments with a medical professional per year. The French Diabetes Federation (Fédération Française des Diabétiques) offers a wealth of resources and advice. Arthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders Rhuematoid arthritis involves chronic inflammation of the joints, causing symptoms such as joint pains for longer than six weeks for 30 minutes at a time. It is more common in women than in men. Contact your doctor for diagnosis – they will examine your joints and order a blood and radiology test to diagnose your condition. Photo: JIUN-JELIN/Pexels Treatments usually involve medication to prevent pain and inflammation, surgery, and rehabilitation. This might include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and equipment to aid everyday life. You can also access support through the French Association of Polyarthritics and Chronic Inflammatory Rheumatism (Association Française des Polyarthritiques et des Rhumatismes Inflammatoires Chroniques – AFPric).

Rehabilitation and physical therapy Senior French residents who need assistance with mobility, strength, balance, and coordination can visit a physical therapist (kinésithérapeutes). This can be beneficial for conditions such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and Parkinson’s. Public health insurance covers 60% of the costs with a prescription, but if you wish to contact the physiotherapist directly, you’ll need to pay the full amount or have it covered by your mutuelle. Rehabilitation services after surgery usually take place in rehabilitation centers and hospitals.

Care at home for seniors Older people who wish to continue living at home but require assistance are entitled to a range of care. If you are independent and only need help to facilitate daily life, the following organizations can help you: Retirement funds

The local town hall or community social action center They may be able to provide meal delivery and travel assistance among other services. Personalized autonomy allowance (APA) However, over-60s who need more help can benefit from the personalized autonomy allowance (allocation personnalisée d’autonomie – APA). To receive the allowance, you must be: over 60

living in your home, a family member’s home, or at a facility

living in France in a stable and regular way

in need of assistance for essential acts in life or in a state of health requiring regular supervision The process for applying depends on your department, but during assessment, you will receive a GIR (groupe iso-ressources) score from 1 to 6. This score indicates how much help you need, and if you score between 1 and 4, you are entitled to APA, regardless of income. Photo: Vlada Karpoich/Pexels Your doctor can advise whether you need home care, which might include: Home nursing service (SSIAD) : this service allows you to continue living at home if you do not wish to move to new accommodation. It’s also used after hospitalization or to avoid the need for it. These teams provide hygiene, comfort, and nursing care, such as dressings and injections.

: this service allows you to continue living at home if you do not wish to move to new accommodation. It’s also used after hospitalization or to avoid the need for it. These teams provide hygiene, comfort, and nursing care, such as dressings and injections. Nursing health center (centre de santé infirmier) : state nurses provide nursing, comfort, and hygiene care at your home or at the center.

: state nurses provide nursing, comfort, and hygiene care at your home or at the center. Private nurse (infirmier libéral) : these nurses provide nursing care and are usually reimbursed by social security at 60%.

: these nurses provide nursing care and are usually reimbursed by social security at 60%. Hospitalization at home (hospitalisation à domicile – HAD): this service is for more complex medical situations involving medical and paramedical care. It may be used after surgery, for follow-up care, cancer treatment, and other situations. Other independent living options If you would rather not move to accommodation aimed at seniors, there are several other options. These include: Living (or temporarily staying) with a loved one – as a carer, they may be entitled to support and funding, which you can read about in the next section.

Foster care (accueil familial) – families approved by department council host older people temporarily, permanently, or on a flexible timetable. They provide accommodation and meals, and can assist with everyday activities. It can be either temporary, permanent, or at given times.

Inclusive housing – this group living arrangement provides older people with private living spaces and social projects. Residents can still take advantage of SSIAD.

Social housing – if your current accommodation becomes too expensive or difficult to manage, government-subsidized housing may be an option.

Intergenerational housing – these complexes have apartments designed for more than one type of household (e.g., seniors, families, and students)

Grouped housing – these small sets of independent housing have central locations, accessible facilities, common spaces, and affordable rents. Some may have additional services such as meal delivery.

Beguinages – these historic and modern homes for seniors offer a safe, friendly environment with adapted housing. You can find more information online (in French) about how to apply and the costs. Depending on your aid plan, your allowance will be paid to you or the service itself. Support for caregivers Those caring for an older person may benefit from the daily allowance (allocation journalière du proche aidant – AJPA), which provides leave from work for up to 66 days. It also pays €64.54 per day (2024). You may also be entitled to tax deductions. Living Social security in France Read more Community support includes carers cafés and information points. France also offers free training for caregivers, which consists of several modules for managing life and handling professional care and everyday activities.

Nursing homes Unfortunately, French nursing homes have faced severe allegations of inadequate care and mistreatment in recent years. Therefore, France is taking several measures to improve nursing homes, including inspections and setting up a platform for reporting abuses. The country is also investing in nursing home facilities to renovate buildings and offer more places. France is home to several types of assisted residences. Independent residences Independent residences (résidences autonomie) are retirement homes where people live in their own apartments with shared community spaces. They provide laundry and catering services, internet, security, events, and activities. You can either rent a studio (F1) or a two-room apartment (F2). The admission criteria are that you must be over 60 or have a loss of autonomy of GIR 5 or 6. Couples who wish to live in an independent residence must both adhere to this. This accommodation is intended for seniors with financial or mobility difficulties rather than serious medical needs. Serviced residences Serviced residences (résidences services) are private housing complexes with amenities, communal areas, and activities. In principal, they are quite similar to a residence autonomie, but the main difference is that they are privately operated and occupants can own their home. Accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people Accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people (établissements d’hébergement pour personnes âgées dépendantes – EHPADs) are nursing homes with in-room care for over-60s who require daily help and medical support. Residents have a bedroom and private bathroom, although some offer double rooms for couples. Services provided include: Accommodation

Entertainment and things to do

Support with activities

Catering

Laundry services

Daily medical and paramedical care An EHPAD in France (Photo: Dominik/Wikimedia Commons) They are equipped to assist people living with Alzheimer’s and other diseases. The price depends on the person’s GIR dependency rate. Long-term care units Over-60s who require constant medical monitoring may move to a long-term care unit (unités de soins de longue durée – USLDs). They are usually attached to hospitals, and you may be admitted after hospitalization or follow-up care. Otherwise, a practitioner may refer you. Costs for assisted living in France The costs for the different types of assisted living in France are as follows: Independent residences – lower rent than market rate, start at €400–500 in Paris for an F1

Serviced residences – market rate for rental or purchase

EHPADs – A daily rate for accommodation and dependency that the patient must cover. The care rate is covered by health insurance. In Paris, fees are around €2,500–€7,500 per month.

USLDs – work in the same way as EHPADs. Independent residences, EHPADs, and USLDs can be paid by housing assistance, social assistance for accommodation (aide sociale à l’hébergement – ASH), and APA. On the other hand, serviced residences are not eligible for ASH.

Palliative and hospice care Palliative and hospice care services provide support for individuals with terminal illnesses and their families. These services focus on improving the quality of life, managing pain and symptoms, and offering psychological and emotional support. Most hospitals in France have palliative care units or departments. Nursing staff can also provide it at home. In addition, France has hospices across France offering comprehensive care and a comfortable and supportive environment. Options include: Home hospitalization (HAD)

Identified palliative care bed (Lit identifié de soins palliatifs) – hospitalization where medical and paramedical teams provide support and care

Palliative care units (unité de soins palliatifs) – entire departments dedicated to palliative care and end-of-life support The Société Française d’accompagnement et de soins palliatifs (French Society for Support and Palliative Care – SFAP) provides a directory of care providers and support associations. Advance directives Advance directives (directives anticipées) are written statements that patients provide that express end-of-life treatment wishes. They are used before a patient can no longer express how they want to be treated. They provide wishes to continue, limit, stop, or refuse certain medical treatments or procedures. Should you create an advance directive, inform your doctors and loved ones. It’s also essential to ensure it’s on file if you’re hospitalized for a serious illness or entering elderly care facilities. Otherwise, keep a copy at home. These directives are binding, but they are not followed in life-threatening emergencies or if they are inappropriate or inconsistent with the medical situation. You can cancel yours at any time. Euthanasia and assisted suicide are not permitted in France.

Alternative and complementary care In France, a variety of alternative and complementary therapies are available, which can improve your well-being and, in some cases, your health. You can use these alongside conventional medicine to enhance your treatment. Some popular options include: Acupuncture

Homeopathy

Osteopathy

Chiropractic care

Naturopathy

Herbal medicine

Aromatherapy

Yoga and meditation Photo: RDNE Stock Project/Pexels In most cases, these therapies are not reimbursed by state health insurance, so you’ll need to rely on private insurance to cover the costs. It’s essential to make sure that your practitioners are qualified and members of professional societies such as the National Council of the Order of Physicians (Conseil national de l’Ordre des médicins – CNOM).