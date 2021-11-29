Taking your child to the pediatrician While pediatricians specialize in children’s healthcare in France, there is a shortage, with only one pediatrician per 5,300 children. As a result, waiting lists for appointments can be long. Therefore, you should register your child with a local GP or pediatrician as soon as possible. Despite this shortage, 60% of children under the age of two are registered with a pediatrician. However, 85% of medical appointments that involve children in urban areas are with a GP instead of a pediatrician. This is more the case with older children, too. Fortunately, the local PMI center can track your child’s development and conduct routine medical checkups from birth to the age of six. Typical medical checks Pediatricians can follow your child’s medical progress from birth into late adolescence, and there is no defined age limit. They often practice in independent clinics with a few colleagues and a medical assistant who looks after the administration. Pediatricians also perform the following tasks: Regular check-ups

Follow your child’s growth and development

Administer vaccines and write prescriptions

Offer advice on a wide range of matters, such as breastfeeding to sleep patterns and tantrums It is helpful to know that even though it may be challenging to get an appointment, pediatricians keep daily spots open for urgent matters. Finding a GP or pediatrician It is worth asking other parents at your child’s school or nursery for GP recommendations. Notably, some GPs are child-friendly, while others cater more to adult patients. Another thing to remember is that a GP consultation has a set fee of €25, whereas consultations with specialists (including pediatricians) can cost double that upfront. However, national health insurance only reimburses a fraction of that, which means that your added private insurance should cover most of the balance. You can use the Doctolib website to search for both GPs and specialists near you and book an appointment either online or over the phone. Routine childhood health checkups in France Between birth and the age of 16, every child in France has 20 routine medical exams, which the state fully covers. Some are done by the child’s GP or pediatrician, while others (such as hearing and language exams) take place at nursery and school, and are administered by local specialists who are assigned to do the rounds. In the latter case, parents can sign a consent form and obtain results in a closed envelope from the school. In the first year of life, your baby will have set monthly appointments. And until the age of three, they will go for routine check-ups every six months or so. Beyond that, three medical exams are scheduled around four, five, and eight, as well as one in early adolescence (11 to 13) and a final one at 15 to 16. This last exam is generally done, at least in part, without the parents being present as it covers sensitive issues including menstrual pain, acne, and depression. The doctor will also record each exam and stage of their development in a personalized booklet known as the carnet de santé. List of routine checkups Growth curve

Psychomotricity

Emotional development

Early detection of genetic anomalies or deficiencies

Vaccinations

Promoting healthy behaviors and activities

Eyesight and hearing

Language and learning issues Vaccinations for children in France Importantly, children born before 2018 must have a DPT vaccine (protection against diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus) to access schools in France. For children born after 1 January 2018, a series of vaccinations are mandatory to protect them against the following 11 diseases: Diphtheria

Tetanus

Polio

Whooping cough

Hemophilus influenzae type B

Hepatitis B

Meningococcus C

Pneumococcus

Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) Expatica’s guide to Read more about vaccinations in France Read more Notably, additional vaccines, including hepatitis A and tuberculosis (TB), are not mandatory. However, it is recommended for children born in, traveling to, or whose parents are from countries with high TB rates. Pediatricians may also recommend vaccines for the flu or chickenpox, depending on the child’s health and immunity.

Children’s dental care in France Your state health insurance will cover your child’s first dental visit at age three, and then once every three years until the age of 24. You will receive a reminder (the M’T dents form) for this. Dentists will charge for any other dental appointment in between these. In essence, these regular check-ups aim to prevent later and potentially more painful treatment. Once you receive your M’T dents form, you can take it to any local dentist for a free check-up. Just search for ‘Chirurgien-dentiste‘ on the Ameli directory, Annuaire Santé. Unlike in many other countries, you don’t need to register with a dentist in France. However, dental surgeries are very busy, and making an appointment can be a challenge. Moreover, if you miss two appointments, the dentist may still invoice you for the consultation and likely refuse another consultation until you settle your account. Expatica’s guide to Find more information about dental care in France Read more As long as you have state health insurance, most dental treatment for children will be free, with some exceptions, such as braces. The SPARADRAP Association also provides an illustrated leaflet (in French) with information for parents and children about dental care and what to expect when visiting the dentist. Dental healthcare campaigns Although there are often local campaigns to promote good dental hygiene to children in France, the state does not organize these at the national level (in French). Therefore, you may find that local schools, associations, administrations, or regional health insurance providers organize such initiatives or send you informational brochures. In any case, dentists in France recommend using a very small amount of fluoride toothpaste while brushing a child’s teeth twice daily.