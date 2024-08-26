Daniel Tostado was born and raised in San Diego, CA, and is a naturalized French citizen. A member of the US and French bars, he has always entertained a fascination with France and first moved to France in 2010. He then worked as an English-language instructor on the French overseas territory Réunion Island, and later returned to France to complete his legal studies. In his spare time, Daniel runs a winter homeless shelter for refugees in Paris.

Daniel’s law firm handles French visas, residency permits, and naturalization applications. The law firm offers both hour-long consultations or full-on assistance depending on the needs of each applicant. Its members are intimately familiar with every category of French immigration and how to best navigate the system to obtain visas and residency permits. They are fully fluent in French and in English.