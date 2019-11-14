The healthcare system and health insurance in the UAE Healthcare in the UAE is a mix of private and public sectors, but expats will be using the private system. It is essential in Abu Dhabi and Dubai that you are insured; in fact, this is now a legal requirement. The UAE has an excellent healthcare infrastructure. In the last decade, the number of facilities and healthcare professionals has increased. In some cases, the number of medical professionals working in the industry has quadrupled to deal with demand. The UAE is now a highly sought-after medical destination for people looking for top quality treatment outside of their own country. Healthcare The healthcare system in the UAE Read more

Who needs health insurance in the UAE? Insurance requirements can depend on the Emirate you reside in. For example, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, it is mandatory (a legal requirement) to have health insurance, while in others it is not. Abu Dhabi UAE nationals are covered under the Thiqa program. Citizens get a Thiqa card, which gives them full access to a large number of both private and public healthcare providers within the Daman network. To apply for this, you must be a UAE national (living in Abu Dhabi) and aged between 18 and 75. In addition, applicants must take a Weqaya screening through the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. For expats, employers and sponsors are responsible for providing health insurance for employees and their families. This includes coverage for one spouse and three children under 18. When it comes to dependents, the employer is only required to pay 50% of the coverage, with the rest paid by either the sponsor or the employee. For additional dependents, the obligation falls to the employee to pay for their health insurance. Dubai The Health Insurance Law of Dubai No 11 (2013) requires all residents to have a level of health insurance coverage that meets or exceeds the minimum benefits laid out by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Responsibility of health insurance is down to the employer (not the employee). The law also states that employers must not deduct the salary of the employee to provide health insurance. UAE nationals living in Dubai have access to Saada. It provides insurance coverage to citizens who aren’t benefitting from any government health program in Dubai. Saada users can receive treatment at many DHA healthcare centers and private providers. UAE citizens have the option to opt-out of their private healthcare scheme to join the government scheme. Employers of expats are required to provide health insurance for their employees. Sponsors are also required to provide private health insurance for their dependents. Ajman All government employees in Ajman have health insurance provided for them. Sharjah Government employees and their dependents are provided with healthcare cover. What happens if I am not covered by health insurance in the UAE? Health insurance is a legal requirement for both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and monthly fines incur when there is no proof of health insurance. In Abu Dhabi, you can expect to pay AED 300 for every person without health insurance every month. In Dubai, this is AED 500 each month, and the government won’t renew visas or grant residency without proof of adequate health insurance.