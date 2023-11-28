Buying & Selling
Moving to the UAE but not sure how to get onto the property ladder? Our range of expert guides on buying and selling property in the United Arab Emirates will tell you everything you need to know about buying property, from getting a mortgage to understanding the local property market.
Housing Basics
How much do you know about housing in the UAE? Understanding the local housing market can be challenging for expats. But with our collection of expert guides and articles on housing basics in the United Arab Emirates you'll soon have all the information you need to find the right property for you in your new home.
Renting
Moving to the UAE? Many expats prefer to rent when they first relocate to a new country, but how much do you know about renting in Abu Dhabi or Dubai? To find out everything you need to know about your rental options – from serviced apartments to student accommodation – read our expert guide to renting in the United Arab Emirates.