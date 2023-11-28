About
Thinking about moving to the United Arab Emirates? Get under the skin of your new home with our expert introductory guides to everything you need to know about the UAE. From understanding the expat lifestyle in Dubai to articles detailing the cost of living, you'll find it here – so get ready to pack your bags.
Relocation
Are you planning to relocate to the UAE? Moving your entire life to a brand new country might sound daunting, but it doesn't have to be. With our expert guides on relocation to the United Arab Emirate you'll find all the information you need, from moving your finances to transporting your belongings.
Society & History
How much do you know about the UAE? Find out more about the society and history of the United Arab Emirates with our expert guides detailing everything you need to know, from traditional Emirati celebrations and holidays to the movies that every expat moving to the UAE must watch.
Visas & Immigration
When relocating to the UAE, it's essential to know all the necessary information about the immigration process. Our expert guides lay out everything you need to know about visas and immigration in the United Arab Emirates, from getting a work permit to applying for citizenship.
Where to Live
Are you moving to the UAE but not sure where to live? Whether you're looking for a city center apartment in Abu Dhabi or a suburban family home, our collection of expert guides can help you decide where to live in the United Arab Emirates.