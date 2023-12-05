Search the Expat Directory

Country Flag

Find the expat services you need to navigate your new life. Expatica’s United Arab Emirates directory is an exhaustive list of service providers in the United Arab Emirates that specialize in the expat market, ranging from financial services – mortgages, accountants, banks, and more – to childcare and beyond.

In the spotlight

The Valens Clinic

The Valens Clinic provides psychiatry, psychology, dietetics, and complementary services in Dubai. They take a holistic approach to mental wellness, providing comprehensive psychological and behavioural therapies. Build resilience and lead a fulfilling life with The Valens Clinic.

du

du is one of the UAE’s main telecoms operators. They offer services for your home and on-the-go, including TV packages, internet, smartphones, and mobile tariffs. With weekly special offers and deals on combined plans, get connected and save with du.

HelpXpat

HelpXpat is an award-winning relocation company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. Their comprehensive service includes city orientation and finding the ideal homes and schools for your employees. They also organize utilities and deal with immigration, visas, and paperwork. Move worry-free with HelpXpat.

