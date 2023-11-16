Want to grow your business in the UAE? Our listing of expat-friendly networking groups can help you find the right connections for your business.
Entrepreneurs’ Organization is a global network of over 15,000 influential business owners. They provide a platform for entrepreneurs to learn from each other. They’re active in 60 countries, so you’re sure to find a chapter near you. Join EO to be part of a leading global business network.
Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, helping people from all backgrounds become more confident communicators and leaders.
EBBC – Entrepreneurial Business Book Club – is an international book club and personal development network. Through online and in-person seminars, the EBBC promotes self-education and peer-to-peer development. If you’re looking to improve your skills, join the EBBC today.
Capital Club Dubai is a private members business club in the UAE. Set over five floors in the heart of Dubai, the club offers a refined, relaxed setting for members. Facilities at Capital Club include restaurants, private workspaces, a fitness center, and sports bar.
The Professional Women’s Network is an international networking platform for professional women. They provide women with support, guidance, and opportunities through collaboration and mentoring. For a range of networking events, seminars, and more, check out PWN.
Vlamingen in de Wereld (VIW – standing for Flemish in the World) is a networking organization for Flemish people living abroad. So, wherever you end up in the world, with VIW you’ll be able to connect with like-minded individuals from home.
