Country Flag

Government Services

Finding your way through official procedures in your new home can be tough. Here’s a list of the government departments you might need as an expat living in the UAE:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Government Services

Kanaf

Kanaf is a child protection center in Sharjah. They provide legal, psychological, and medical services to children who have been victims or witnessed physical or sexual abuse. They also run workshops and provide information on child safety. Visit their website to find out more.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing