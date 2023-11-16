Finding your way through official procedures in your new home can be tough. Here’s a list of the government departments you might need as an expat living in the UAE:
Kanaf is a child protection center in Sharjah. They provide legal, psychological, and medical services to children who have been victims or witnessed physical or sexual abuse. They also run workshops and provide information on child safety. Visit their website to find out more.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets