Looking to develop your professional skillset? Take your career further with our listing of expat-friendly professional training in the UAE:
Udemy is an online learning platform offering 185,000 video courses. Choose from all kinds of useful topics, including IT & software, personal development, and photography. No matter what you want to study, there’s a course for you. Join 49 million students and start learning a new skill today.
Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, helping people from all backgrounds become more confident communicators and leaders.
EBBC – Entrepreneurial Business Book Club – is an international book club and personal development network. Through online and in-person seminars, the EBBC promotes self-education and peer-to-peer development. If you’re looking to improve your skills, join the EBBC today.
The Professional Women’s Network is an international networking platform for professional women. They provide women with support, guidance, and opportunities through collaboration and mentoring. For a range of networking events, seminars, and more, check out PWN.
