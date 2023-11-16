Country Flag

SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Having an Emirati cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in the UAE to help with your move abroad:

Featured

du

du is one of the UAE's main telecoms operators. They offer services for your home and on-the-go, including TV packages, internet, smartphones, and mobile tariffs. With weekly special offers and deals on combined plans, get connected and save with du.
Visit website
Featured

Virgin Mobile

Virgin Mobile is a mobile operator in the UAE. They offer a range of subscriptions for all usages and budgets, helping you keep in touch with friends, family, and colleagues. Get connected in the Emirates with Virgin Mobile.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Sim Options

Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing