Do you need support and assistance in the UAE? Or maybe you're looking for local volunteering opportunities? Our directory listings of charities and helplines in the United Arab Emirates can help:
Kanaf is a child protection center in Sharjah. They provide legal, psychological, and medical services to children who have been victims or witnessed physical or sexual abuse. They also run workshops and provide information on child safety. Visit their website to find out more.
Dubai Foundation for Women and Children is a service protecting women and children in the UAE from domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking. As a non-profit, it offers shelter for those affected. They provide a helpline, advice, and community programmes. Get in touch to find out more.
Rotary International is a global service organization with local groups located throughout the world. With over 1.2 million members, Rotary International communities work together to promote peace, fight conflict, and improve the lives and wellbeing of people around the world.
Lions International is a global, non-political volunteering network and service organization. Around the world, clubs follow the guiding principles of the Lions International group, improving lives and communities through kindness. Find your nearest Lions International chapter today.
Child Helpline International is an online platform for helplines throughout the world. Wherever you are, you’ll be able to access a local helpline that can help give you the advice and support you need. Take advantage of Child Helpline International and find the right help for you.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets