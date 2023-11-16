Looking for the perfect primary school in the United Arab Emirates? Here’s our list of expat-friendly/international elementary schools in the UAE to help you out:
RAK Academy is a group of five international schools in the UAE. The schools offer a globally-minded education for students K-12, following the IB program and British curriculum. If you’re looking for an international school in the UAE, consider RAK Academy schools.
The Lycée Français International is an international French school located in Dubai. One of the leading French schools in the UAE, the LFI provides a global education from Kindergarten through to Secondary. For a French education in Dubai, enroll your child(ren) at Lycée Français International.
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
German International School Abu Dhabi is a German international school located in Abu Dhabi. Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 are offered a multi-cultural and multi-lingual environment to learn in. So for a truly international education, consider German International School Abu Dhabi.
Emirates National Schools is a network of international schools in the United Arab Emirates. Five campuses teach a curriculum embedded in both American and Emirati education models. Emirates National Schools also use the IB frameworks, ensuring a global education for all children.
Dubai International Academy is an international school located in Emirate Hills. It provides an encouraging, welcoming learning environment for children aged 3 to 18 years. The school is an International Baccalaureate World School, offering both Middle Years and Diploma programs.
The British School Al Khubairat is an international school located in Abu Dhabi. The school welcomes students from around the world, from primary school through to sixth form. If you’re looking for an Arabic-English speaking school in the UAE, consider The British School Al Khubairat.
The American International School in Abu Dhabi is an international school in the city’s Zone 1 neighborhood. The school provides a global education for children of all ages. It offers the IB Diploma and was the first school in Abu Dhabi to be authorized as an IB Primary Years educator.
Abu Dhabi Indian School is an Indian international school located in Abu Dhabi. At the school’s modern campus, students from kindergarten to Grade 12 learn within a rich and knowledgeable community. If you’re looking for a global education for your child, consider Abu Dhabi Indian School.
Reach British School is an international school in Abu Dhabi. They offer a British-based curriculum covering primary and secondary school education, catering to children aged 3 to 18. So for a truly international education in Abu Dhabi, consider Reach British School.
Universal American School is an international school in Dubai. They offer primary and secondary school education, based on an American-styled education. Their US AERO curriculum that is also aligned with International Baccalaureate standards.
Regent International School is an international school in Dubai. They focus on the Positive Education approach to teaching. Through this they offer a British-based curriculum covering primary and secondary school education. So for a positive education in Dubai, consider Regent International School.
Kings’ School is a group of three international schools offering a British education. All three locations provide primary school education, while their Al Barsha location also offers secondary school education. For a British education in the UAE, consider Kings’ School.
