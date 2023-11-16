Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in United Emirates.
RAK Insurance is an insurance provider operating in the United Arab Emirates. They have an English-speaking app and a number of products, including travel, home, car, and health coverage. Protect your new life in the UAE with the expat-friendly service at RAK Insurance.
Oman Insurance is an insurance company operating in the United Arab Emirates. They offer a number of insurance products, including health, motor, home, and travel for both individuals and companies. If you’re new in the UAE, get the right cover for you with Oman Insurance.
Noor Takaful is an insurance provider operating in the United Arab Emirates. They offer a range of insurance products, including medical, auto, home, and even boat coverage to customers. If you’re looking to protect your new life in the Gulf, do it with Noor Takaful.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
ADNIC (Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company) is an insurance provider operating in the UAE. Choose from a range of personal and corporate insurance products, including health, home, motor, and travel. If you’re moving to the UAE, protect your new life with ADNIC.
Takaful Emarat is a leading Shariah-compliant life and health takaful provider in the UAE. Since 2008, they have offered a range of life and health Takaful products. Takaful Emarat is also a participating insurer providing basic mandatory health insurance in the Emirate of Dubai.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
Union Insurance is an insurance provider in the UAE. They offer a range of English-speaking advice and insurance products, from home and life coverage, to motor, travel, and even yacht insurance. Give your new life in the UAE the right protection with Union Insurance.
AXA is an international insurance company. They offer a specialized English-speaking international service. Through this agency, they provide insurance products for car, home, health, and motorbike. So, get the right cover for you in your new home with the professionals at AXA.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
