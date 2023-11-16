Online shopping can be difficult in the UAE. Make your next checkout easier with our directory listings of expat-friendly online shopping sites:
Melltoo is an online platform for buying and selling used items in the UAE. Users can list all kinds of household items, electronics, and even vehicles. They also have a mobile app to make online shopping even more convenient. Find pre-loved goods at affordable prices with Melltoo.
Yalafind is an online classifieds website for buying and selling goods across the UAE. They also allow users to post jobs, services, and rentals. Find furniture, electronics, tutors, and more. Visit Yalafind to post your listing or find the goods and services you need.
LuLu Hypermarket is a supermarket with locations in the United Arab Emirates. The stores stock a wide range of products, from fresh fruit and vegetables to clothing, electronics, and much more. If you’re living in the UAE, stock up on the essentials at LuLu Hypermarket.
US Delivered is a virtual mailbox for all your US-based purchases. Using their platform, expats from around the world can shop at their favorite US online stores with ease. See what you could save by buying through US delivered today.
