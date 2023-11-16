Moving abroad can be challenging for your mental health. If you’re looking for professional help in the UAE check out our listings of expat-friendly mental health services:
The Erada Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation offers help for people facing addiction in Dubai. They provide a range of programs to help people affected by substance abuse and addictive behaviours. They also offer support to families of those affected. Visit Erada Center online to find out more.
The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) is an addiction treatment center in Abu Dhabi. As well as patients addicted to drugs and alcohol, they support those facing internet and gaming addictions. They offer treatment programs and aim to improve awareness. Check their website for more information.
Naya Clinics offer marriage counseling, therapy, and life coaching across the Middle East. They aim to support adults facing difficulties relating to relationships, life changes, and anxiety. They offer both online and in-person therapy. Visit Naya Clinics online to find out how they can help you.
Lighthouse Arabia is a mental health provider based in Dubai. They treat adults, children, and adolescents. As well as private therapy appointments, they offer workshops and support groups. Their offering includes psychiatry, mindfulness, and grief counseling. Visit them online to find out more.
Life Works is a Dubai-based mental health provider. They offer therapy, grief counselling, parenthood support, and more. They have a large team of licensed specialists ready to help you with the issues you may be facing. Try out a free assessment or book an online or in-person consultation today.
Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital is the UAE’s only mental health hospital. It is a public hospital that charges fees for expats. They offer specialized, internationally accredited healthcare including occupational health. Read more about their provision on the UAE government healthcare website.
Kanaf is a child protection center in Sharjah. They provide legal, psychological, and medical services to children who have been victims or witnessed physical or sexual abuse. They also run workshops and provide information on child safety. Visit their website to find out more.
Dubai Foundation for Women and Children is a service protecting women and children in the UAE from domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking. As a non-profit, it offers shelter for those affected. They provide a helpline, advice, and community programmes. Get in touch to find out more.
Nicola Beer is a counselor based in Dubai. She offers therapy, life coaching, couples’ therapy and sex coaching. She is certified in the US and offers counseling services on a number of matters. Visit her website to find out more about how she could help you.
Thrive Wellbeing Centre by Dr. Sarah Rasmi in Dubai offers psychological support in several languages. A team of psychologists helps people of all ages with mental health concerns like depression and anxiety. They also offer couples’ and sex therapy. Visit their website to discover their services.
Christina Lindea is a certified sexologist working in Dubai. She provides consultations for clients from all over the UAE and elsewhere, and advises on a range of psychosexual concerns. She offers in-person sex therapy for individuals and couples. Visit her website to find out more.
It’s Complicated is an online search tool to find in-person and online therapists. With filters for location, approach, language, gender, identity, and more, you’re sure to find a therapist to fit your situation. Take the stress out of finding a mental health professional with It’s Complicated.
Therapy Route is an online directory of mental health professionals worldwide. On their website, you can find details of support services, counselors, psychiatrists, and more. Search Therapy Route to find a mental health professional to help you on your journey.
Child Helpline International is an online platform for helplines throughout the world. Wherever you are, you’ll be able to access a local helpline that can help give you the advice and support you need. Take advantage of Child Helpline International and find the right help for you.
BetterHelp is a global e-counseling platform operating throughout the world. With an aim to make counseling accessible and affordable for all, the platform connects people with accredited and experienced mental health professionals. Wherever you are, BetterHelp can provide support.
Alcoholics Anonymous is a support community for those affected by alcoholism. Through English-speaking meetings and programs, individuals offer guidance and support for others in the fellowship. If you’re affected by alcoholism, contact Alcoholics Anonymous and see how they can help.
Youth Compass is a mentoring and counseling service for expat teenagers and young adults. Working with internationally mobile young people, the service provides a community, events, and programs for Third Culture Kids. If you’re looking for some guidance, contact Youth Compass.
Alison Collis is a professional counselor, therapist and coach operating internationally. Trained in the UK, Alison specializes in the well-being, resilience, and mental health of expats and global nomads. Sessions can be carried out online, ensuring you don’t miss out on therapy or coaching.
