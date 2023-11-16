Country Flag

Mobile and Online Banks

Need a convenient alternative to traditional retail banks? Check out our listing of expat-friendly mobile and online banking options for your finances in the UAE:

Wise

Wise is an online banking and money transfer platform. Their services include global money transfers and multi-currency accounts, letting users receive payments in nine currencies. Make your move abroad seamless with the low-fee personal and business services on offer with Wise.
EasyFX

EasyFX is an international transfer and payment platform. Designed with travelers and holidaymakers in mind, EasyFX lets you spend like a local while abroad. Enjoy zero fees, a payment card for you and your family, and a simple way to manage your funds with EasyFX.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across the UAE. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

