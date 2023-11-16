Need medical attention in the United Arab Emirates? Find the right care for you and your family with our listing of expat-friendly hospitals and clinics in the UAE:
Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital is the UAE’s only mental health hospital. It is a public hospital that charges fees for expats. They offer specialized, internationally accredited healthcare including occupational health. Read more about their provision on the UAE government healthcare website.
King’s College Hospital Dubai offers emergency care and scheduled appointments. It consists of three state-of-the-art modern medical centers which offer a high quality of care. They work in close contact with their colleagues in the UK. Visit King’s College Hospital online to find out more.
Zulekha Healthcare Group operates two hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah, as well as several medical centers and pharmacies. Both hospitals provide a range of multidisciplinary healthcare services with state-of-the-art facilities. Book a consultation and let Zulekha Healthcare Group take care of you.
NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi is a hospital owned by the UAE’s largest private healthcare group, NMC. It has one of the highest consultant-patient ratios in the country. Visit their website to find out about their medical services, specialties, and prices.
Thumbay University Hospital in Amjan is the Middle East’s largest private academic hospital. It offers a high standard of medical car and private, VIP, and Presidential rooms. Visit Thumbay University Hospital online to find out about their broad healthcare provision and book a consultation.
The Cleveland Clinic is one of the largest medical centers in the Middle East. Located in Abu Dhabi, this private institution operates on the Cleveland Clinic model from the US. With 40 specialties, they handle a range of medical services. Get in touch to find out how they could support you.
American Hospital Dubai is a 254-bed private hospital. It was the first hospital in the Middle East to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network, and offers health services using cutting-edge technology. Visit their website to learn about health packages on offer and plan a consultation.
