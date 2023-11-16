Trying to understand the healthcare system in the UAE? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital is the UAE’s only mental health hospital. It is a public hospital that charges fees for expats. They offer specialized, internationally accredited healthcare including occupational health. Read more about their provision on the UAE government healthcare website.
Zulekha Healthcare Group operates two hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah, as well as several medical centers and pharmacies. Both hospitals provide a range of multidisciplinary healthcare services with state-of-the-art facilities. Book a consultation and let Zulekha Healthcare Group take care of you.
Dubai Health Authority handles all healthcare matters in Dubai. They provide updates on public health and signpost medical services. A list of facilities can be found on their website, as well as administrative tools. Visit Dubai Health Authority online for more information.
The Department of Health gives details of all healthcare matters in the UAE. They provide information on a range of healthcare, including birth certificates, eligibility assessments for health cards, and immunizations. Visit the Department of Health online to find out about healthcare in the UAE.
Doctoruna is an online search tool for doctors and dentists in the Middle East. They also allow you to send enquiries to medical professionals and book appointments online. Search for a range of specialties according to your area and insurance at Doctoruna.
