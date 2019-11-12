Emergency numbers in the United Arab Emirates The main emergency services number in the UAE is 999, which connects callers to the police. While there are different numbers for each of the emergency services, calling 999 is usually enough. Here are the numbers for the various emergency services in the UAE: Police: 999

Ambulance: 998

Fire department (civil defense): 997

Coastguard: 996

Electricity failure: 911

Water failure: 922

Poison Help: 800 424 All emergency services in the UAE are toll-free and you can call them from anywhere in the country.

What to do in an emergency in the United Arab Emirates Emergency coverage in the UAE extends to several areas. Whether you are the victim of a traffic accident or caught in a fire, your first course of action should be to call the emergency services. The emergency services operator will customarily answer in Arabic. However, English-speaking operators are available on request, as are those of other languages. When calling 999 or any of the other emergency services numbers in the UAE, make sure to clearly state: your name

the nature of the accident

the address of the emergency

how serious the situation is As a result of recent innovations, the response time has shortened in recent years. In addition, callers can expect help to arrive in under eight minutes.

Does health insurance cover the medical emergency services? Although once free for residents and tourists in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, medical emergency services in the UAE are now billed to patients’ insurers. However, residents who have medical insurance in line with mandatory workplace sponsorship rules don’t need to worry. On the other hand, many workplace insurance schemes only include the Essential Basic Package (EBP). This is the cheapest coverage available and costs Dh550-750 per annum – a sum typically paid by the employer. A typical EBP package provides a maximum insurance limit of Dh150,000 per annum in case of emergencies in the UAE. This covers doctor’s visits and essential hospitalization; however further coverage depends on each individual policy. Therefore, many expats in the UAE take out private health insurance so all eventualities are covered in an emergency. The following are international health insurance companies operating within the United Arab Emirates: Allianz Care

Fire services in the United Arab Emirates In order to report a fire emergency in Dubai or elsewhere in the UAE, you should call 997. This number connects you to the local civil defense hotline. In addition, each of the UAE’s emirates operates its own 24-hour emergency service. The UAE’s civil defense services also provide a range of other services. These include the approval of engineering and construction plans, the transportation of hazardous materials, and raising general fire and safety awareness. In addition, the departments have reoriented themselves towards preventative action in recent years. For more information, visit the following websites: Dubai Civil Defence

General Directorate of Civil Defence (Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain)

Police in the United Arab Emirates The police emergency hotline in the UAE is 999. For all non-emergencies, for instance, complaints, suggestions, or if you are lost, call 901. Each of the UAE’s seven emirates is responsible for law enforcement within its borders. As such, each emirate operates its own police force, however, they routinely share information with each other in various areas. Furthermore, the forces each have units to deal with protests, riot control, or heavily armed suspects. Their patrol units, particularly those of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, have an international reputation for using flashy sports cars; for example, Bugatti and Ferrari models. Perhaps the most common reason expats call the police in the UAE is for certificates of good conduct; this costs AED100. Foreign governments, employers, and other authorities may require a criminal record check for expats. This might be if they want to study or emigrate, seek naturalized citizenship, get married, or change their name. In addition, expats must verify their fingerprints against a national database at a UAE police station. Emiratis and expatriates can also apply to be community police officers. Under the voluntary scheme, launched in 2016, hundreds of residents have been trained to liaise with the community and assist full-time police officers. For more information, visit the following websites: Abu Dhabi Police

Ajman Police

Dubai Police

Fujairah Police

Ras Al Khaimah Police

Sharjah Police

Umm Al Quwain Police Reporting harassment and crimes anonymously in the UAE For several years now, Dubai Police have operated a confidential helpline for expats and citizens who want to report a crime. The Al Ameen service provides a safe and confidential way to contact Dubai Police, report crime and help maintain the security and stability of Dubai’s communities. The Al Ameen hotline is available toll-free at 800 4888. Similar services are available in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Call Abu Dhabi Police through their Aman service on 800 2626 or via SMS at 800 2828. In Sharjah, it is the Najeed service, which is reachable at 800 151, or via an SMS to 7999. The 24-hour services started as an anonymous helpline for victims of extortion. However, it quickly evolved to become a platform of confidential reporting, covering mostly all types of cases. Residents can report all kinds of harassment and crimes, including those committed online, without legal obligations.

Mental health services in the United Arab Emirates Mental health services in the UAE generally fall short of more developed countries, and workplace-provided insurance coverage is patchy. In general, expats and residents may want to top up policies to include psychiatric support. Alternatively, they might take out private health insurance in the UAE. As of 2019, there are no separate mental health emergency services in the UAE. Therefore, in such cases, expats are best taking preventative action and staying alert to possible red flags. However, you can ask your doctor what to do if you require emergency mental health assistance in the UAE. Alternatively, call the ambulance hotline by dialing 998 for immediate stabilization treatment. Some mental health clinics are below: The American Wellness Center

Burjeel Hospital

The Camali Clinic

Rashid Hospital

Drug and alcohol services in the United Arab Emirates The UAE has strict limitations concerning the consumption of narcotic drugs and alcohol within the country. As a result, treatment for crises related to this does not compare to most developed countries. Because alcohol abuse remains rampant, each week patients are admitted to emergency departments with the effects of alcohol poisoning. Nevertheless, people who consume or possess alcohol are required to hold a liquor permit; otherwise, they may face arrest, fines, and possible imprisonment under UAE law. As our guide to drugs and alcohol in the UAE explains, addicts are still at risk of being arrested and charged with alcohol-related misdemeanors. Furthermore, penalties include lengthy imprisonment and deportation. Similarly, strict rules apply to drug abuse. New regulations introduced in 2016 emphasize treatment for addicts rather than prison sentences. The use of illegal drugs has since been downgraded to a misdemeanor. Furthermore, the possession and use of narcotic substances can result in imprisonment; trafficking in drugs remains subject to the death penalty. Therefore, alcohol and drug users must remain cognizant of the law when calling ambulance services in case of medical emergencies. Having said that, however, two major rehabilitation centers operate within the UAE: Erada Center (Dubai)

National Rehabilitation Center (Abu Dhabi) In addition, the Scottish rehab center Castle Craig offers private alcohol addiction treatment in Dubai via local counselor Johanna Griffin.

Utility and telecommunications services in the UAE Electricity and water failure may occur occasionally in the UAE; however, this is fairly rare. If this happens, though, you can call the numbers below from anywhere in the country: 911: for electricity failure

Road and traffic emergency services in the UAE You must immediately report road and traffic accidents to the police in the UAE. So, you should call the police on 999 (from anywhere in the UAE), give them your location, and wait for their instructions. On the other hand, you can report a minor accident in Dubai via the Dubai Police mobile application. Driving away from the scene of a collision is illegal. Furthermore, failure to stop after an accident will result in a Dh500 fine, six black points; you will also have your vehicle confiscated for seven days. If anybody involved in the accident sustains injuries, it is best to leave all vehicles exactly where they are; just wait for an ambulance to arrive. If you need roadside assistance in the UAE, you can also call: Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Center (free)

Arabian Automobile Association

Roadside Assistance Dubai

TRAC UAE Marine accidents in the United Arab Emirates Because of its wide coastline and long sailing history, water sports are popular in the UAE. However, if you need help out on the water, here are some organizations to contact: Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, Abu Dhabi: call 996

Marine Fire and Rescue Department, Dubai (toll-free): 800 997

The rest of the UAE: call the police on 999

LGBTQ+ services in the United Arab Emirates Consensual same-sex sexual relations are criminalized in the UAE. Furthermore, punishments can be severe. Penalties might not only include fines, but also imprisonment, for instance. In addition, under interpretations of sharia, the punishment could even mean the death penalty. Furthermore, ‘cross-dressing’ is a punishable offense and has been prosecuted in recent times. Because of these rigid laws, no LGBTQ+ helplines exist in the UAE. Despite this, Human Rights Watch has a list of support groups and publications across the Middle East on its website.

Financial support and homelessness services in the UAE As a result of the UAE’s high-octane lifestyle, many expats get into debt. Despite the fact that a range of government services are available, these primarily service UAE nationals. Therefore, in such a situation, expats’ first port of call should be their embassy or consulate. Despite the fact that many charities run by social groups have been established, a recent law requiring their registration has caused many to disband. Here are some links to support groups in the UAE: Beit Al Khair UAE

Dar Al Ber Society

Zakat Fund

Lost or stolen property in the United Arab Emirates If you need to report lost or stolen property in the UAE, here are some important numbers to consult: Lost bank cards: If this happens, call your bank and report the loss. In addition, they may ask you to make a police complaint. You can do so by visiting the nearest police station or calling 901.

If this happens, call your bank and report the loss. In addition, they may ask you to make a police complaint. You can do so by visiting the nearest police station or calling 901. Lost mobile phones: You should report theft or loss of property, including smartphones, to the police. Furthermore, to have a SIM card replaced, call your concerned provider; Etisalat: 700 017 000 or 101 from any Etisalat phone, and du: 800 155 or 155 from any du phone.

You should report theft or loss of property, including smartphones, to the police. Furthermore, to have a SIM card replaced, call your concerned provider; Etisalat: 700 017 000 or 101 from any Etisalat phone, and du: 800 155 or 155 from any du phone. Lost passports: Similarly, the police are your first port of call for lost passports. After that, you will need to call your embassy or consulate.