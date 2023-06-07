Human and civil rights in the UAE

Political rights in the UAE The government of the UAE is led by the Federal Supreme Council (FSC). This body comprises seven sheikhs who rule each emirate. They have lawmaking powers and decide on the president. This leader then has executive authority. While citizens have no say in the FSC, they may elect members to the Federal National Council (FNC – link in Arabic). This is an advisory board with limited powers. It examines all proposed federal legislation, suggests amendments, and questions federal ministers. It also discusses the annual budget, runs specialized sub-committees, and has a research and study unit. The Council comprises 40 members, of which the president appoints 20, while citizens eligible to vote elect the rest. Political rights have expanded in the UAE since 2006, when 6,000 Emiratis could vote in the country’s first FNC elections. Over the years, the number of voters increased to 129,000 in 2011, 224,000 in 2015, and 338,000 in 2019. However, this is still a small proportion of the 1.15 million Emirati citizens. Living The government and political system in the UAE Read more Indeed, many people in the UAE cannot vote – although women and men may participate, the rulers of the emirates choose the eligible voters. Furthermore, the rules for selecting voters and candidates for election are unclear. All Emiratis who stand for election to the FNC run as independents, as there are no political parties. Furthermore, there is little tolerance for anti-government dissent or protest. The Federal Supreme Council (FSC) and cabinet The Federal Supreme Council (FSC) remains the highest lawmaking authority in the UAE, consisting of leaders from all seven emirates. The ruler of Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, is the president. Dubai’s leader is also the vice president and prime minister. Each emirate has a hereditary leader from within the ruling families. Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing/Getty Images) The prime minister chairs the unelected 22-member Cabinet of the UAE, also known as the Council of Ministers. It is under the supreme control of the FSC and the president. The FSC appoints all members. Opposition to government The illegality of political parties and restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and the media make it difficult to criticize the government. Those critical of the government have received harsh penalties. For example, Emirati human rights campaigner Ahmed Mansoor is serving a 10-year sentence for “publishing false information that harms national unity.” Mansoor used social media to call for the release of activist Osama al-Najjar, who received a three-year prison sentence for tweets criticizing the government. Al-Najjar was freed from prison two years after completing a three-year sentence. The UAE has banned a range of groups and detained people, often citing counter-terrorism reasons. For example, many of the UAE-94, a group of 94 activists, have spent over a decade in prison. Some of these activists may no longer communicate with their families, and the government has stripped some of their citizenship. In addition, in 2011, a government decree dissolved the Emirates Jurist Association during a crackdown on dissent. The organization’s president now lives in the UK.

Social and cultural rights in the UAE UAE law enshrines certain social and cultural rights through legislation. However, the rights of Emiratis differ from those of internationals. For example, while expats rent or buy property on the private market, low-income Emiratis receive land or free housing, loans, residential facilities, and home maintenance. Some expats receive accommodation or a rent allowance as part of their employment package, but this is not an inalienable right. In addition, there have been instances of low-income immigrant workers experiencing discrimination and other rights violations. Unemployment insurance and social security benefits In January 2023, the UAE government launched the country’s first unemployment insurance scheme for Emiratis and expats. Under this program, public and private sector employees pay AED 5–10 per month into a company insurance scheme. Unemployed workers receive a cash sum of around 50-60% of their basic salary, up to AED 20,000 per month for a limited period. Working Average wages and salaries in the UAE Read more Government-funded social security programs are only available to UAE nationals. This includes a child allowance, payable for every child in a family, and assistance with childcare. Healthcare Healthcare is provided free to all Emiratis. Employers must, by law, provide health insurance to expat employees and their families. However, the level of coverage varies depending on which policy the employer chooses. As such, the right to healthcare does not apply equally across the UAE. Freedom of religion Islam is the official religion of the UAE, and Sharia principles inform much of the law. Although most people in the UAE are Sunni Islam, the constitution provides for freedom of worship for all people. As well as mosques, there are churches and Hindu temples in the UAE, allowing people of those faiths to practice their religion. The churches cater to Roman Catholic, Church of England, Baptist, Assemblies of God, Brethren, Mormon, and Evangelical denominations. A Jewish community center led by a rabbi has opened in the UAE, and Shabbat services take place at Dubai Marina. There are also plans for a new synagogue as part of a multifaith center development in Abu Dhabi. In the Dubai neighborhood of Jumeirah, there is a small Buddhist temple in a villa. Rabbi Levi Duchman serves the Jewish community in Dubai. (Photo: Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images) Although different groups may practice their religions, blasphemy is a criminal offense in the UAE. However, for Muslims living in the UAE, apostasy (leaving the faith) is still a crime, and non-Muslims may not attempt to convert Muslims to their religion. Witchcraft and sorcery are illegal in the UAE. As well as penalties such as imprisonment and fines for such practices, associated items can be confiscated at the airport, and arrests made if someone tries to bring them into the UAE. Public holidays There are public holidays in the UAE for observing important dates in the Islamic calendar, such as Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, but not for observances of other faiths. Many people celebrate Christmas, Easter, Diwali, and other holidays, but those who wish to take a day off work usually need to apply for leave with their employer.

Workers’ rights in the UAE Men and women have an equal right to employment in the UAE. In recent years, there have been improvements in labor laws, but there are still inequalities. Domestic workers and construction site laborers are especially at risk of discrimination and poor working conditions. Moving Getting a work visa in the United Arab Emirates Read more The conditions of internationals’ work visas determine their right to stay in the country. This visa gives foreign men and women the right to bring spouses and children to the UAE. The government has announced a short-term unemployment benefit for expats, but it is not an indefinite payment. In addition, unscrupulous employers who do not provide health insurance for their employees can receive penalties. Labor laws For many workers, labor laws and employment rights have improved in the UAE over the past decade. For example, it is now illegal for employers to discriminate against domestic workers on the grounds of sex, religion, ethnicity, political opinion, or social origin. This brings domestic workers’ rights in line with other workers. However, there is no right to unionize and no right to strike. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images Employees who leave a job must receive an end-of-service gratuity unless they leave because of misconduct. Termination of employment without notice happens in certain circumstances. This usually happens because the employee’s position has become redundant, the company has closed, or the employer is bankrupt, insolvent, or has other financial problems. It can also occur in cases of breach of contract or misconduct. If an employee believes they are the victim of unfair termination or there is another labor-related dispute, they can file a case with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. If they cannot settle the dispute amicably via mediation, it can be referred to the judiciary for a legally binding decision.

Women’s rights in the UAE Women’s rights in the UAE have improved enormously in the past couple of decades. Girls and women have equal rights to education as boys and men, and men and women have equal employment rights. It is illegal to discriminate in the workplace based on sex, and women are allowed to drive. Living Women’s rights in the UAE Read more Access to women’s healthcare is generally good, although this depends on the level of employer-funded private health insurance for expats. Pre- and post-natal care is also usually of a high standard. The spouse sponsorship system for internationals has been updated for gender equality. Previously, only men who met certain income and eligibility criteria could sponsor their wives and children to live with them in the UAE via their employment or business ownership. However, the law now allows women who meet the same conditions to sponsor husbands and children. Photo: Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for further change regarding women’s rights issues, such as criminalizing marital rape and removing the right of husbands to discipline wives physically. HRW has also called to remove any provisions for male guardianship over women and legal loopholes that allow for lesser sentences for men who kill female relatives.

LGBTQIA+ rights in the UAE LGBTQIA+ rights are virtually non-existent in the UAE. No laws prohibit discrimination on the grounds of homosexuality, bisexuality, or being transgender. Homosexual activity between two men or two women is illegal, and there are no rights for same-sex couples to adopt children or access IVF to conceive children. Furthermore, same-sex couples cannot get legally married in the UAE, nor are same-sex marriages recognized, even if the ceremonies took place in countries where this is legal. However, because there are no laws against two friends of the same sex sharing an apartment or villa, many same-sex couples live together discreetly in the UAE. The death penalty is on the statute books for homosexual activity, but in practice, the usual punishment is jail time. Foreign citizens could also face deportation. There is no right to legally change gender or access healthcare to support transitioning, such as gender reassignment surgery or counseling in the UAE. Cross-dressing is also illegal, and the authorities do not recognize non-binary genders.

Disability rights in the UAE Disability rights have received more attention in the UAE in recent years. Most government departments refer to people with disabilities as “people of determination.” This terminology appears on facilities for people with disabilities, such as parking spaces and wheelchair ramps. Photo: justhavealook/Getty Images Under UAE law, discrimination on the grounds of disability is illegal. Public and private sector employers are strongly encouraged to support and accommodate people with disabilities so they can integrate into the workforce. In addition, the UAE cabinet approved a government policy aiming to preventing the abuse of people of determination. The government sponsors programs to help with rehabilitation, employment training, and creating job opportunities for people of determination. Despite these measures, people with disabilities still face many challenges in the job market. Living Public transport in the UAE Read more There are also several charities, independent government organizations, and non-profits in the UAE that support people with disabilities. These include the Zayed Higher Organization for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs and SEDRA, which operates as a consultancy to help integrate children, teenagers, and adults with disabilities. Special educational needs (SEN) Several schools across the seven emirates cater to children with disabilities and special educational needs. They focus on ensuring children with disabilities can take part in mainstream education, encouraging schools provide disabled access and support services, such as sign language, speech therapy, and sensory rooms.

Anti-racism and anti-discrimination legislation There are numerous pieces of anti-discrimination legislation in place in the UAE. In the workplace, UAE labor law prevents discrimination on the grounds of gender, ethnicity, religion, nationality, social origin, or disability under Article 4. Under Article 30, for example, it is illegal to terminate a woman’s employment on the grounds of pregnancy. Previously, it was not uncommon to see jobs advertised in the UAE on the basis of the preferred candiates’ nationalities. As a result, people from some countries found it difficult to find well-paying work. Article six of the UAE Discrimination law outlawed this practice. Advertising apartments and villas for rent on the basis of nationality is also illegal, although it still happens in reality. Photo: Charday Penn/Getty Images In 2015, an anti-discrimination/anti-hate law was issued by presidential decree. The law aims to combat discrimination against individuals and groups on the basis of religion, caste, race, skin color, and ethnicity. In practice, it is illegal to insult religion in speech, writing, or online. The law also bans events that “provoke religious hatred.” Penalties for breaking this law include fines between AED 250,000 and AED 2 million and prison sentences ranging from six months to 10 years. Although these rules provide protections in theory, the law has come under scrutiny for its loose definition of hate speech. Ordinary social media users have received stringent punishments for actions such as criticizing the Jordanian royal family.

Migrant and refugee rights Refugees and asylum-seekers The UAE has no official policy for taking in refugees and asylum-seekers. However, the country generally follows a non-refoulement approach. This principle guarantees that the country will not return people to countries where they would face cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, torture, or other irreparable harm. In December 2018, the UAE endorsed the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration and the Global Compact on Refugees. Living How you can help refugees Read more Refugees from a number of countries have settled in the UAE. They have the right to work and access healthcare and education. Migrant workers The treatment of migrant workers in the UAE has attracted international attention, especially from human rights groups. Poor employment conditions, such as low pay, long hours, unsafe workplaces, and crowded dormitory-style accommodation, have been cited as major concerns. Migrant workers in the construction industry and domestic service roles are particularly affected by these issues. Photo: Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto/Getty Images Recruitment and employment agencies cooperate in combating human trafficking, forced labor, and exploitation. The government has signed memoranda of understanding with: Armenia

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

The Gambia

India

Indonesia

Nepal

Pakistn

The Philippines

Sierra Leone

Thailand

Uganda

Vietnam