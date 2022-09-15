Who can access childcare? Public childcare facilities in the UAE are only available to Emirati citizens. However, expat parents can access childcare options through the private sector. The specific requirements for these will differ by the individual facility. Generally, you would also need to provide the following documents: Child’s birth certificate

Child and parents’ UAE visa

Proof of vaccinations Parents will have to pay out of pocket for private childcare. The costs can vary greatly depending on the facility.

Nannies or au pairs in the UAE Many international parents in the UAE choose to hire nannies or au pairs for their young children. There are currently about 750,000 nannies working in the UAE. But many of them do not have official childcare training or qualifications. Several options are available, from live-in and live-out nannies to day or night au pairs. The advantage of hiring a nanny in the UAE is that they can focus exclusively on caring for your child and sometimes help with household duties. Photo: Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images Importantly, as they would likely be foreign nationals, you would be responsible for sponsoring their visa. Depending on the exact terms of employment, you may also need to provide accommodation and cover transport costs and flight tickets. The cost of hiring a nanny for childcare in the UAE can vary greatly depending on the agency, their specific duties, and experience. In general, though, the average salary ranges from AED 1,800 to 3,000 per month. Usually, you will need to sign a two-year contract and pay for registration fees, medical checks, and an Emirati ID. There are numerous ways to find a nanny in the UAE. You could ask friends and colleagues or search Facebook groups. Below are some of the popular local sites parents use to look for nannies: Find Nanny & Maid

GulfNanny

Nannies and Maids UAE Facebook Group

Peekaboo Nannies

Babysitters in the UAE Some parents prefer more informal options for childcare in the UAE, such as babysitters. Usually, you can find a regular or ad-hoc babysitter for a specific timeframe, which can be helpful if you plan an evening out or need regular care for a few hours a week. As with other childcare options, rates for a babysitter can vary. But, you can expect to pay between AED 55 and AED 70 per hour. Although you should always ask around for trusted recommendations, you can also look for babysitters on the following sites: Babysitters UAE Facebook Group

Malaak

Marinely’s

Nightingale

Twinkle

Employer childcare in the UAE Although new mothers in the UAE legally receive up to 60 days of maternity leave, many employers do not provide childcare options once they return to work. There are some exceptions, especially among larger companies that might offer work-hour flexibility or childcare allowances. But, this is rare. Photo: Lisa Fotios/Pexels Typically, only federal employees get childcare provisions while on the job. As of 2006, the UAE requires all government departments with more than 50 female Emirati staff – or where the female Emirati employees have more than 20 children collectively – to create onsite nurseries.

Childcare in the UAE during school holidays The school holidays can be challenging for parents as they try to balance work commitments with looking after their children at home. Luckily, there are numerous holiday childcare options in the UAE. Many private daycare centers remain open during the holidays, but some may have different operating times. In addition, families who have nannies and babysitters may be able to extend the hours of childcare provided (at extra compensation, of course). Education School holidays in the UAE: 2023 and 2024 Read more The UAE also has many types of holiday camps during the summer and winter holidays. Children and teenagers can spend the holidays exploring their interests in music, sports, adventure, theater, and STEM. Below are some popular holiday camps in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Aventura – Daily and weekly camps at a ziplining park (AED 100 – 1,345)

– Daily and weekly camps at a ziplining park (AED 100 – 1,345) Ballers – Sports-focused camps specializing in football (AED 1,800)

– Sports-focused camps specializing in football (AED 1,800) Courtyard Playhouse – Theater camps including screenings, performances, and workshops (AED 1,215/week)

– Theater camps including screenings, performances, and workshops (AED 1,215/week) Empire Sports Academy – Football summer camps (AED 131/day or AED 600/week)

– Football summer camps (AED 131/day or AED 600/week) STEM – Camps focusing on science, technology, engineering, and maths (AED 225/day or AED 1,075/week)

Child benefits and childcare allowance in the UAE Unlike many other countries, the UAE offers few childcare allowances or benefits, except for the local social welfare program offering support to low-income families. However, these are only available for Emirati citizens until the child turns 21. This begins at AED 2,400/month for the first child, with an additional AED 1,600 for a second and third child, and AED 800 for the fourth or subsequent children.

Becoming a child carer in the UAE While setting up a childcare facility in the UAE is easy, there is a fair amount of research and paperwork involved. Typically, you will need to follow these steps: Create a business plan – Include an overview of your business, its activities, and projected financial information

– Include an overview of your business, its activities, and projected financial information Find a location – You will need to find somewhere accessible to your target market

– You will need to find somewhere accessible to your target market Get a license – You must apply for a trade license and approval from your local Emirate. You will also need approval from the Directorate of Civil Defence (DCD) and the Department of Health (DOH). Documents include a police clearance certificate (PCC), ID, background information, and proof of your qualifications.

– You must apply for a trade license and approval from your local Emirate. You will also need approval from the Directorate of Civil Defence (DCD) and the Department of Health (DOH). Documents include a police clearance certificate (PCC), ID, background information, and proof of your qualifications. Hire staff – Ensure that they are qualified and do official background and police checks

– Ensure that they are qualified and do official background and police checks Get the necessary equipment – Outfit your center with suitable equipment and resources like educational materials, toys, books, toilet facilities, and somewhere to prepare food The starting and running costs of your daycare center will depend on aspects such as licensing, equipment costs, and salaries. For example, the price for a daycare business license in Dubai can range between AED 12,000 and AED 20,000. Fostering or adopting a child While you might want to foster a child, foreign nationals in the UAE are usually not allowed. This is because government regulations mandate that foster parents must be practicing Muslims and Emirati citizens. Photo: Kindel Media/Pexels However, it might be possible to adopt a child. The process can be long and complicated because the prospective parents must complete the adoption in their home country. Still, these are the steps you’ll need to take: Apply for a home assessment program with the Human Relations Institute and Clinics (HRIC)

Complete and submit the requisite paperwork

Begin the adoption process with an agency in your home country (or another country outside the UAE)

Meet the adoptive child

Finish the adoption process and paperwork

Apply for a family visa to bring the child to the UAE