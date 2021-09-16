If you’re a parent living and working in the United Arab Emirates , it’s important to know when your child’s school holidays fall. After all, with so many fun things to do with children in the country, you’ll want to make time for them all. To keep track of these useful dates, read on to find the following information:

An overview of school holidays in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education sets the minimum number of school days in the year (at least 182 teaching days) as well as the approved calendar for the school year. The scholastic year runs from late August until the end of June, with two short holidays to break it up. Almost all schools in the UAE, including private and international schools, are expected to follow these dates.

Yas Waterworld: one of the many great family attractions in the UAE

There are three main school holidays in the UAE, as follows:

Winter break : Two and a half weeks from mid-December to early January

: Two and a half weeks from mid-December to early January Spring break : Three weeks in late March to early April (international schools may split this into a two-week break and a one-week break)

: Three weeks in late March to early April (international schools may split this into a two-week break and a one-week break) Summer break: Around 8 weeks between late June and early September

In addition to these breaks, children in the UAE get to enjoy 14 days off for public holidays throughout the year. These include both Gregorian and Islamic New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and the UAE’s National Day. If your child attends one of the country’s many international schools, they might also get to enjoy additional half-term breaks.

Both adults and children in the UAE get to enjoy a relatively generous number of free days surrounding the country’s national holidays and Islamic festivals. However, bear in mind that a few businesses are closed during this time.

Additionally, the date for Eid al-Fitr depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, therefore the actual date of the holiday might vary by a couple of days.