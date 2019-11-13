The United Arab Emirates education system The educational system in the UAE is a huge operation. Private and public schools across the Emirates are working to develop, advance, and meet standards in a school system that is less than a century old. The nation has made amazing progress and has one of the world’s highest literacy rates. Education The education system in the UAE Read more There are significant differences between government-run public and privately-run schools, however, including gender segregation, the language of instruction, teaching methodology, and price.

International schools in the United Arab Emirates International schools are extremely popular in the UAE, with nearly 1,600 schools educating more than 1.1 million students. Unlike public ones, international schools rarely teach in Arabic or segregate by gender; in fact, depending on their affiliation, their language of instruction may be English or French, Urdu or Tagalog. The structure of the school may also differ: where government schools are broken up into three levels, many private schools offer kindergarten through to secondary school, allowing for educational continuity. Private schools don’t usually follow the Ministry of Education (MOE) curriculum but, rather, the curriculum of their country affiliate. In fact, although they may follow the guidelines of the MOE, they are not directly under government supervision.

International school curricula and certificates in the UAE International Primary Curriculum (IPC) The International Primary Curriculum is a system that emphasizes themes like high engagement, rigorous learning, and intercultural awareness. It highlights explicit learning goals and personal learning between the ages of five and twelve and is essentially an adaptation of the UK curriculum for international schools. Here are some schools that follow the IPC model: Arbor School

Belvedere British School

Reach British School International Baccalaureate (IB) The International Baccalaureate (IB) program is a highly structured program that is truly international. At the core of IB are essay writing, the theory of knowledge, and a project combining creativity, activity, and service. However, students also study science, the arts, math, language, and literature. To receive the IB Diploma, all students take a rigorous exam at the end of secondary school. Many parents appreciate the IB program because it is widely recognized for its rigor and recognition as students apply to universities across the world. The IB diploma program is offered by 42 schools in the UAE. International GCSE (IGCSE) The International General Certificate of Secondary School (IGCSE) follows the British curriculum and is broken down into three stages which altogether lead to an A-level qualification. Students take coursework in science, English language and literature, a foreign language, and maths. Most students will take the IGCSE through the Cambridge International Examinations Board in the first two years of secondary school. In the final two years, they will take their A-Levels; most British universities will consider them for admission based on these results. British curriculum schools are very popular because they allow students to move smoothly into higher education in the UK. American high school diploma and Advanced Placement American curriculum schools follow the American system, which is split between elementary, middle, and high school. Students simply need to fulfill graduation requirements and pass their exams. Subjects covered include math, science, English, social studies, and often a foreign language. With this American diploma, students can easily apply to universities and colleges in the US and Canada. These schools often offer useful resources such as SAT preparation classes and US college application advising. In addition, Advanced Placement exams, which are university-level courses that many universities accept as college credit, are a bonus.

Should you send your child to an international school in the UAE? Sending your child to a private or public school is a big decision. Within your family discussions, you should explore a few different questions. Does your child speak Arabic, or would you like them to learn it? Would you like them to be in a primarily Emirati cultural environment or a multicultural one? Does your child plan to go to university and, if so, in which country? Does your child focus better within bigger or smaller class sizes? International schools offer the advantage of anticipating and meeting many expat students’ needs. They also make it easier to apply to a university abroad because of their international certifications. That said, studying in an international school can be wildly expensive and usually means that your child will likely be in an expat bubble. Be sure to weigh your options as a family before deciding.