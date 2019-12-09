Mortgages in the UAE

Mortgages in the United Arab Emirates The United Arab Emirates has become an increasingly popular destination for expats, especially in business-friendly areas such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In recognition of this trend, the mortgage market in the UAE is now well-established, with international and local lenders offering home loans to expats. Both residential and buy-to-let mortgages are available to foreign nationals living in the UAE, although their criteria vary.

Should you buy property in the UAE? Millions of expats live in the UAE, but many still choose to rent; either due to the cost of buying, uncertainty about how long they will be living abroad, or the costs involved in a property purchase. Foreign buyers in the UAE can purchase apartments and houses in specified areas that contain freehold developments. Many expats purchase new homes off-plan, directly from a developer. This often involves paying a 10% deposit up-front and then making further payments on specified dates while the property is being constructed. Timescales aren’t always reliable and delays can be common, therefore it is best to take legal advice before following this path. The costs of purchasing a home in the UAE can add up. In Abu Dhabi, you will need to pay 2% of the purchase price to the estate agent and 2% to the municipality as a transfer fee. On new homes, you also need to pay a AED 5,000 fee to the developer. Fees in Dubai are similar, with 2% paid to the Dubai Land Department (the seller also pays 2%), and 2% to the estate agency.

Who can get a mortgage in the UAE? Foreign buyers can get a mortgage in the United Arab Emirates, but need to meet certain criteria. You will need to have been in your current job for at least six months or a year, depending on the area you are buying and your lender’s rules. Self-employed borrowers will need to have been running their business for at least two years. It can also be beneficial to have an existing relationship with the bank, as it will be familiar with your circumstances. One of the biggest quirks of the system is that some banks will only accept applicants who work for specific companies. This means that if you work for a government department, banking institution, or multi-national company, you are unlikely to have a problem. If your employer is smaller or less-established, however, you may struggle to get a loan from some lenders even if you’re creditworthy. Furthermore, it is important to have a clean credit history when applying, as lenders tend to reject applicants with poor or non-existent credit files. With this in mind, you shouldn’t apply for a mortgage until you have checked your credit file and repaired any issues. If you have never had credit, you could consider taking out a credit card and paying it off in full each month to build up a credit history.

Types of mortgages in the UAE Mortgages in the UAE are available on a fixed-rate or variable-rate basis. Fixed terms are usually around five years, although they can be as short as one year. At the end of the fixed term, the deal moves on to the bank’s variable rate. Fixed-rate mortgages allow you to have certainty about the size of your repayments for a set amount of time, but it’s worth considering a variable rate deal if interest rates look likely to fall. Terms are generally set at 25 years, and the loan will usually need to be repaid before the age of 70.

Mortgage rates in the UAE Mortgage rates vary significantly depending on the lender, property, and your financial circumstances. As of October 2019, rates start at 2.75% on a one-year fixed rate, 3.89% for three years, or 3.99% for five years. These are the lowest rates on the market, so you may need to pay considerably more. In the last couple of years, the mortgage market in the UAE has slowed, as many buyers have instead elected to buy homes direct from developers using payment plans instead of mortgages. Mortgage rates in the UAE can vary greatly over time, depending on the country’s economic situation and oil prices.

How much can you borrow for a UAE mortgage? Expats taking out a residential loan will need a deposit of at least 25% if they are buying a property worth up to AED 5 million. More expensive homes will require a deposit of at least 35%. If you are looking to invest in a property and rent it out, you will need a buy-to-let mortgage, which will require a much higher down-payment of around 40-50%. Finance Making investments in the UAE Read more Borrowing is capped in a variety of ways. The amount you will be borrowing (including the interest) cannot be more than your total anticipated earnings for the next seven years. In Dubai, mortgage payments are capped at 50% of your monthly income; a figure that is generous compared to the caps of 30% or 35% used in some European countries. When applying for a mortgage, you might find that banks require you to have higher earnings than a local applicant, as some lenders consider expats to be a riskier proposition.

How to apply for a mortgage in the UAE To apply for a home loan, you can either approach banks directly or take advice from a mortgage broker. In the likes of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, you will also encounter comparison websites where you can weigh up deals from a range of lenders. Luxury apartments in Dubai A mortgage broker can be a great asset for expat borrowers. They will be able to help you navigate the quirks of the local market and find you the right deal for your circumstances. Mortgage applications in the UAE are usually processed in the space of a few weeks. Mortgage agreements in principle It can be helpful to get an agreement in principle before making a full application. An agreement in principle involves the bank giving basic approval for your loan in advance of you finding a property. This then allows you to go and make an offer on a home knowing it’s within budget. Documents to get a mortgage in the UAE When applying for a mortgage, the documents you will need may vary depending on which bank you are using. Lenders are likely to ask you for the following: A copy of your passport;

Proof of residence in the UAE and proof of your current address;

Financial documents, such as proof of salary, bank statements, or your tax return UAE mortgages: step-by-step The main steps for getting a mortgage are as follows: Decide whether to approach the bank directly or use a broker;

Do your research to find the right type of mortgage for your circumstances;

Obtain an agreement in principle from the bank and ask for a letter providing evidence of this;

Find a suitable property within your budget and make an offer;

Once you have agreed on a price, pay your deposit to confirm your purchase and agree on a completion date;

On the completion date, the mortgage lender will release the funds to the seller Expat-friendly mortgage lenders in the UAE There are more than 30 lenders in Dubai, however, some won’t offer a loan to expats or non-residents. Foreign lenders are only allowed to do business in the UAE if the central bank recognizes them. Those who aren’t recognized cannot place a mortgage against a property’s title deed. This means that if the borrower defaults, the bank wouldn’t be able to repossess the property. Some of the main expat-friendly lenders in the UAE include: Emirates NBD – Dubai government-owned lender offering mortgages of up to a maximum of AED 15 million. Mortgages are offered up to 75% loan-to-value, and a pre-approval facility is available.

HSBC – Global banking giant offering mortgages to buyers with minimum earnings of at least AED 15,000 a month. Mortgages are only available on selected developments. Overpayments are allowed, subject to a minimum overpayment of AED 30,000.

Mashreq – UAE-based bank offering loans to residents and expats. Home loans are available to employed or self-employed expat residents earning at least AED 15,000 a month at a value of up to AED 10 million.

Mortgage costs in the UAE When taking out a mortgage in the UAE, you will need to pay a fee of 0.25% of the balance to register the loan. Your lender may also charge you a valuation fee and require you to pay for mortgage protection insurance.

Property insurance in the UAE Buildings insurance is mandatory when taking out a mortgage in the United Arab Emirates. Whether you take out contents insurance is up to you. Insurance policies in the UAE can be very affordable, and you can either purchase buildings and contents separately or as a package. How much you will pay depends on the value of your home and belongings. As a rule of thumb, your yearly premium can be around 0.1% of the combined property value and contents.

Mortgage repayments in the UAE Repayment mortgages are the main type of home loan in the UAE. These deals involve paying a set amount each month for the duration of the mortgage term. You will usually pay by setting up a direct debit from your bank account on the same date each month. Interest-only mortgages are less common. These involve paying just the portion of interest each month, and then needing to pay off the whole principal amount at the end of the term. As these loans are risky, they are often only available with terms of five years.