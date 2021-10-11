The United Arab Emirates’ vaccination system The Ministry for Health and Prevention (MOHAP) is responsible for overseeing healthcare in the UAE, but each Emirate’s health authority tends to deal with its own healthcare. Anyone can access healthcare, including vaccinations, in the UAE. However expats are restricted to private healthcare, which can consequently be costly. Generally, some employers will provide health insurance to employees as part of the overall employment package. The extent of the coverage usually depends on the employee’s salary and job. It’s possible to apply to MOHAP for a national public health card, which would enable you to get 50% discount on private healthcare services – the same as UAE nationals. However, only a small number of facilities accept the discount, and it costs AED 500. To get a residency visa, you’ll need to get a medical fitness examination. It includes tests for Hepatitis B and C, along with other illnesses. In fact, Hepatitis B vaccinations are mandatory for expats who want to work in the UAE in the following professions: Nannies

Housekeepers

Supervisors of nurseries or kindergartens

Health workers

Those who work in hairdressers, beauty salons and health clubs.

Vaccinations for children in the UAE If you’re having a baby in the UAE, it’s most important to know that vaccinations for children are mandatory from the time they’re born. The Ministry of Health and Prevention issues a vaccination card for children to record all the vaccines they have been given, and the date they were administered. It is most important that you bring this along to your child’s vaccination appointments. If you’re a UAE resident, children’s vaccines are free until they turn five at government hospitals and clinics. In the UAE, the routine childhood vaccination schedule goes in this order: BCG and Hepatitis B vaccines: after birth

after birth Hepatitis B, HiB, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Accellular Pertussis, Polio and PCV vaccines: two months old

two months old HiB, Hepatitis B , Diphtheria, Tetanus, Accellular Pertussis, Polio and PCV vaccines: four months old

, four months old Hepatitis B, HiB, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio and PCV vaccines: six months

six months MMR and Varicella vaccines: 12 months old

12 months old HiB, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Accellular Pertussis, Polio and PCV vaccines: 18 months old

18 months old Diphtheria, Tetanus, Accellular Pertussis, Polio, MMR and Varicella vaccines: Grade 1

Grade 1 Rubella: girls only, Grade 9

girls only, Grade 9 Tetanus, reduced Diptheria, reduced Pertussis, Polio and HPV (girls only) vaccines: Grade 11.

COVID-19 vaccination in the UAE COVID-19 vaccinations are available throughout the UAE, and are free for residents and medically eligible people. For general coronavirus health and information in the UAE, including where to find vaccination schedules and locations, as well as the latest updates, read all about coronavirus in the UAE.

Vaccinations for special groups in the UAE In addition to the mandatory immunizations, extra vaccines are recommended for certain adults who are considered to be at higher risk of certain diseases: Pneumococcal influenza vaccine (PPSV): for those with diabetes, chronic heart disease (not hypertension), chronic alcoholism, smoking, chronic renal failure, chronic liver disease, asplenia, transplant recipients and those undergoing immunosuppressant therapy

for those with diabetes, chronic heart disease (not hypertension), chronic alcoholism, smoking, chronic renal failure, chronic liver disease, asplenia, transplant recipients and those undergoing immunosuppressant therapy Influenza: for healthcare personnel

for healthcare personnel Hepatitis A: for those with chronic liver disease, and prison inmates and employees

for those with chronic liver disease, and prison inmates and employees Hepatitis B: for those with chronic renal failure, healthcare personnel, and prison inmates and employees

for those with chronic renal failure, healthcare personnel, and prison inmates and employees MMR: for healthcare personnel. Equally important, those who have undergone a bone marrow transplant are also recommended to get multiple doses of various vaccines from 12 months after their procedure. Another at-risk group includes pregnant women. Therefore, it's a good idea to make sure you're up-to-date with vaccinations ahead of getting pregnant. Firstly, women who are pregnant during the flu season are recommended to get the influenza vaccine. If possible, it's best to get this during your first trimester. A combined tetanus and diphtheria vaccine may also be necessary, especially if you have an incomplete primary vaccination history, or if it's been more than 10 years since your last booster.