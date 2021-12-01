UAE coronavirus information and support

COVID-19 apps in the UAE The UAE coronavirus response includes apps to help manage testing, vaccination, and tracing efforts. These include: Al Hosn App – helps facilitate contact tracing and allows you to access your vaccination and testing status. This app also hosts the UAE’s Green Pass System, which some emirates use to limit access to public spaces and to prove a clean bill of health. DXB Smart App – disseminates accurate information about the coronavirus in the UAE, its symptoms, and how to reduce risk.

COVID-19 EHS App – gives up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic, and allows you to schedule testing and vaccine appointments.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the UAE Vaccines are now widely available in the UAE and are free for residents and citizens. Five vaccine brands are available: Sinopharm, Sputnik, Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Moderna. Fortunately, when vaccines became available, the UAE launched a highly effective vaccine campaign. In fact, by November 2021, more than 90% of the population was fully vaccinated. To learn about how to get your COVID vaccine, check out this site.

International travel during COVID-19 in the UAE Rules for international travel to and from the UAE will depend on where you’re coming from, and where you are going. This, combined with your vaccination status, will determine whether you need to quarantine. Vaccinated travelers generally do not need to quarantine. All travelers must provide a negative PCR test from 48-96 hours before arrival, depending on the emirate of arrival. All travelers staying in the Emirates must also provide at least one additional PCR test a few days into their stay. Which day you must get this test will depend on your country of origin and vaccination status. Vaccinated travelers coming from green countries must take a PCR test on arrival and another one on day six.

Vaccinated travelers coming from non-green countries must take a PCR test on arrival as well as additional PCR tests on days four and eight after arrival

Unvaccinated travelers from green countries must take a PCR test on arrival and additional PCR tests on days six and 12 after arrival

Unvaccinated travelers from non-green countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days, and take a PCR test on day 9 after arrival.

For the most up-to-date information, use this government site. The European Union added the UAE to its EU COVID Digital Certificate system in December 2021. This makes travel much easier for vaccinated residents of the Emirates.

Long COVID support in the UAE Long COVID is the post-infection condition that sees people suffer lingering symptoms for weeks or months. Though there are no firm numbers on the cases of long COVID in the UAE, the Emirati government is taking it seriously. In fact, you’ll find that centers like the Mayo Clinic offer rehabilitation programs targeted at people with long COVID. Meanwhile, King’s College Hospital in Dubai offers comprehensive post-COVID screening. In addition, RAK hospital and Amana Healthcare have both launched long COVID rehabilitation programs. The Dubai Health Authority has also opened two post-COVID clinics specifically for people with long COVID. And, if you’re looking for online support, check out the online COVID-19 Rehabilitation Program, through RAK hospital.

Support for businesses during COVID-19 in the UAE The Emirati government took several steps to support businesses throughout the pandemic. Fees for work permit applications were suspended, something which especially helps small businesses affected by COVID- 19. The UAE government also provided AED 50 billion in collateralized loans to the private sector and retail companies to weather the pandemic. Help in Dubai In Dubai, the government offered a range of measures to support businesses. Water and electricity bills in residential and commercial properties were reduced by 10%, while municipality fees for hotels were slashed in half. Market fees for facilities were suspended, and customs fees on imported goods sold in Dubai were cut by 20%. Help in Abu Dhabi In Abu Dhabi, individuals and business owners could defer their loans and waive interest for up to six months. Meanwhile, real estate registration fees were suspended, and commercial vehicle registration fees were waived. In addition, businesses in the tourism, entertainment, and restaurant sectors were offered a rent rebate of up to 20%. Working Starting a business in the UAE Read more To learn more about some of the measures taken, check out these resources: Arabian Business

Coronavirus and education in the UAE As with other parts of the world, the UAE coronavirus response included closing schools. On 22 March 2020, all schools, universities, and colleges switched to distance learning. Because both private and public sector education in the UAE is robust, this was a massive undertaking. The UAE government provided varied support to both private and public schools. Support ranged from remote professional development to setting up a technical helpline for parents and students. The government also offered free internet to families that did not have internet access. In June of 2021, the Emirate government announced that schools would facilitate in-person learning starting in August of 2021. After this announcement, health authorities detailed guidelines for reopening in the fall. Masks are required. All students, despite vaccination status, must take a PCR test monthly. Unvaccinated students aged 12 and older must test weekly. Schools must maintain social distancing and mask use and must have a quarantine room for students experiencing symptoms. Students aged 16 and older must prove vaccination if medically able. Education The education system in the UAE Read more You can find more information about that reopening briefing on the Emirates News Agency’s website. Parents looking for more information on reopening can find it here. While parents of private school students should read this document from the Department of Education.