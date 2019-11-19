The healthcare system in the UAE

How much is healthcare in the UAE? In 2020, the UAE reportedly spend AED 72.4 billion ($19.7 billion) on healthcare (or around AED 7,317 ($1,992) per person). This is above the 2022 GCC average of $17.4 billion, as well as the 2021 European Union (EU) average of $16.1 billion. Abu Dhabi, UAE (Photo: Buena Vista Images/Getty Images) The healthcare system is paid partly by taxes, and partly by the mandatory health insurance scheme. Any additional cost of treatments will depend on which emirate you are in. For example, UAE citizens have access to free healthcare in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In other areas, you may be expected to pay for parts of or the entire procedure.

How can expats register for healthcare in the UAE? When you have private insurance, you can visit both public and private healthcare facilities. However, to schedule an appointment in a public hospital (مستشفى, mustashfaa), you’ll need a health card (بطاقة صحية, bitaqat sihiya). You can apply for one online or in-person at a typing center (مركز الطباعة, markaz altibaea). You’ll need to provide a valid Emirates ID. If you don’t have one (yet), you can also apply for the health card by uploading your valid passport with a valid entry visa or residence card. Photo: JohnnyGreig/Getty Images You must then fill out the required details, including: Your local health center information

Full name in English and Arabic

Date of birth

Nationality

Mobile number and email address The fee depends on your nationality. GCC nationals are charged AED 35,000 and non-GCC nationals pay AED 115,000. Once your card is approved, you can download it from the Health Card System and print it out. Alternatively, because it is linked to your Emirates ID, you can use your ID card to access health treatments as well. The health card is valid for five years if you are a GCC national, and one year if you are a non-GCC national.

Private healthcare in the UAE There are many private healthcare centers and hospitals available in the UAE. In Dubai alone, there are almost 4,500 medical facilities. Although private treatment is more expensive, you’re more likely to have access to English-speaking medical staff. The country has three healthcare cities that cater to all healthcare needs, including that of medical tourists: Dubai Healthcare City

Sharjah Healthcare City

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City

Healthcare professionals Dentists in the UAE Some dentists (طبيب أسنان, tabib ‘asnan) operate from the PHCSS, while others have their own private clinics. In 2020, there were over 6,800 dentists working in the country. Because of this, their prices are competitive. Dental care is not always included in your health insurance policy, so be sure to check your coverage before scheduling an appointment. Photo: undefined undefined/Getty Images Regular check-ups usually take place once a year, though some dentists will insist you come every six months. They may delegate certain tasks to dental assistants, and, when necessary, refer you to a specialist. Doctors and specialists In 2020, there were over 26,200 doctors and over 56,100 nurses working in the UAE. Of the doctors, over 17,000 (65.2%) were working in the private sector. As such, finding a doctor or specialist is relatively simple. You can contact the PHCSS or hospital to schedule an appointment with your preferred doctor. PHCSS often deal with ‘routine’ medical problems, such as family medicine, standard gynecological and pediatric examinations, cancer screening, and other primary care. They can also refer you to a specialist. However, with private health insurance, you can skip the family doctor and contact the health center or hospital directly. Physical therapy in the UAE There are relatively few good physiotherapists (اخصائي العلاج الطبيعي, akhisaayiy aleilaj altabieii) in the UAE. You can find trusted professionals at a hospital or rehabilitation center.

COVID-19 in the UAE All COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by 2023. Self-tests and self-isolation are no longer required. You can still receive a (booster) vaccination by booking an appointment at your local PHCSS. According to some frontline doctors, roughly 15% of people suffer from the effects of long-COVID or post-COVID. If you experience any of the symptoms, you should contact your family doctor to get a referral. Alternatively, you can reach out to a Post-COVID Care Center (PCCC).

What to do in an emergency? If you are in a life-threatening emergency, you can call the emergency number 998. This number is free of charge and the operator speaks various languages, including Arabic and English. Photo: sasacvetkovic33/Getty Images Other emergency numbers include: Emergency service Number Police 999 Fire Department 997 Coastguard 996 Electricity failure 991 Water failure 922 Emirates Red Crescent 800RED-800733 Emirates Foundation (mental health) helpline 8004673

How to make a healthcare complaint? If you want to report an issue or file a medical complaint, you should contact the health center first. After that, you can submit an official report through: EHS – for issues with public hospitals. The process can take up to 12 weeks.

MoHaP – for issues with private facilities in the northern emirates (Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain). The process can take up to 45 days.

Dubai Health Authority – for issues with a health center in Dubai. The process takes between one to six months.

Department of Health – for issues with a medical clinic or center in Abu Dhabi. The process will be solved in “a timely manner”, but can take months. Depending on your situation, you will be asked to submit proof and the issue will be investigated. There will then be a hearing to discuss the outcome of your complaint.