How to access hospital treatment Public healthcare is free or highly subsidized for citizens in the UAE. They can access hospital treatment with their national Health Card (Dubai) or their Emirates ID which shows their insurance details. In contrast, foreign nationals residing in the UAE must have private health insurance to access hospital care. That said, they will still need to apply for a national public Health Card through the MOHAP to do so. However, while the fee for this is fairly reasonable, at AED 500, the benefits are limited as it only applies to some public health institutions and hospitals. Booking hospital appointments is easy, and you can do it online. Patients can access treatments without prior notice on their first visit but may require a direct referral from a doctor for a second consultation.

Emergency treatment in the UAE There are several emergency numbers in the UAE. However, in a medical emergency, you should call 998 for an ambulance. Both public and private hospitals accept patients for emergency treatments. Fortunately, this applies to Emirati nationals, expats, tourists, and visitors, and the intake treatment is always free. However, once the patient is stabilized, the hospital might transfer them to another facility, which is better equipped for specialized care. Therefore, any additional care requires payment, either by the patient or their insurance provider.

Hospital stays in the UAE: what to expect Globally, the UAE’s hospitals are highly rated. Accordingly, most hospitals across the Emirates offer world-class facilities, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. For this reason, the latest Medical Tourism Index Rankings places them sixth and ninth, respectively, among the world’s leading medical tourism destinations. Moreover, the rest of the emirates are not far behind. Generally speaking, hospital patients can expect an excellent standard of medical care from highly-trained professionals. Of course, you can choose to have a private room, but it will cost more than if you share with another patient. Fortunately, hospital rooms tend to be spacious, too, and many are equipped with WIFI, televisions, and other electronic utilities. Aftercare facilities are also first-class.

Being discharged from the hospital Patients may discharge themselves from hospitals in the UAE. Even so, the process is usually determined by the doctor in charge of the patient’s treatment. The patient will also need to book follow-up appointments before being discharged. They will also receive a set of healthcare instructions to follow at home.