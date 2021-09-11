The secondary education system in the UAE The Ministry of Education (MoE) governs primary, secondary, and higher education in the UAE on a federal level. However, each emirate also has a local governing body, for example: Dubai – The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)

Abu Dhabi – Department of Education and Knowledge Because both federal and local bodies regulate schools, standards are comparable with slight variations across the country. Al Nahda National School for Girls in Abu Dhabi Public schools in the UAE follow the K-12 curriculum which starts at age four and ends at age 17. The 12 school years are divided into the following stages and cycles: Kindergarten: KG1 to KG2 (ages four to five)

Basic level/Cycle 1: grades 1 to 4 (ages six to 9/10)

Intermediate level/Cycle 2: grades 5 to 8 (ages 10 to 13/14)

Secondary level/Cycle 3: grades 9 to 12 (ages 14 to 17/18) While local private schools may also follow the national curriculum, international schools set their own with differing years or grades and subject choices. Education in the UAE is mandatory from ages six to 18, which includes both Emirati and international children. Upon completing grade 12, students receive a high school certificate, demonstrating that they have met all mandatory schooling requirements.

Private secondary schools in the UAE Private secondary schools in the UAE host more than 720,000 of the country’s students. And most of these students come from every corner of the world. There are two types of private secondary schools in the country: local private schools, which teach in Arabic, and international schools, which don’t. Local private schools typically follow the curriculum set by the Ministry of Education (MoE). However, they may have a unique approach to creativity or independence. These schools are often segregated by gender, with varying costs, class sizes, and extra-curricular options across the emirates. International schools in the UAE International secondary schools are plentiful in the UAE, but there are long waiting lists. Because most international families eventually leave the UAE, many parents enroll their children in schools that follow a global or country-specific curriculum. Consequently, their children can easily transition into school back home or another country. For instance, you will find international schools that follow British, Irish, Indian, Canadian, French, and German educational models, among others. Education International schools in the United Arab Emirates Read more However, international schools can be expensive. Depending on your child’s grade, for instance, you can expect to pay anywhere from AED 2,700 (for kindergarten) to AED 70,000 (secondary school) per year. The pros of international schools in the UAE International secondary schools are popular in the UAE because of their academic rigor and multicultural environment. Moreover, staff are familiar with the needs of international families and strive to create a comparable environment to what a child might experience back home. The cons of international schools in the UAE On the flip side, international schools can create a bubble, insulating children from the local community. Additionally, high school fees can make selecting the right international school an expensive consideration.

