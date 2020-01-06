The United Arab Emirates is a major cultural and entertainment hotspot for expats and locals who call it home. Needless to say, if you are moving there, you will have a variety of arts to explore; without the language barrier.

English-language entertainment in Dubai

Since around 75% of the population of Dubai is made up of expats, the city boasts a thriving English-language entertainment scene and quality nightlife. Whether you want to catch a movie or play at one of the state-of-the-art multiplexes or watch TV at home, you aren’t short on options. Here is some of the best English-language entertainment in the UAE.

Movie theaters

If you fancy watching the latest Hollywood blockbusters on the big screen, there are several large multiplexes that show them in English. The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, and Al Ghurair Mall all boast huge Dolby Cinema movie theaters. Here, guests can enjoy the latest flicks with high-tech surround sound. For full immersion, ScreenX in the Dubai Mall shows English-language films on a gigantic, 270-degree wrap-around screen.

Vox OUTDOOR at Galleria Mall, Dubai

For ultimate luxury, however, you can relax in the plush leather reclining chairs in the private lounge at Roxy Platinum Plus. Alternatively, you can head to one of the two Vox OUTDOOR cinemas and enjoy the latest flicks under the stars; with a cool cocktail in hand. And if you fancy a beer and snacks with your movie, then pop to the Jebel Ali Recreation Club; the first licensed theater which opened back in 2018.

Avid film lovers will no doubt enjoy a visit to the Dubai International Film Festival. Usually held in December, the annual event showcases the latest English-language and Arabic movies; with English subtitles. Not surprisingly, it remains a firm favorite with expats and locals alike.

Theater and dance

Centrally located between Asia, Africa, and Europe, Dubai is the main stage for artistic collaborations and innovative artistic performances. As a result, you will find a good choice of English-language concerts and shows in some pretty impressive locations. If you want to make a night of it, why not dress up for the Dubai Opera and enjoy an English-language ballet, comedy, or recital? With shows suitable for all ages, you can marvel at the state-of-the-art 2,000-seat theater which overlooks the beautiful Burj Lake.

Dubai Opera

If you fancy a giggle, however, the Courtyard Playhouse theater in Downtown Dubai offers a bustling schedule of English-speaking performances, stand-up comedy, and improv. You can even sign up for one of the amateur dramatics classes – if you’re brave enough! Meanwhile, The Junction performing arts center attracts many international English-speaking professional acts, including top Broadway and West-End talent.

Live music venues

Dubai boasts a diverse music scene with leading talent performing in concerts and musicals. MusicHall at the impressive Palm Jumeirah complex provides an unforgettable experience of live international music acts. Meanwhile, the Hard Rock Café, inside Dubai Festival City, draws expats through its door with a variety of live music; from jazz and pop acts to tribute bands that cover tracks from ABBA to Ed Sheeran.

MusicHall at Palm Jumeirah

Jazz and blues lovers, on the other hand, will find Blue Bar at the Novotel difficult to resist for their fix of Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. This vibrant venue attracts a mix of all age groups with its delicious signature cocktails; all named after famous jazz singers.

TV and radio

If you want to relax in front of the TV and watch your favorite programs from back home, there are several free-to-air TV channels in Dubai. Dubai ON Demand is set to become the latest leading English-language online channel catering to expats in the city. Other contenders such as Dubai One, MBC 4, MBC Action, MBC 2, and City 7 TV all broadcast their content in English, with Arabic subtitles.

If you are stuck in a heavy traffic jam on your way to work, there are numerous English-speaking radio stations to help pass the time. You can find everything from Dubai Eye; which broadcasts political updates in English, to Capital Radio; which airs top hits from the 60s to the 90s. Radio 1 appeals to the younger crowd with its top 40, DJs, and latest dance music tracks. Meanwhile, Radio 2 holds the older generation’s attention with a lineup of classic international hits.

Newspapers

Life in Dubai is constantly evolving, and new developments and projects are a daily occurrence. To keep abreast of this information, you will want to get your hands on an English-language newspaper. If you can stand the heat, pop out to your local store for a copy of the Khaleej Times; this is distributed throughout the entire Emirates.

If it’s too hot to venture out, however, you can get local and international news updates online.