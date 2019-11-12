Corniche Beach, Abu Dhabi One of the key tourist destinations in Abu Dhabi, Corniche Beach proudly carries the Blue Flag Certification, thanks to its immaculate waters, picturesque views, and attractive nature and facilities. The beach is divided into five sections, of which four are free to enter; the Family Beach Section, West Plaza Area, East Plaza Beach, and Western Extension Beach. Al Sahil beach, on the other hand, is a paid beach that welcomes all guests; except for unaccompanied men. With a plethora of free activities on offer, including a children’s playground, basketball courts, and library, there’s plenty to do. The beach also has showers and changing rooms facilities, as well as several restaurants and cafés. This makes it a popular spot for dining after a swim. Adventurous visitors can also rent a speedboat and enjoy spectacular views of the Abu Dhabi skyline; or better still, go snorkeling and discover local marine life.

Khor Fakkan Beach, Sharjah Located on the east coast of the UAE, facing the Gulf of Oman, this 3km-long crescent bay boasts a beautiful sandy beach and thriving coral reefs that attract many divers. The name Khor Fakkan, which translates to 'Creek of Two Jaws', comes from its geographical setting as a bay nestled between two rocky headlands. As a result, city dwellers regard the beach as a peaceful getaway in which to relax. Whether you want to stroll along the shore, enjoy a picnic in the park, or scuba dive off nearby Shark Island, there's plenty to do. This naturally beautiful beach is a must-visit if you live in Sharjah.

Al Mamzar Beach Park, Dubai Located in the Deira district, close to Dubai International Airport, Al Mamzar Beach Park is somewhat of a hidden gem in the UAE. The park covers an impressive 106 hectares, and is adjacent to the Mamzar beach area; there are five beaches here. Popular among residents and visitors alike, the area offers a variety of family-friendly facilities and entertainment. This includes dozens of public barbecues, scenic picnic areas, changing rooms, and kid-friendly swimming areas monitored by lifeguards. There is also a designated spot for night swimming. Everyone is welcome at the beach, however, Mondays and Wednesdays are strictly for women and children only (boys younger than 4 years old are permitted). Guests can relax by the lagoon, dine at the many snack bars and restaurants, or hop aboard the Park Train and explore the whole area. They might even catch a performance at the musical amphitheater.

Saadiyat Beach, Abu Dhabi Boasting 400m of Blue Flag protected natural shoreline, Saadiyat Beach is the perfect spot for nature lovers. As the law strictly forbids jet skis and speed boats along the beach, it is hugely popular for swimming. The local authorities are also dedicated to preserving the natural environment. As a result, the area is home to an abundance of wildlife; including schools of dolphins and Hawksbill Turtles which breed and nest there. The latter species is protected by strict environmental measures, and although the tranquil beach has a backdrop of five-star beach hotels, development is forbidden within 60m of the shoreline. Nevertheless, guests can enjoy a variety of activities, ranging from beach yoga classes to eco-friendly water sports such as windsurfing and sailing.