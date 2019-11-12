Country Flag
Expatica logo

Food & Drink

The best rooftop bars in Dubai

We check out some of the best rooftop bars in Dubai which offer spectacular views, killer cocktails, and the latest DJ mixes.

Best rooftop bars Dubai
writer

By Sophie Pettit

Updated 15-12-2023

Nothing beats sipping on a beautifully crafted cocktail against the backdrop of a hundred glistening skyscrapers. And if you happen to live in Dubai, you certainly aren’t short on options for a couple of after-work drinks or an intimate date. The city is brimming with sky-high party spots to enjoy drinks with spectacular views. Here are some of the best rooftop bars in Dubai that are well worth a visit.

At.mosphere at Burj Khalifa

Don’t look down! If heights are no issue, head to Level 122 of the world’s tallest building and pull up a chair at At.mosphere. A night here is likely to be one you will never forget – especially if you’re female. Unlimited bubbles, nibbles, and live music by award-winning DJs can be enjoyed during Secret Ladies Night every Tuesday. And if that isn’t enough to get your heart racing, then the breathtaking view of the Arabian Gulf down below should be.

At.mosphere in Dubai

At.mosphere, 122nd Floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Level 43 Sky Lounge at Four Points by Sheraton

Located 155 meters above the ground, on Sheikh Zayed Road, Level 43 boasts unrivaled 360-degree views of Dubai’s dazzling skyline. The sleek and stylishly blue-lit open-air terrace is the ideal spot to catch the sunset over the Jumeirah coastline; with a beautifully crafted cocktail in hand, of course. Despite drawing in the crowds, the lounge manages to radiate a cool, calm, and classy vibe; made all the more relaxing by the cozy seating and ambient DJ beats.

Level 43 in Dubai

Level 43 Sky Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Iris at The Oberoi Dubai

Perched on the 27th floor of The Oberoi Dubai, this trendy rooftop bar is considered one of the most exclusive spots in the city. And it’s not hard to see why. With its soulful live performances every Tuesday and Saturday, unlimited sushi platters every Wednesday night, and a fantastic view of the skyline, Iris has won the hearts of Dubai locals and expats, alike. As a result, the venue has racked up numerous awards for its laid-back atmosphere, creative food offerings, and skilled mixologists.

Iris in Dubai

Iris, Level 27, The Oberoi Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai

The Rooftop Terrace at One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel

If you’re looking for a touch of Arabian charm, then this romantic rooftop terrace should be top of your list. Adorned with rich embroidered cushions, soft glowing lanterns, and lounge sofas fit for a Sheikh (king), this hidden gem brings something extra special to the Dubai rooftop scene – authenticity. Furthermore, it boasts a magnificent ocean view; as the resort where it is based owns a kilometer of private beachfront facing The Palm Island Bay. Simple magic.

The Rooftop Terrace in Dubai

The Rooftop Terrace, One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai

#

Lifestyle

The best restaurants in Dubai

Read more

Zeta at Address Downtown

Award-winning, five-star luxury hotel, Address Downtown, is home to not one, but two impressive rooftop bars. Towering high above the city on the 63rd floor, Neos offers panoramic vistas of the glittering skyline and downtown Dubai. Meanwhile, Zeta on Level 5 boasts a gorgeous open-air roof terrace that provides front-row seats to The Dubai Fountain show. It’s no wonder the place is heaving come sundown. Then, the city’s glitterati gathers to sip on cocktails and nibble on Asian/Californian bites against a beautiful backdrop of dancing water.

Zeta at Address Downtown in Dubai

Zeta, Address Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai

Cielo Sky Lounge at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Sprawled atop the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Cielo Sky Lounge is the latest destination for Dubai’s finest house DJs. They help draw in the crowds during their lively Thursday and Saturday sunset sessions. Adorned with sleek white furniture, miniature palm trees, and a striking central bar, the venue offers a cool ambiance and spectacular views. Thanks to the sweeping overhead canopy, it also makes for a shady retreat from the unforgiving afternoon sun.

Cielo Sky Lounge in Dubai

Cielo Sky Lounge, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai

Anwā at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

For a truly authentic Arabian experience, step onto the rooftop at Anwā and lap up the magnificent views of the sweeping desert and sand dunes. Come nightfall, this majestic two-level venue looks like a setting straight out of 1,001 Arabian Nights. Glowing lanterns, soothing Arabian music, and the sweet aroma of shisha fill the air, as guests sip on cocktails and wine. This alfresco hotspot is renowned for its tantalizing Middle Eastern mezze and grills; so you might even be tempted to transform your sundowner cocktails into dinner under the stars.

Al Sarab Lounge in Dubai

Anwā, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Al Qudra Road, Dubai

Siddharta Lounge at Grosvenor House

Siddharta Lounge might not be the tallest bar in Dubai. However, with plenty of comfy seating, a huge swimming pool, and several cozy cabanas, it certainly deserves a spot on our list. Extending outdoors from the famous Buddha Bar, the lounge serves Mediterranean and Asia-inspired dishes and delicious cocktails. The Gone for Sunset happy hour, from 17:00, is a popular draw for those looking to relax; while enjoying beautiful 360-degree views of Dubai Marina, The Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf.

Siddharta Lounge in Dubai

Siddharta Lounge, Grosvenor House Dubai, Al Emreef Street, Dubai

Related Articles

The best restaurants in Dubai
Food & Drink
The best restaurants in Dubai
Read More
The best beaches in the UAE
Things to Do
The best beaches in the UAE
Read More
School holidays in the UAE: 2023 and 2024
Children's Education
School holidays in the UAE: 2023 and 2024
Read More