At.mosphere at Burj Khalifa Don’t look down! If heights are no issue, head to Level 122 of the world’s tallest building and pull up a chair at At.mosphere. A night here is likely to be one you will never forget – especially if you’re female. Unlimited bubbles, nibbles, and live music by award-winning DJs can be enjoyed during Secret Ladies Night every Tuesday. And if that isn’t enough to get your heart racing, then the breathtaking view of the Arabian Gulf down below should be. At.mosphere, 122nd Floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Level 43 Sky Lounge at Four Points by Sheraton Located 155 meters above the ground, on Sheikh Zayed Road, Level 43 boasts unrivaled 360-degree views of Dubai’s dazzling skyline. The sleek and stylishly blue-lit open-air terrace is the ideal spot to catch the sunset over the Jumeirah coastline; with a beautifully crafted cocktail in hand, of course. Despite drawing in the crowds, the lounge manages to radiate a cool, calm, and classy vibe; made all the more relaxing by the cozy seating and ambient DJ beats. Level 43 Sky Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Iris at The Oberoi Dubai Perched on the 27th floor of The Oberoi Dubai, this trendy rooftop bar is considered one of the most exclusive spots in the city. And it’s not hard to see why. With its soulful live performances every Tuesday and Saturday, unlimited sushi platters every Wednesday night, and a fantastic view of the skyline, Iris has won the hearts of Dubai locals and expats, alike. As a result, the venue has racked up numerous awards for its laid-back atmosphere, creative food offerings, and skilled mixologists. Iris, Level 27, The Oberoi Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai

The Rooftop Terrace at One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel If you're looking for a touch of Arabian charm, then this romantic rooftop terrace should be top of your list. Adorned with rich embroidered cushions, soft glowing lanterns, and lounge sofas fit for a Sheikh (king), this hidden gem brings something extra special to the Dubai rooftop scene – authenticity. Furthermore, it boasts a magnificent ocean view; as the resort where it is based owns a kilometer of private beachfront facing The Palm Island Bay. Simple magic. The Rooftop Terrace, One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai

Zeta at Address Downtown Award-winning, five-star luxury hotel, Address Downtown, is home to not one, but two impressive rooftop bars. Towering high above the city on the 63rd floor, Neos offers panoramic vistas of the glittering skyline and downtown Dubai. Meanwhile, Zeta on Level 5 boasts a gorgeous open-air roof terrace that provides front-row seats to The Dubai Fountain show. It’s no wonder the place is heaving come sundown. Then, the city’s glitterati gathers to sip on cocktails and nibble on Asian/Californian bites against a beautiful backdrop of dancing water. Zeta, Address Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai

Cielo Sky Lounge at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Sprawled atop the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Cielo Sky Lounge is the latest destination for Dubai’s finest house DJs. They help draw in the crowds during their lively Thursday and Saturday sunset sessions. Adorned with sleek white furniture, miniature palm trees, and a striking central bar, the venue offers a cool ambiance and spectacular views. Thanks to the sweeping overhead canopy, it also makes for a shady retreat from the unforgiving afternoon sun. Cielo Sky Lounge, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai

Anwā at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa For a truly authentic Arabian experience, step onto the rooftop at Anwā and lap up the magnificent views of the sweeping desert and sand dunes. Come nightfall, this majestic two-level venue looks like a setting straight out of 1,001 Arabian Nights. Glowing lanterns, soothing Arabian music, and the sweet aroma of shisha fill the air, as guests sip on cocktails and wine. This alfresco hotspot is renowned for its tantalizing Middle Eastern mezze and grills; so you might even be tempted to transform your sundowner cocktails into dinner under the stars. Anwā, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Al Qudra Road, Dubai