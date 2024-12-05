Where to get the news in the UAE

Moving to the UAE and not sure how to stay up to date? Finding trustworthy local English-language news is straightforward with this guide to the country’s newspapers, TV, radio, and online news. Explore your options in the following sections:
- Media in the UAE
- Where to get the news in English in the UAE
- National UAE newspapers
- Regional UAE TV News Channels
- Social media news sources in the UAE
- Alternative news and citizen journalism in the UAE
- Tips on getting reliable news in the UAE
- Fact-checking the news in the UAE
- Useful resources
Media in the UAE
The UAE has carefully cultivated oodles of international headlines over the last two decades, with tales of luxury lifestyles, supercars, glitzy hotels, and glamorous events. Global media have reveled in sensationalism, especially when writing about daily life in Dubai.
Local news platforms are, however, much more conservative in their approach to reporting local news stories. Because they tend to self-censor, UAE media organizations steer clear of controversy and avoid stories that might threaten social harmony. Don’t expect juicy gossip or exposés within the pages of UAE newspapers.
Local media are also conservative because the UAE has one of the world’s most tightly controlled media industries. Most publishers and broadcasters are either owned by or closely linked to the government, and their output is closely monitored by the National Media Council.
Even international media organizations with regional offices in Dubai must play by the rules on local news and be careful when reporting on the ruling family, religion, human rights, and UAE government policy.
Where to get the news in English in the UAE
Newspapers
The UAE has four English-language daily newspapers that are circulated across the country. However, most people read their online versions.
The UAE is home to some of the longest-running newspapers in the Gulf region. Although they’re more in-depth than they were 20 years ago, they’re still light on hard-hitting local commentary. As there are no political parties in the UAE, local media doesn’t follow party lines but reflects government policy.
Most reports are written by local journalists and are sourced from official press releases from the state-run Emirates News Agency and syndicated platforms.
The English language newspapers are:
- The National – An Abu Dhabi-based daily print and online publication. Good coverage of local, regional, and international news with opinion and commentary. Keep an eye out for free copies in airport lounges and hotel lobbies in the capital city and across the UAE.
- Gulf News – Dubai broadsheet with reliable content, plus a free web version. Home delivery is available for a fee, or pick up a free copy in public locations across the country.
- Khaleej Times – Another established Dubai broadsheet with trusted, if rather dry, content. Reach out via the website for subscriptions and home delivery in the city.
- Gulf Today – Broadsheet published out of Sharjah with a similar tone and style to Gulf News and Khaleej Times. Also available for home delivery in other emirates. Although distributed free of charge in some public areas, its profile is lower than that of its English language rivals.
Some supermarkets and bookstores in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah sell a few imported English-language newspapers from the US, Europe, and Asia. It’s possible to arrange subscriptions for these publications. Try Spinneys (a supermarket chain with stores across the UAE), Kinokuniya, or Borders (bookstores) for information on what’s available.
Be aware that imported newspapers are expensive in the UAE, and by the time they arrive, they are often outdated.
English-language news TV stations
There’s little locally produced English TV news in the UAE. Most expats prefer to subscribe to a well-known international channel such as:
English-language news radio stations
Most English-language radio stations in the UAE focus on music and chat. However, Radio 1 (104.1 FM in Dubai and 100.5 FM in Abu Dhabi) provides news bulletins, useful information on local events, and traffic updates.
Getting English-language news online in the UAE
There’s a wide range of English-language news websites in the UAE that cater to the international crowd.
You can access the free web versions of the four local English-language newspapers via phone, tablet, or laptop. These websites provide local news and business sections, as well as opinion columns, lifestyle, entertainment, and sports. However, they rarely have a comment section, so try the social media pages to engage with fellow readers.
Other popular news websites in the UAE are:
- The Arabian Post
- The Brew News
- Dubai Standard
- Emirati Times
- Middle East Monitor – occasionally runs UAE stories.
- Thomson Reuters
For business news, check out:
- Arabian Business – A Dubai-based portal known for economy and business stories.
- GCC Business News – A Dubai-based online-only business news portal.
- Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) – A long-established regional brand with an informative UAE section.
- Tradearabia – Bahrain-based portal carrying UAE project news.
The UAE is also home to online publications about specialist topics. For sport, try Sport360. Meanwhile, Dubai.News provides news with an entertainment and lifestyle slant.
National UAE newspapers
As well as the four English-language dailies in the UAE, there are five Arabic-language newspapers. Most are affiliated with the government and closely reflect state thinking and policy, but they’re still useful for newcomers who know Arabic to get a local perspective on regional issues.
- Al Khaleej – This broadsheet was the first newspaper to be published in the UAE. It’s based in Sharjah but is distributed across the country. Its web version is free to access.
- Al Bayan – A Dubai-based print title with a web version.
- Al Fajr – An Abu Dhabi newspaper with pan-UAE circulation. Although it’s an independent publication, it’s still considered loyal to the government.
- Al-Ittihad – Another Abu Dhabi daily with readership across the UAE and a free website version.
- Emarat Al Youm – Independent Dubai print daily and free online version.
As the UAE is a relatively small country, there are no dedicated regional newspaper editions.
Regional UAE TV News Channels
Five of the seven emirates in the UAE have Arabic language TV stations which, amid their regular programming, broadcast news bulletins. You can find these below:
- Abu Dhabi TV – carries local and national news stories from the capital.
- Ajman TV – runs news on local issues.
- Dubai TV – covers news and current affairs from the country’s largest city.
- Fujairah TV – broadcasts common interest stories from the easternmost emirate.
- Sharjah TV – the official channel of the UAE’s third most populous emirate.
Social media news sources in the UAE
Social media is the leading source of news for the UAE’s 11 million-plus residents. Unlike the websites of the national newspapers, their social media sites enable UAE residents to debate and discuss the issues of the day, although engagement is limited.
Another great way to discuss and debate news stories is on global social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and other platforms with lively comment sections.
While the government is slightly more tolerant regarding social media posts than some of its Gulf neighbors, keyboard warriors should exercise caution and avoid inflammatory comments about sensitive or offensive subjects. Internationals should tread carefully to avoid upsetting a country that prizes social harmony – be mindful of the stories you share online.
Alternative news and citizen journalism in the UAE
The UAE is not big on alternative news or controversial topics. Although nearly everyone in the country has a smartphone and social media, the concept of citizen journalism is poorly developed.
Another obstacle to citizen journalism is the UAE’s strict cybercrime laws. The 2021 Law on Countering Rumors and Cybercrimes threatens jail time and hefty fines for those spreading information that damages the country’s reputation or runs contrary to official announcements.
This legal framework may discourage independent reporting, as even inadvertent violations can lead to severe repercussions.
Tips on getting reliable news in the UAE
Local news outlets may be rather dry, but their content is usually reliable and consistent. However, it’s a good idea to remain skeptical and rely on a variety of news sources.
Furthermore, local media often closely and consistently link economic, environmental, social, and human resource achievements to long-term government development plans. This is, however, less pronounced than in Saudi Arabia or Qatar.
The bottom line is that UAE news organizations have their view, and the international media have theirs. Depending on your perspective, you can get reliable updates from both.
For a first-hand take on local happenings, ask trusted friends who’ve been in the UAE for a while.
Fact-checking the news in the UAE
The best way to make sure you’re getting reliable information is to cross-check as many sources and publications as possible, using local platforms for breaking news in your area and international platforms for analysis and context. Using a news aggregator like Ground News can help you get a clearer perspective.
There are no official media fact-checking services in Qatar. Instead, check out independent services such as Media Bias Fact Check and Arab Fact-Checkers Network (AFCN).
Word of mouth is also powerful and is a great way to get unfiltered opinions on local developments and events. However, it’s best to steer clear of gossip and speculation that can arise inside the big-city expat bubbles.
When it comes to finding out about your new country, befriending Emirati people is one of the most rewarding ways to do so. Nothing beats a citizen’s views on national matters, regional developments, and everyday life.
Useful resources
- Arab Fact-Checkers Network (AFCN) – organization fostering transparent and impartial fact-checking in the Arab region.
- RSF.org – UAE Reporters without Borders profile
- Emirates News Agency (WAM) – UAE state news portal