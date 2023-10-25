Georgia Lewis

Georgia is a UK-based journalist, but she is originally from Australia. After working mostly on consumer magazines in Sydney for 10 years, Georgia spent five years in the UAE. Here, she mostly wrote about cars, travel, lifestyle, and entertainment.

In 2011, she moved to London, where she has written about oil, gas, renewable energy, business, and technology with a special focus on the Middle East and African markets.

She is now a freelancer and when she’s not writing, editing, or proofreading, she can often be found developing recipes for Munching Matilda, a food website developed with a fellow Australian expat in the UK.