Getting health insurance in Japan

The Japanese healthcare system and health insurance Japan's world-leading healthcare system is available to all citizens and residents. The country is renowned for its medical achievements in curing and preventing diseases, and for having the world's highest life expectancy (平均寿命, heikin jumyo). Unfortunately, Japan currently faces new challenges in healthcare due to the combination of an aging population and a declining fertility rate. The Japanese healthcare system is mainly funded through taxes (税金, zeikin) and compulsory public health insurance payments, topped up with private coverage and individual contributions. The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW – 厚生労働省, Kose Rodo Sho) oversees Japan's health insurance scheme. Each Japanese region has its own citizen health insurance fund, and there are over 1,400 of these across the country. Japanese public health insurance (公的医療保険, koteki iryo hoken) covers most medical expenses (医療費, iryo hi) and nearly all costs for low-earners and unemployed residents. Although not a requirement, most of Japan's population, including internationals, use private health insurance. Private coverage can help with costs and often includes treatments (治療, chiryo) unavailable through the public scheme.

Private health insurance in Japan Who should get private health insurance? Although Japan’s level of public healthcare provision is extensive, private health insurance is popular with nationals and foreigners. Over 70% of the population has a private health insurance plan, generally used as a supplement to state healthcare so that all medical costs are covered. Citizens and long-term residents can also use private insurance for treatments unavailable on the public scheme. For example, statutory mental healthcare services are limited in Japan, so it’s worth considering a private plan if you want access to a fuller range of treatments. Expatica’s guide to Search for the best health insurance quotes in Japan Read more Temporary visitors who are not eligible for state healthcare should take out a private insurance plan before traveling to Japan. The advantages of getting private health insurance The benefits of taking out private health insurance in Japan include: Copayment cost coverage : users have to pay 10–30% of costs when they use Japanese public healthcare; you can use private health insurance as a top-up to cover all costs

: users have to pay 10–30% of costs when they use Japanese public healthcare; you can use private health insurance as a top-up to cover all costs Full access to Japanese healthcare : freedom to use either public or private services across Japan

: freedom to use either public or private services across Japan English-speaking services : public services are generally in Japanese (日本語, Nihongo), although some staff may speak English; You can find English-speaking providers privately and cover costs with insurance

: public services are generally in Japanese (日本語, Nihongo), although some staff may speak English; You can find English-speaking providers privately and cover costs with insurance A wider range of healthcare : access to treatments not available through public healthcare, for example, some mental healthcare, dental care, and alternative treatments

: access to treatments not available through public healthcare, for example, some mental healthcare, dental care, and alternative treatments

Shorter waiting times: although waiting times are generally not long in Japan, treatment through private providers is even quicker

Disadvantages of private insurance include additional upfront costs. Your monthly expenses will be higher as you pay for both statutory and private premiums. Fees are also risk-based, so you will pay higher premiums if you are past retirement age or have existing medical conditions. How does private health insurance work? Several national and international health insurance providers operate in Japan, although the private market is smaller than in some countries. The Financial Services Agency (FSA – 金融庁, Kinyu Cho) regulates all legitimate insurers in Japan and provides a list of licensed providers. Each provider has its registration process, policies (e.g., basic, premium), and associated costs. Your costs will depend on factors such as: The policies you choose and its claim limit (e.g., ¥100 million)

Coverage location, for example, whether you can use your policy outside Japan

Risk factors such as your age, lifestyle, and health status

Number of people the policy covers, as many insurers offer family packages You will typically have to settle any medical bills upfront and then claim reimbursement from your insurer. However, some companies will pay large bills directly if you provide the necessary information. How do you choose an insurance provider? It’s a good idea to shop around when looking for Japanese private health insurance and consider the following factors: Can you tailor the policy to suit your requirements so that you’re not paying for coverage you don’t need?

Can you extend your policy to cover overseas travel?

Are there any special offers or incentives? For example, some insurers partner up with other companies to offer discounts elsewhere or free products when you sign up.

Is there an option to pay a deductible or excess to lower your premiums?

How does the company score for customer feedback? Check its ranking on consumer rating sites.

How straightforward is it to sign up, make a claim, or cancel your policy?

Does the company rate well for ethics and sustainability? You can check websites such as CSRHub and Corporate Knights. With most insurance companies, you can get a free quote if you provide them with the information they need to arrange your coverage. If you need more help deciding who to choose, use a comparison website such as kakaku.com. Private health insurance companies in Japan The following health insurance companies offer international coverage that works in Japan: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

Japanese insurance costs and reimbursements Contribution rates for Japan’s health insurance schemes vary. In general, EHI contributions are around 10% of salary and bonuses split between workers and employers. The Japanese government then tops up this funding through taxes. Workers individually contribute about 5% of gross income toward health insurance. This means that if you earn ¥350,000 a month, your health insurance premium will be around ¥17,500. If you take out a complete private health insurance plan, you can expect to pay ¥25,000–65,000 monthly in Japan. Photo: Rossella De Berti/Getty Images NHI and older adult insurance payments are based on factors including: Age (年齢, nenrei)

Income (収入, shunyu)

Regional location (prefecture) (都道府県, To Do Fu Ken)

Number of people in the household Government funding matches contribution rates, which are capped for all public health insurance types. The Japanese government (日本政府, Nihon seifu) determines the amounts by age, income tax bracket, and prefecture. As such, long-term care insurance payments generally work out at around 2% of your salary. Additionally, Japanese health insurance contributions and copayments are both tax deductible. To keep healthcare costs affordable for the Japanese population, the government regulates public coverage through the MHLW and caps the copayment amounts. Copayment caps also vary by age and income. Current monthly copayment limits (PDF) for those under 70 are calculated by a mathematical formula that comes out at approximately: ¥150,000 for high earners

¥80,100 for the general population

¥35,400 for low earners For ongoing medical care lasting over three months, caps are lower from the fourth month onwards. In contrast with private health insurance, where you sometimes have to cover the whole bill and then claim reimbursement, you only pay your copayment amount through the statutory scheme.