The healthcare system in Japan

Cost of healthcare in Japan Japan spends 10.9% of its GDP on healthcare, above the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) average of 9%. Spending is around $4,388 per capita (2020 data), which is reasonably high by global standards. 84% of overall healthcare spending in Japan is publicly financed, comprised of 42% insurance contributions and 42% tax contributions. Out-of-pocket spending covers the remainder, with private health insurance plans meeting most of the costs. Annual out-of-pocket spending in 2019 came to $563 per household. Statutory health insurance covers around 70% of individual healthcare costs in Japan for most of the population, with residents being responsible for copayment of the remaining 30% of costs. To keep healthcare affordable, the Japanese government regulates all medical fees, caps the copayment amounts, and offers discounts for low-earning sections of the population. These vary depending on age, income, and regional location. The general copayment limit for most of the population is currently ¥80,100 a month. Certain groups get discounted copayment rates. For example: Pre-school children and residents aged 70–74 pay only 20% of most fees

Older residents aged 75 and over pay only 10% of most fees Photo: kokouu/Getty Images In addition, households earning below a certain threshold are eligible for the Public Assistance program (生活保護制度, seikatsu hogo seido) and exempt from insurance contributions and public healthcare payments. These thresholds also vary across prefectures and household size/type.

Japanese health insurance Japan has a universal public health insurance system that covers nearly all of the population. There are three separate schemes, which are: Employment-based health insurance (被用者保険 , hiyosha hoken) – for full-time employees of Japanese private companies and public and voluntary organizations.

, – for full-time employees of Japanese private companies and public and voluntary organizations. National health insurance (国民健康保険 , kokumin kenko hoken) – also called “Citizen health insurance,” for residents aged under 75 who are not full-time employees, such as part-time workers, self-employed workers, and students.

, – also called “Citizen health insurance,” for residents aged under 75 who are not full-time employees, such as part-time workers, self-employed workers, and students. Health insurance for elderly (後期高齢者医療制度, koki koreisha iryo seido) – for those aged 75 and above. Expatica’s guide to Health insurance in Japan Read more Private health insurance is also available in Japan. You can use this to cover costs not met by public insurance and access anything unavailable through public healthcare. Although it’s not an essential requirement, around 70% of people in Japan have private health insurance coverage. Insurers providing expat-friendly packages in Japan include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global

How to register for healthcare in Japan as an expat How you register for public healthcare in Japan depends on which type of health insurance you qualify for. If you are accessing the employment-based health insurance (EHI) scheme (被用者保険, hiyosha hoken), your employer will usually sort this out for you as soon as you start work. You can register any dependents in your household for coverage with the same scheme, for example, your spouse or children. Photo: kyonntra/Getty Images If you qualify for national health insurance (NHI) (国民健康保険, kokumin kenko hoken) or elderly health insurance, you must register at your local municipal office. You should do this within two weeks of arriving in Japan. Documentation to bring along is: Valid ID, such as a passport (パスポート, pasupoto), plus your residence card (在留カード, zairyu kado) or Japanese visa

Details of your address, along with proof if you have it (e.g., a utility bill)

Your Japanese social security number (個人番号/マイナンバー, kojin bango/mai namba), if you have it

Proof of income/earnings, as this will determine your insurance payments For NHI and insurance for elderly residents, only one person per household needs to register. However, you must provide details for all household members as your insurance payment rates are based on household income. You will need to re-register if you move to a new prefecture in Japan. Expatica’s guide to Social security in Japan Read more Once you have registered for Japanese healthcare, you should receive a health insurance card (保険証, hoken sho) which you should bring to appointments.

Private healthcare in Japan Most healthcare providers in Japan operate as private sector businesses, although they are generally accessible through the public health insurance scheme. The rest are either public sector or non-profit. Around 83% of clinics and 70% of hospitals (病院, byoin) are privately owned, and many doctors (医師, ishi) and specialists (専門医, senmon i) are self-employed. Photo: onurdongel/Getty Images What might be called the Japanese private healthcare sector (medical care that statutory insurance doesn’t cover) is very small compared to many other countries. It includes some specialist treatments, some mental healthcare (メンタルヘルスケア, mentaru herusukea), specialist dental treatment, some eye care, and cosmetic treatments. You can access anything not covered by public insurance with a private insurance policy.

Japanese doctors and specialists Japan has 2.6 doctors per 1,000 people, below the OECD average (2021 figures). However, doctors in Japan are very accessible, and the country has one of the highest consultation rates in the world. Primary healthcare in Japan differs from many other countries – you generally don’t register with an individual doctor or general practice. Instead, most Japanese doctors work in clinics. Many clinics operate on a walk-in basis, keeping pre-booked appointments to a minimum. Because of this, you often see a different doctor for each visit in Japan. Expatica’s guide to Doctors in Japan Read more Medical specialists in Japan are also very accessible. They mostly work in clinics and hospitals. You don’t need a doctor referral to see a specialist in Japan and can request a session with one at a walk-in appointment in many clinics. However, you may have to wait a long time if none are free. There are many specialisms in Japan including cardiology (循環器科, junkanki ka), oncology (腫瘍科, shuyo ka), gynecology (婦人科, fujin ka), psychiatry (精神科, seishin ka), and radiology (放射線科, hoshasen ka).

Women’s healthcare in Japan Women in Japan can see gynecologists through the public health insurance program. These specialists work out of clinics, hospitals, and sexual health centers. Maternity care (マタニティケア, matanitei kea) is covered through the public system. However, funding is slightly different. Expectant mothers receive a lump sum payment in vouchers that they can spend on prenatal, post-natal, and birthing costs. Children are generally born in general hospitals, maternity hospitals, and birthing centers. Photo: Trevor Williams/Getty Images Beyond routine checkups and maternity costs, not much of healthcare specific to women is covered through statutory insurance. Sexual healthcare (性的ヘルスケア, seiteki herusukea) is generally covered when accessed through a referral, but birth control costs have to be paid out-of-pocket or through private insurance. This includes condoms (コンドーム, kondomu), birth control pills (経口避妊薬/ピル, keiko hininyaku/piru), spermicides (殺精子剤, satsu seishi zai), and intrauterine devices (IUDs) (子宮内避妊器具, shikyu nai hinin kigu). However, diaphragms (ペッサリー, pessari) and hormonal implants (避妊インプラント, hinin inpuranto) are not commonly available in Japan. Low reimbursement rates may explain the low contraceptive usage rates in Japan. Abortion (中絶, chuzetsu) has been legal in Japan since 1948. However, married women need to get spousal consent, and abortions are difficult to access after ten weeks of pregnancy. They can be carried out up to 22 weeks in cases of rape, health risks to the pregnant woman, or severe economic hardship. Public insurance doesn’t cover abortion costs, so you can expect to pay between ¥100,000–200,000 without private insurance. Expatica’s guide to Women’s healthcare in Japan Read more Public healthcare in Japan doesn’t include cancer screenings or the human papillomavirus (HPV) (ヒトパピローマウイルス感染症, hito papiroma uirusu kansen sho) vaccine, although low earners can access these for free. Statutory insurance doesn’t cover any fertility treatments in Japan.

Children’s healthcare in Japan Children can access public healthcare in Japan through their parent’s insurance. This includes doctors, pediatricians (小児科医, shonika i), and specialist treatment. The statutory insurance scheme in Japan covers 80% of healthcare costs for preschool-age children (those under six) and then drops to the regular 70% coverage. However, prefectures in Japan offer free medical care certificates for children, which essentially cover the copayment until the child reaches 15. You can get these from your local municipal office. Photo: Ippei Naoi/Getty Images The free scheme provides coupons for pediatric checkups and routine vaccinations (予防接種, yobo sesshu). Voluntary vaccines and some specialist treatments are not covered. The quality of children’s healthcare (小児医療, shoni iryo) in Japan is very high. Infant mortality rates are very low, at just 2 per 100,000 live births. There are 119 nursing and midwifery staff per 10,000 people, which is above average.

Japanese dentistry Like much healthcare in Japan, dental care is of a high standard. There are eight dentists per 10,000 people in Japan, which is above average. Most dentists (歯科医師, shika ishi) work out of specialist dental clinics. The good news is that statutory health insurance covers most essential dental treatments in Japan. This usually includes checkups, fillings, crowns, and root canal work. However, work such as implants, braces, and cosmetic treatment is generally excluded. You should check coverage and likely costs with your dentist before commencing treatment. Unlike doctors, you usually need to make an appointment to see a Japanese dentist.

Hospitals in Japan There are nearly 8,500 hospitals and around 13 beds per 1,000 residents in Japan, one of the highest rates in the world. Japanese hospitals provide a fairly comprehensive range of healthcare. You can find private, public, and non-profit hospitals across the country. These include general hospitals, research hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, children’s hospitals, and specialist hospitals. Most general hospitals provide in-patient and outpatient treatment, maternity care, specialist treatment, and emergency care. Expatica’s guide to Hospitals in Japan Read more You can access hospital treatment in Japan without a referral. However, in these cases, the public insurance scheme may not cover your care.

Japanese health centers and clinics Clinics are Japan’s main primary healthcare facilities. Here, you will find many doctors and specialists providing public healthcare services. The main distinction between a hospital and a clinic in Japan is that clinics are smaller, usually with fewer than 20 beds. Similar to hospitals, clinics provide both in-patient and outpatient services. According to 2015 statistics, there are 7,961 in-patient clinics and 93,034 outpatient clinics in Japan. In addition to general clinics, you can also find many specialist ones. They might offer sexual health or pediatric services, for example. Provision varies across the Japanese prefectures. You can search for public facilities on the MHLW website.

Pharmacies in Japan If you receive a prescription in Japan, you can pick it up from a local pharmacy (薬局, yakkyoku). You can find these all over Japan and they provide prescriptions, offer healthcare advice, and sell over-the-counter medicines. Prescription drugs in Japan are discounted through the statutory insurance scheme, so you will generally only need to pay the 30% copayment. The MHLW regulates all prices through the Central Social Insurance Medical Council (中央社会保険医療協議会/中医協, Chuo Shakai-hoken Iryo Kyogikai/Chuikyo). Drug quality is regulated by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). There are nearly 16,000 licensed drugs in Japan. Photo: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images Pharmacies are generally open from 09:00–18:00, although you can also find out-of-hours facilities. In addition to pharmacies, you can also find drugstores in Japan that sell over-the-counter medication. Your municipal authority should be able to provide information on local pharmacies and drugstores.

Mental healthcare in Japan Although the standard of healthcare in Japan is generally high, mental healthcare provision lags behind (PDF) services for physical health. Statutory insurance coverage is limited and generally only extends to some therapy, medication, and rehabilitative activities for those with serious mental health issues. Public insurance covers psychiatric therapy sessions in clinics and hospital sessions. However, psychotherapy and counseling from clinical psychologists are not covered, so you will need to pay for this or include it on a private insurance plan. Expatica’s guide to Mental healthcare in Japan Read more Japan has a high suicide rate of 15.7 deaths per 100,000 people, well above the average of 8.7 for the Western Pacific region.

Physical therapy in Japan You can access physical therapy through Japan’s public health system, but you’ll usually need a doctor’s referral (紹介状, shokai jo). Otherwise, you will have to pay for sessions or cover them with private insurance. Prices depend on what treatment you require. Physiotherapists (理学療法士, rigaku ryoho shi) in Japan work in both hospital and clinic settings. To become a physical therapist in Japan, you must have a Japanese qualification or take a national exam (in Japanese). Most specialists in this field belong to the Japanese Physical Therapy Association (JPTA) (日本理学療法士協会, Nihon Rigaku-ryohoshi Kyokai), which has over 100,000 members. Specialist physical therapy fields include: Cardiorespiratory therapy (循環器リハビリテーション, junkanki rihabiriteshon)

Palliative therapy (緩和ケア, kanwa kea)

Musculoskeletal therapy (筋骨格系理学療法, kinkotsukaku-kei rigaku ryoho – transliteration)

Occupational therapy (作業療法, sagyo ryoho)

Geriatric therapy (高齢者リハビリテーション, koreisha rihabiriteshon)

Pediatric therapy (小児リハビリテーション, shoni rihabiriteshon)

Sports therapy (スポーツリハビリテーション, supotsu rihabiriteshon) To find a physical therapist in Japan, contact your local prefectural health authority.

Japanese alternative medicine Japan has a history of using complementary and alternative medicines (CAM) to remedy health complaints. These include: Kampo medicines (漢方薬, kampo yaku) (traditional Japanese herbal medicines)

Acupuncture (鍼, hari)

Moxibustion (お灸, okyu)

Massage therapy (マッサージ療法, massaji ryoho)

Reiki (レイキ) CAM is available through public health insurance if a doctor prescribes it. The insurance scheme will cover you for 148 kampo medicines, and they are also available over-the-counter. All medicines and devices used in treatments are regulated by the PMDA. Photo: andresr/Getty Images If you cannot get CAM through the public healthcare system, expect to pay around the following amounts if you don’t have private insurance coverage: Kampo medicines – ¥500–4,000

Acupuncture/moxibustion – ¥5,000–8,000

Reiki – ¥5,000–9,000 per session

Community-based health and wellbeing in Japan Community-based preventative healthcare activities in Japan are done largely at the prefectural and municipal levels. These may include healthy eating, arts and crafts, and gardening projects. You can check what’s available in your local area through your local municipal office or prefectural website.

What to do in an emergency in Japan If you have a medical emergency (救急医療, kyukyu iryo) in Japan, you should call 119, which will connect you to the service that can send you an ambulance (救急車, kyukyu sha). Major hospitals in Japan have 24-hour emergency wards. However, smaller hospitals, clinics, and most specialist health centers only operate during working hours and usually close sometime from 17:00–20:00. Expatica’s guide to Emergency numbers in Japan Read more Hospitals provide emergency treatment for free in Japan regardless of insurance status. However, if you do not have adequate health insurance – either public or private – then you may receive a bill for treatment.