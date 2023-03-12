Utilities in Japan The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI – 経済産業省, Keizai Sangyo Sho) oversees Japan’s energy supply, ensuring that electricity, gas, and water are readily available throughout Japan. When you move into a property, these utilities will likely be connected and ready to transfer into your name. Photo: Susumu Yoshioka/Getty Images Private companies provide electricity and gas, while water is supplied by water bureaus in cities and municipalities. The Japanese electricity and gas markets have significantly changed in the last decade. Historically, these utilities had been provided by a single supplier in each region, meaning the provider effectively had a monopoly on service and pricing. However, the markets were ‘liberalized’ by the government in 2016 (electricity) and 2017 (gas). This means hundreds of smaller energy companies and retailers now offer household utility services at competitive prices.

Gas in Japan In Japan, people mainly use utility of gas (ガス, gasu) to heat water in kitchens and bathrooms in Japan. Some kitchen stoves also operate using gas. Most properties have a gas supply, except for a few homes exclusively powered by electricity. Photo: bee32/Getty Images The Japan Gas Association (日本ガス協会, Nihon Gasu Kyokai) oversees the supply of city gas Two types are used in Japan, city gas (都市ガス, toshi gasu) and propane gas (LPG) (プロパンガス, puropan gasu). City gas is provided via underground pipes that connect directly to homes. LPG is transported via tanks and is used in more remote areas that don’t have a city gas network. City gas is usually cheaper for households as it is provided to properties at a much higher density. Who are the utility suppliers in Japan? As with electricity, the gas market is open to large and small energy companies. Some companies offer joint electricity and gas contracts, which may work out cheaper. The 10 traditional regional gas companies are listed below, but you can find a complete list of registered suppliers by area on the Japan Gas Association’s website. Fukuyama Gas (Chugoku) (福山ガス, Fukuyama Gasu)

Kita Gas (Hokkaido) (北海道ガス/北ガス, Hokkaido Gasu/Kita Gasu)

Nihonkai Gas (Hokuriku) (日本海ガス, Nihonkai Gasu)

Okinawa Gas (Okinawa) (沖縄ガス, Okinawa Gasu)

Osaka Gas (Kansai) (大阪ガス, Osaka Gasu)

Saibu Gas (Kyushu) (西部ガス, Saibu Gasu)

Shikoku Gas (Shikoku) (四国ガス, Shikoku Gasu)

Tobu Gas (Tohoku) (東部ガス, Tobu Gasu)

Toho Gas (Chubu) (東邦ガス, Toho Gasu)

Tokyo Gas (Kanto) (東京ガス, Tokyo Gasu) Connecting and disconnecting gas If you’re moving home, you’ll usually need to set up a gas contract. First, arrange an appointment with your chosen supplier. This can generally be set up online or over the phone. You’ll need to provide your name, phone number, the address, and the date you’re moving in. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) (液化天然ガス, ekika tennen gasu) tanks at a terminal in Takaishi City (高石市), Osaka (大阪), Japan (Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg/Getty Images) During the appointment, an engineer will check the current gas system and meter and connect your supply. You’ll also be informed of any important gas safety information. If you don’t speak Japanese (日本語, Nihon go), you might wish to arrange for a native speaker to attend the appointment, as the engineer may not speak English. You must inform your supplier if you plan to move out of a property. Most suppliers allow you to do this over the phone or online. You’ll need to provide your customer number and the date you want your contract to end. Can you switch to another utility supplier in Japan? As with electricity, you can switch by contacting your new supplier and providing it with your customer number, meter reading, name, and address. Switching may enable you to save money by getting a more tailored deal or bundling your electricity and gas contracts together, but it won’t affect the quality of your gas service. Utility costs and tariffs in Japan Your gas bill (ガス代, gasu dai) will include your customer number, which you’ll need to quote when contacting your provider. The statement comprises two main elements: The basic charge (基本料金, kihon ryokin) set at a standard monthly amount

The metered or ‘consumption’ rate (従量料金, juryo ryokin) is calculated based on your actual usage How do you report gas faults? If you can smell gas, report it to your region’s emergency gas leak reporting line. Lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Below is a list of regional providers, where you can find more information on the steps you should take in instances of leaks and outages. Kita Gas: 0570 009 190

Osaka Gas: number varies by area (see website)

Saibu Gas: number varies by area (see website)

Toho Gas: number varies by area (see website)

Tokyo Gas: 0570 002 299 Making a complaint about a gas company in Japan If you’re unsatisfied with the service provided by your gas company, the first step is to follow its complaints procedure. You should be able to raise a complaint over the phone or in writing using the contact details specified in your contract.