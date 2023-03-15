Getting around Japan with public transport apps Getting around Japan as a newcomer can be challenging, especially when navigating the country’s largest train stations. To help you get from A to B, download these reliable transport (交通, kotsu) apps to plan your journey. Shinjuku (新宿), Tokyo (Photo: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images) Google Maps It’s hard to look past Google Maps. With up-to-date train times (時刻, jikoku), routes (経路, keiro), and information on delays (遅延, chien) – rare as they may be in Japan – it is one of the most convenient transport apps in the country. Google Maps also provides a last train (終電, shuden) option, which is handy in large cities like Tokyo (東京), where most public transport (公共交通機関, kokyo kotsu kikan) ceases around midnight. Norikae Annai (乗換案内) – Japan Transit Norikae Annai-Japan Transit (only available on Google Play) is a multilingual app with information on the best rail and aviation routes for travel in Japan. It works nationwide, provides travel fares (運賃, unchin), and calculates your total travel time. With over 10 million downloads, it’s among the country’s most popular free transport apps. Japan Travel – Route, Map, Guide Japan Travel – Route, Map, Guide (available both on the Play Store and the App Store) does exactly what its name implies: offers route, map (地図, chizu), and guide information for transport in Japan. The free-to-use app has an interactive railway map, essential travel information, and optimized routes for travelers using the Japan Rail Pass (available only to temporary visitors to Japan). Wallet apps Google Wallet and Apple Wallet are also helpful apps for getting around by public transport in Japan. You can add IC (integrated circuit) cards (ICカード, IC kado) – rechargeable travel passes – to your virtual wallet and use your phone or smartwatch to pass through the ticket barriers (改札, kaisatsu) in transit stations.

Check the weather in Japan with these apps Japan’s weather (天気, tenki) changes drastically across the seasons. The country is also prone to extreme weather events and natural disasters (自然災害, shizen saigai), so it’s wise to have apps with the latest information. WeatherJapan WeatherJapan, powered by the Japan Weather Association (日本気象協会, Nihon Kisho Kyokai), is a free app providing accurate information on the current climate conditions in any given region of the country. This includes temperature (気温, kion), rainfall (降水量, kosui ryo), cloud cover, and time of sunrise and sunset. Hourly forecasts (予報, yoho) are available up to 48 hours in advance, and the app can be customized to your preferences, such as swapping Celsius for Fahrenheit. Yurekuru Call (ゆれくるコール, Yurekuru Koru) The Yurekuru Call (Android/iOS) app notifies users of major inbound earthquakes (地震, jishin). It gives follow-up information on the earthquake’s intensity in different neighborhoods and potential tsunami (津波) warnings. You can also confirm your safety following an earthquake in the free version. The premium subscription (roughly ¥120 per month) has high-speed warnings and GPS and voice navigation features.

Apps in Japan for finding a healthcare provider Many healthcare apps in Japan still lack adequate English-language functionality. However, some have been developed to help internationals seeking healthcare (医療, iryo) in Japan. Japan Hospital Guide The free Japan Hospital Guide (ジャパン ホスピタル ガイド, Japan Horupitaru Gaido) app (Android/iOS) was developed specifically to help English speakers find medical facilities. Using GPS, the map indicates the nearest healthcare center, alongside information on what services are available and what languages the staff speak. Photo: visual guide/Getty Images Nippon AED Map The Nippon AED Map (only on Google Play) is designed to help users in emergencies by indicating the nearest automated external defibrillator (AED). These are used on someone undergoing cardiac arrest. These defibrillators aren’t confined to medical facilities in Japan; sometimes, they’re found in convenience stores (コンビニ, konbini) and other public buildings.

Japanese apps for handling your finances Fintech and cashless payment systems (キャッシュレス決済, kyasshu-resu kessai) are part of a growing sector in Japan. Whether you’re looking to open a Japanese bank account (銀行口座, ginko koza) or simply handle your finances (お金, okane) from the comfort of your phone, the following apps are paving the way forward. PayPay (ペイペイ, Pei Pei) PayPay is a one-stop app for cashless payments with 55 million registered users. It allows you to pay for items from a virtual wallet and is compatible with self-service machines in shops across the country. It also allows you to select from various alternative payment methods, including your personal bank account. Photo: Maki Nakamura/Getty Images Wise For international money transfers, check out Wise. You can transfer money across 175 countries quickly and efficiently via their app – no subscriptions needed. CurrencyFair CurrencyFair is a world-leading peer-to-peer international money transfer service. If you need to transfer funds to or from Austria, it’s worth trying out their app, which is available for Android and iOS. They offer secure transfers at competitive rates, meaning you’ll save money and have peace of mind.

Learn the lingo with these Japanese language apps With an ever-growing number of internationals moving to Japan, the demand for learning Japanese (日本語, Nihon go) has increased in recent years. As a result, the number and quality of apps for learning Japanese are constantly growing. From grammar to vocabulary, kanji (漢字) to hiragana (ひらがな), these are some of the best. Duolingo Duolingo is the world’s most popular education app, with 300 million-plus users. Its Japanese language course focuses on short, game-like lessons for users of various levels of language ability. Duolingo Japanese is free; however, there’s an optional premium subscription if you want to take your practice more seriously. Japanese Kanji Study Kanji (漢字) – Chinese script used in Japanese writing – is vital to learning Japanese. With the Japanese Kanji Study app (only on Google Play), you’ll learn to read, interpret, and draw kanji in the correct stroke order through flashcards and quizzes. Expatica’s guide to Learn Japanese Read more Beginner kanji lessons are free, but you’ll need a one-time upgrade to access more advanced levels. Buusu Busuu is an app for keen language learners. It offers monthly and yearly subscription options to learn Japanese through 10-minute lessons that cover writing, grammar, and conversation (会話, kaiwa) skills. You can also connect with native speakers who will give feedback on your work. HelloTalk HelloTalk is a conversation app for practicing Japanese with native speakers. The free-to-use app has translation (翻訳, hon-yaku) and caption features and Voicerooms for real-time chatting with your connections.

Use these apps to find your dream home in Japan The real estate (不動産, fudosan) sector is still dominated by Japanese-only services, but there some international-friendly options are available. Whether you’re looking to rent or buy a home in Japan, download these apps to get your move started. Airbnb One of the most well-known accommodation apps, Airbnb will help you find rentals (賃貸, chintai) across Japan. Free to use, all you need to do is fill out your preferences and dates and see what options are available in your area of choice. Each listing usually has plenty of reviews, keeping most bad surprises at bay. Photo: Trevor Williams/Getty Images Oakhouse (オークハウス, Okuhausu) The Oakhouse app (Play Store/Apple Store) is for internationals searching for rooms in shared accommodation (シェアハウス, shiea hausu). Though the database features private apartments (アパート, apato), the focus is on large social residences. The app is free, easy to use, and has full English-language support. GTN GTN is a free living-in-Japan helpline app (Android/iOS) with support in seven different languages. The chat feature on the app connects users to GTN staff members who can help with real estate inquiries or serve as rent guarantors (保証人, hosho nin).

Japanese apps for second-hand gear Japan has a thriving collectors culture, which has spawned a fantastic second-hand goods (中古品, chuko hin) market. To see what the country has to offer, download these apps to shop from the comfort of your home. Mercari (メルカリ, Merukari) Mercari is a flea market app that connects users with sellers across Japan. Search for used goods in your local neighborhood, and the seller will post your order once purchased. The app is free, reliable, and used across Japan. Jimoty (ジモティー, Jimotei) Jimoty is another buy-and-sell app, with users often giving away unwanted items – especially appliances and furniture – for free. It’s free to use, and no fees or commissions are involved. For now, however, the app is only available in Japanese.

Delve into the local culinary scene in Japan with these apps Japanese cuisine (和食, washoku) is among the world’s most celebrated. Whether you want to try out the sushi in your neighborhood or have your favorite comfort food delivered to your door, these apps will help you experience the best that Japan has to offer. Tabelog (食べログ, Taberogu) Tabelog is Japan’s most popular app for finding restaurants (レストラン, resutoran) and making reservations (予約, yoyaku), available on Android and iOS. It features 800,000 establishments across the country and over 50 million restaurant reviews. The app is free to use, with a ¥400 per month premium service that allows users to search for restaurants through a rankings table. Photo: toeytoey2530/Getty Images Gurunavi (ぐるなび, Gurunabi) The Gurunavi app (also known as Gourmet Navigator) is in Japanese only, but it does have a free interactive map with over 50,000 restaurants. it also offers information on locations, opening hours (営業時間, eigyo jikan), and reservation information. If you’re struggling with the language barrier, the Gurunavi website caters better to non-Japanese speakers. The app is available on Android and iOS. Tabete Tabete (Android/iOS), meaning “eat” in Japanese, connects users to restaurants and cafes trying to get rid of leftover food (食べ残し, tabe-nokoshi). There are currently 1,700 registered stores, mainly in the Tokyo area, from which you can rescue full meals or snacks. No monthly subscription is required.

Entertainment apps for Japan Moving to another country can be overwhelming, so it’s important to relax. Mainstream entertainment apps, like Amazon Prime and Netflix, are available in Japan and have exclusive content libraries. But there are a few others that will appeal to internationals. DAZN DAZN is one of Japan’s best apps for watching live sports and does not require a VPN. The free app streams boxing, soccer, cricket, Formula 1, and wrestling broadcasts. Subscriptions are required: ¥‎3,700 per month or ¥‎30,000 for one year. Crunchyroll (クランチロール, Kuranchi roru) Crunchyroll is an app for dedicated Japanese pop culture fans with the world’s largest online library of anime (アニメ). Across its 1,000-plus titles, you’ll find classics like One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Demon Slayer. Subscriptions start from only €6.99 (roughly ¥1,023.90) per month. U-Next (ユーネクスト, Yu-Nekusuto) U-Next (available on Android and iOS) is one of Japan’s premier streaming services. It features classic Japanese movies (映画, eiga), popular TV shows (without English subtitles, however), and English-language titles. It also has a library of e-books and manga (マンガ) (comics) for practicing your Japanese reading skills. There’s a one-month free trial and a ¥2,189 payment each month thereafter.