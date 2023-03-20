Where to get the news in Japan

Newspapers and magazines in Japan Newspapers and weekly periodicals (週刊誌, shukan shi) remain popular in Japan, and print versions are particularly prevalent in the Japanese language. National newspapers All major news dailies have print subscription services, but only two – The Japan Times and the Japan News by Yomiuri Shimbun – still have English-language print editions. You can find these at selected newsagents and newsstands throughout Japan or subscribe to them online. Photo: Robert Essel NYC/Getty Images The Japan Times subscription service is fairly expensive at US$30 per month (or US$249 per year). That said, it is paired with the New York Times International Edition, alongside both weekend papers, so you get plenty of reading material each week. Regional and local newspapers Japanese-language regional newspapers, which are typically distributed in print, are popular sources of local news in the country. Although print runs change over time, there are still estimated to be more than 100 of them in circulation. Japan is divided into 47 prefectures, and most of them have dedicated papers, but regional block papers are also in circulation. These include the Kahoku Shimpo (河北新報) (東北, Tohoku), Hokkaido Shimbun (北海道新聞) (北海道, Hokkaido), Chugoku Shimbun (中国新聞) (中国, Chugoku), and Nishi-Nippon Shimbun (西日本新聞) (九州, Kyushu). Weekly or periodical newspapers or magazines Asia-Pacific Journal – Japan Focus: An online, peer-reviewed journal featuring analysis and investigative reporting on key issues, with new stories featured in its monthly newsletter

Shukan Bunshun (週刊文春): An influential, weekly Japanese-language news magazine (print editions available)

Shukan Shincho (週刊新潮): A conservative, Japanese-language weekly based in Tokyo (print editions available)

Tokyo Journal: Quarterly magazine covering local news and features in English

Weekly Toyo Keizai (週刊東洋経済, Shukan Toyo Keizai): In-depth coverage of newsworthy topics (English only available online) Specialist newspapers Japan has numerous specialist newspapers and magazines (雑誌, zasshi). Indeed, if you go to your local newsagent or bookstore, you will see shelves stacked with publications that cover everything from sports and fashion to education and gardening. However, for English-language publications that cover specialist subjects, you may want to explore alternative options (see other sections).

News websites in Japan Japan is a highly digital country, and as of July 2022, there were an estimated 118.6 million internet users, comprising 93% of the population. This may have contributed to the decline of newspaper (i.e., print media) distribution from 47.8 million (2012) to just under 31 million (2022). Photo: The Good Brigade/Getty Images All of Japan’s major publications have websites that publish the same stories that make it into their print editions. The advantage of online news is that stories may feature an English translation, but if not, you can simply run them through a translator (DeepL is particularly accurate for Japanese-English translations). News websites like the Japan Times, Nikkei, and Mainichi Shimbun are popular among expats. However, many people still prefer international publications with dedicated reporters and contributors based in Japan, such as: Al Jazeera

Bloomberg

Financial Times

The Guardian

The Washington Post

Like everywhere in the world, social media is a growing source of news in Japan. Twitter is particularly popular, with around 45 million active daily users in the country. Interestingly, Japan may be the only nation where Twitter is more popular than Facebook. Despite this, social networking sites are generally considered to be less effective at disseminating news than broadcasters and newspapers because of the power of traditional media. Journalists working at the local level are more likely to break stories on Twitter that haven't been covered by the major news conglomerates. The online petition site Change.org has also proved to be an important tool for raising awareness of social issues in Japan. Recent examples include opposition to under-reported construction projects in Tokyo and a petition to overturn the government's "excessive" border controls during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Japan is prone to natural disasters (自然災害, shizen saigai), social media has also played a key role in notifying users of earthquakes (地震, jishin) and typhoons (台風, taifu), including warnings (警報, keiho), advisories (注意報, chui ho), emergency procedures (避難情報, hinan joho), and impacts on public transport (公共交通機関, kokyo kyotsu kikan). Notably, an app in Japan called Flipboard creates news feeds for users based on their chosen topics. This can be particularly helpful for expats wanting to stay up to date with all the latest information on a specific issue.

Alternative news and citizen journalism Traditional news institutions are still the go-to sources for news in Japan, even among the young. In fact, according to a Nippon Foundation poll in 2019, more than 80% of 18-year-olds get their news primarily from television. These respondents also considered television and newspapers to be by far the most reliable sources. This means citizen journalism has failed to gain a significant foothold, partly because its history is full of public mistrust and failed ventures. Photo: Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images That said, some independent, non-profit organizations, such as the award-winning Tansa, have managed to buck the trend. The Tansa newsroom publishes bilingual, investigative reports on stories that are generally not covered in the mainstream Japanese media. It is funded by donations, foundation grants, and proceeds from its journalism courses. Similarly, Hangorin no Kai (反五輪の会) is a citizen activist group that publishes reports on its Tumblr page. The group is known for its opposition to the Olympic Games, both domestically and abroad. This stemmed from the government’s displacement of the homeless and people in social housing to build venues for Tokyo 2020. Hangorin no Kai now focuses more broadly on homeless issues in Japan. Substack Substack has become one of the world’s most popular platforms for independent journalism and in-depth analysis, free from corporate interests. Several highly respected Japan-based, English-language columnists have started Substack publications. You can sign up with any of these to receive newsletters to your email address upon publication of new stories. The following are all free: Japan Economy Watch: An economy-focused newsletter by Richard Katz, who has been covering Japan’s economy for more than four decades

Japan Optimist: A newsletter on the Japanese economy, published by longtime Japan resident and financial expert Jesper Koll

Observing Japan: Commentary on Japanese politics and foreign affairs by Tobias Harris, a leading expert in the field

Robert Whiting’s Japan: Best-selling author Robert Whiting covers all things Japan (there are also paid subscription options to access more content)

Japan news sources to avoid The term “fake news” (フェイクニュース, fueiku nyusu) has entered the Japanese lexicon in recent years. Indeed, there are numerous blogs and independent websites filled with conspiracy theories and unreliable information. However, based on the presentation and content, these will be obvious to most readers at the outset. The weekly Japanese-language tabloids, including the Shukan Shincho, Shukan Bunshun, Shukan Josei (週刊女性), and Shukan Taishu (週刊大衆), are widely read but are open to sensationalism. Stories of weekly tabloids paying sources, doctoring photos, and reporting rumors based on little evidence are not unheard of. Therefore, readers should proceed with caution.

Tips on getting reliable Japan news Here are a few tips to help you find reliable news sources while living in Japan: Cross-check news by using multiple sources with different political leanings rather than just relying on a single news source

Check the reputation of news providers by looking at rating sites, such as Media Bias/Fact Check. This ranks news organizations such as Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan Today, NHK World-Japan, and The Japan Times as having high degrees of factual reporting. The Japan Times also fits into the “least biased” rating category. Notably, there are also trusted investigative journalists in Japan who have written books on social issues in the country and write for various publications. Major names include David McNeill, Richard Lloyd Parry, Ilgin Yorulmaz, Martin Fackler, and Jon Mitchell. You can follow them on Twitter to keep up to date with their work.