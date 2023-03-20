Country Flag
Public holidays in Japan in 2023–2024

Public holidays in Japan allow locals to take a break from work, as many official venues and businesses shut their doors. Here are the dates for 2023 and 2024.

Japan holidays
writer

By Gayatri Bhaumik

Updated 12-12-2023

If you’ve just moved to Japan (日本, Nihon/Nippon), you’ll want to mark the country’s public holidays (祝日, shuku jitsu) in your calendar. Not only are these days off perfect for exploring Japan’s diverse cities, but you can also use them to delve into the local cuisine and culture.

To help you plan your vacation, here are the Japanese public holidays for 2023 and 2024:

The 2023 Japanese calendar

Public holidays in Japan in 2023

Officially, there are 16 public holidays in a year, though many Japanese regions celebrate additional festivals and dates.

Crowd waving Japanese flags gather for Emperor Naruhito's birthday in Tokyo
Emperor Naruhito (徳仁天皇, Naruhito Tenno) (Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin-Pool/Getty Images)

Many of the holidays in Japan have ties to the lunar calendar or Shinto religion (神道, Shinto). Unlike many other countries, it does not observe Christian (キリスト教, Kirisuto Kyo) feasts like Easter and Christmas (クリスマス, Kurisumasu).

Below are Japan’s national holidays for 2023:

DateHoliday
2 January (Monday)
Substitute holiday when 1 Janaury falls on a Sunday		New Year’s Day Holiday (元日, Ganjitsu)
9 January (Monday)Coming of Age Day (成人の日, Seijin no hi)
11 February (Saturday)National Foundation Day (建国記念の日, Kenkoku kinen no hi)
23 February (Thursday)The Emperor’s Birthday (天皇誕生日, Tenno tanjo-bi)
21 March (Tuesday)Vernal Equinox Day (春分の日, Shunbun no hi)
29 April (Saturday)Showa Day (昭和の日, Showa no hi)
3 May (Wednesday)Constitution Memorial Day (憲法記念日, Kempo kinen bi)
4 May (Thursday)Greenery Day (みどりの日, Midori no hi)
5 May (Friday)Children’s Day (こどもの日, Kodomo no hi)
17 July (Monday)Marine Day (海の日, Umi no hi)
11 August (Friday)Mountain Day (山の日, Yama no hi)
18 September (Monday)Respect for the Aged Day (敬老の日, Keiro no hi)
23 September (Saturday)Autumnal Equinox Day (秋分の日, Shubun no hi)
9 October (Monday)Health and Sports Day (スポーツの日, Supotsu no hi)
3 November (Friday)Culture Day (文化の日, Bunka no hi)
23 November (Thursday)Labour Thanksgiving Day (勤労感謝の日, Kinro kansha no hi)

Regional holidays and festivals in 2023

Japan’s regions govern with a fair amount of autonomy. Because of this, many holidays and festivals are only observed in particular Japanese cities.

In some regions, grocery stores, attractions, museums, and banks will close for the occasion, but this is not always the case. So check with your Japanese employer about whether you have the day off. If it is a major public holiday in your local prefecture, remember to also stock up on food and plan some fun things to do.

Here are a few key regional dates to remember:

DateHolidayRegion
4–11 February (Saturday–Saturday)Sapporo Yuki Matsuri Snow Festival (さっぽろ雪まつり, Sapporo Yuki Matsuri)Sapporo (札幌)
14–15 April
(Friday–Saturday)		Takayama Spring Festival (春の高山祭, Haru no Takayama Sai)Takayama (高山)
11–17 May (Thursday–Wednesday)Kanda Matsuri (神田祭)Tokyo (東京)
15 May (Monday)Aoi Matsuri (葵祭)Kyoto (京都)
19–21 May
(Friday–Sunday)		Sanja Matsuri (三社祭)Tokyo
All of JulyGion Matsuri (祇園祭)Kyoto
24–25 July (Monday–Tuesday)Tenjin Matsuri (天神祭)Osaka (大阪)
25 July (Tuesday)Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival (葛飾納涼花火大会, Katsushika Noryo Hanabi Taikai)Tokyo
29 July (Saturday)Sumidagwa Fireworks Festival (隅田川花火大会, Sumida-gawa Hanabi Taikai)Tokyo
2–7 August (Wednesday–Monday)Nebuta Matsuri (青森ねぶた祭, Aomori Nebuta Matsuri)Aomori (青森)
5 August (Saturday)Edogawa Fireworks Festival (江戸川花火大会, Edo-gawa Hanabi Taikai)Tokyo
5 August (Saturday)Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival (なにわ淀川花火大会, Naniwa Yodo-gawa Hanabi Taikai)Osaka
12–15 August (Saturday–Tuesday)Awa Odori (阿波踊り)Tokushima (徳島)
13–15 August (Sunday–Tuesday)Hokkai Bon Odori (北海盆踊り)Hokkaido (北海道)
16 August (Wednesday)Kyoto Gozan Okuribi (Daimonji Festival) (京都五山送り火/大文字焼き, Daimonji Yaki)Kyoto
9–10 October (Monday–Tuesday)Takayama Fall Festival (秋の高山祭, Aki no Takayama Sai)Takayama
22 October (Sunday)Kurama Fire Festival + Jidai Matsuri  (鞍馬の火祭, Kurama no Hi-maturi + 時代祭)Kyoto
11 + 23 November (Saturday + Thursday)Asakusa Torinochi Fair (浅草 酉の市, Asakusa Tori no Ichi)Tokyo
2–3 December (Saturday–Sunday)Chichibu Yomatsuri (秩父夜祭)Saitama (埼玉)

Important dates in Japan in 2023

Japan marks numerous festivals and occasions throughout the year, and though these are not official public holidays, the nation still commemorates these across the country. Most businesses, restaurants, banks, and schools will not close for the day.

A mother holds a child while a father takes a photo at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Tokyo
The Cherry Blossom Festival in Tokyo (Photo: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Here are a few important dates to remember:

DateCelebration
3 February (Friday)Setsubun (節分) (The Eve of the First Day of Spring)
3 March (Friday)Hina Matsuri (ひな祭り) (Doll’s Festival)
18–21 March (Saturday–Tuesday)Ohigan (お彼岸) (Equinoctial Week)
14 March – 27 April (depending on the region)Hanami (花見) (Cherry Blossom Festival)
8 April (Saturday)Kanbutsu-e/Hanamatsuri (灌仏会/花まつり) (Buddha’s Birthday/Flower Festival)
7 July (Friday)Tanabata (七夕) (Star Festival)
13–16 August (Sunday–Wednesday)Obon Festival (お盆)
15 November (Wednesday)Shichi-go-san (七五三) (Seven-Five-Three)

The 2024 Japanese calendar

Public Japanese holidays in 2024

DatePublic holiday
1 January (Monday)New Year’s Day
8 January (Monday)Coming of Age Day
12 February (Monday)National Foundation Day Holiday
23 February (Friday)The Emperor’s Birthday
20 March (Wednesday)Vernal Equinox Day
29 April (Monday)Shōwa Day
3 May (Friday)Constitution Memorial Day
4 May (Saturday)Greenery Day
5 May (Sunday)Children’s Day
15 July (Monday)Marine Day
12 August (Monday)Mountain Day Holiday
16 September (Monday)Respect for the Aged Day
23 September (Monday)Autumnal Equinox Day Holiday
14 October (Monday)Health and Sports Day
4 November (Monday)Culture Day Holiday
23 November (Saturday)Labour Thanksgiving Day

Regional holidays and festivals in 2024

DateHolidayRegion
4–11 February (Sunday–Sunday)Sapporo Yuki Matsuri Snow FestivalSapporo
14–15 April (Sunday–Monday)Takayama Spring FestivalTakayama
15 May (Wednesday)Aori MatsuriKyoto
7–17 June (Friday–Monday)Sannō MatsuriTokyo
All of JulyGion MatsuriKyoto
24–25 July (Wednesday–Thursday)Tenjin MatsuriOsaka
27 July (Saturday)Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival + Sumidagwa Fireworks FestivalTokyo
2–7 August (Friday–Wednesday)Nebuta MatsuriAomori
3 August (Saturday)Edogawa Fireworks Festival Tokyo
3 August (Saturday)Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks FestivalOsaka
12–15 August (Monday–Thursday)Awa OdoriShikoku
13–15 August (Tuesday–Thursday)Hokkai Bon OdoriSapporo
16 August (Friday)Kyoto Gozan Okuribi (Daimonji Festival)Kyoto
9–10 October (Wednesday–Thursday)Takayama Fall FestivalTakayama
22 October (Tuesday)Kurama Fire Festival + Jidai MatsuriKyoto
5 + 7 + 29 November (Tuesday + Thursday + Thursday)Asakusa Torinochi FairTokyo
2-3 December (Monday–Tuesday)Chichibu YomatsuriSaitama

Important dates in Japan in 2024

DateCelebration
3 FebruarySetsubun (The Eve of the First Day of Spring)
3 MarchHina-atsuri (Doll’s Festival)
17–20 MarchHigan (Equinoctial Week)
20 March – 14 April (depending on your region)Hanami (Cherry Blossom Festival)
8 AprilKanbutsu-e/Hanamatsuri (Buddha’s Birthday/Flower Festival)
7 JulyTanabata (Star Festival)
13–15 AugustObon Festival
15 NovemberShichi-go-san (Seven-Five-Three)

Japanese school holidays

Planning a family holiday? Don’t forget to mark the school holidays (学校休暇, gakko kyuka) in your calendar. Local schools typically begin the academic year in April and end in March, operating on a trimester system. In between, there are two vacations – the summer and winter holidays – plus semester breaks and public holidays.

Mother takes photo of her daughter in the Yasukuni Shrine at the Mitama Festival
Mitama Festival (みたままつ, Mitama Matsuri), Yasukuni Shrine (Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Alongside the public holidays, children in Japan will get the following periods off in the 2023–2024 school year:

DatesHolidays
20 July–31 August 2023Summer holiday (夏休み, natsu yasumi)
26 December–6 January 2024Winter holiday (冬休み, fuyu yasumi)
25 March–5 April 2024Spring holiday (春休み, haru yasumi)

Of course, some regional variations may be across schools in different cities and prefectures. What’s more, international schools may have breaks or days off. To ensure you have the correct dates – and to organize any necessary childcare (育児, ikuji) – check with your children’s school.

