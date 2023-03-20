Public holidays in Japan in 2023–2024

To help you plan your vacation, here are the Japanese public holidays for 2023 and 2024:

If you’ve just moved to Japan (日本, Nihon/Nippon), you’ll want to mark the country’s public holidays (祝日, shuku jitsu) in your calendar. Not only are these days off perfect for exploring Japan’s diverse cities, but you can also use them to delve into the local cuisine and culture.

The 2023 Japanese calendar

Public holidays in Japan in 2023

Officially, there are 16 public holidays in a year, though many Japanese regions celebrate additional festivals and dates.

Emperor Naruhito (徳仁天皇, Naruhito Tenno) (Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin-Pool/Getty Images)

Many of the holidays in Japan have ties to the lunar calendar or Shinto religion (神道, Shinto). Unlike many other countries, it does not observe Christian (キリスト教, Kirisuto Kyo) feasts like Easter and Christmas (クリスマス, Kurisumasu).

Below are Japan’s national holidays for 2023:

Date Holiday 2 January (Monday)

Substitute holiday when 1 Janaury falls on a Sunday New Year’s Day Holiday (元日, Ganjitsu) 9 January (Monday) Coming of Age Day (成人の日, Seijin no hi) 11 February (Saturday) National Foundation Day (建国記念の日, Kenkoku kinen no hi) 23 February (Thursday) The Emperor’s Birthday (天皇誕生日, Tenno tanjo-bi) 21 March (Tuesday) Vernal Equinox Day (春分の日, Shunbun no hi) 29 April (Saturday) Showa Day (昭和の日, Showa no hi) 3 May (Wednesday) Constitution Memorial Day (憲法記念日, Kempo kinen bi) 4 May (Thursday) Greenery Day (みどりの日, Midori no hi) 5 May (Friday) Children’s Day (こどもの日, Kodomo no hi) 17 July (Monday) Marine Day (海の日, Umi no hi) 11 August (Friday) Mountain Day (山の日, Yama no hi) 18 September (Monday) Respect for the Aged Day (敬老の日, Keiro no hi) 23 September (Saturday) Autumnal Equinox Day (秋分の日, Shubun no hi) 9 October (Monday) Health and Sports Day (スポーツの日, Supotsu no hi) 3 November (Friday) Culture Day (文化の日, Bunka no hi) 23 November (Thursday) Labour Thanksgiving Day (勤労感謝の日, Kinro kansha no hi)

Regional holidays and festivals in 2023

Japan’s regions govern with a fair amount of autonomy. Because of this, many holidays and festivals are only observed in particular Japanese cities.

In some regions, grocery stores, attractions, museums, and banks will close for the occasion, but this is not always the case. So check with your Japanese employer about whether you have the day off. If it is a major public holiday in your local prefecture, remember to also stock up on food and plan some fun things to do.

Here are a few key regional dates to remember:

Date Holiday Region 4–11 February (Saturday–Saturday) Sapporo Yuki Matsuri Snow Festival (さっぽろ雪まつり, Sapporo Yuki Matsuri) Sapporo (札幌) 14–15 April

(Friday–Saturday) Takayama Spring Festival (春の高山祭, Haru no Takayama Sai) Takayama (高山) 11–17 May (Thursday–Wednesday) Kanda Matsuri (神田祭) Tokyo (東京) 15 May (Monday) Aoi Matsuri (葵祭) Kyoto (京都) 19–21 May

(Friday–Sunday) Sanja Matsuri (三社祭) Tokyo All of July Gion Matsuri (祇園祭) Kyoto 24–25 July (Monday–Tuesday) Tenjin Matsuri (天神祭) Osaka (大阪) 25 July (Tuesday) Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival (葛飾納涼花火大会, Katsushika Noryo Hanabi Taikai) Tokyo 29 July (Saturday) Sumidagwa Fireworks Festival (隅田川花火大会, Sumida-gawa Hanabi Taikai) Tokyo 2–7 August (Wednesday–Monday) Nebuta Matsuri (青森ねぶた祭, Aomori Nebuta Matsuri) Aomori (青森) 5 August (Saturday) Edogawa Fireworks Festival (江戸川花火大会, Edo-gawa Hanabi Taikai) Tokyo 5 August (Saturday) Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival (なにわ淀川花火大会, Naniwa Yodo-gawa Hanabi Taikai) Osaka 12–15 August (Saturday–Tuesday) Awa Odori (阿波踊り) Tokushima (徳島) 13–15 August (Sunday–Tuesday) Hokkai Bon Odori (北海盆踊り) Hokkaido (北海道) 16 August (Wednesday) Kyoto Gozan Okuribi (Daimonji Festival) (京都五山送り火/大文字焼き, Daimonji Yaki) Kyoto 9–10 October (Monday–Tuesday) Takayama Fall Festival (秋の高山祭, Aki no Takayama Sai) Takayama 22 October (Sunday) Kurama Fire Festival + Jidai Matsuri (鞍馬の火祭, Kurama no Hi-maturi + 時代祭) Kyoto 11 + 23 November (Saturday + Thursday) Asakusa Torinochi Fair (浅草 酉の市, Asakusa Tori no Ichi) Tokyo 2–3 December (Saturday–Sunday) Chichibu Yomatsuri (秩父夜祭) Saitama (埼玉)

Important dates in Japan in 2023

Japan marks numerous festivals and occasions throughout the year, and though these are not official public holidays, the nation still commemorates these across the country. Most businesses, restaurants, banks, and schools will not close for the day.

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Tokyo (Photo: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

Here are a few important dates to remember: