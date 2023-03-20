Public holidays in Japan in 2023–2024

If you’ve just moved to Japan (日本, Nihon/Nippon), you’ll want to mark the country’s public holidays (祝日, shuku jitsu) in your calendar. Not only are these days off perfect for exploring Japan’s diverse cities, but you can also use them to delve into the local cuisine and culture.
To help you plan your vacation, here are the Japanese public holidays for 2023 and 2024:
The 2023 Japanese calendar
Public holidays in Japan in 2023
Officially, there are 16 public holidays in a year, though many Japanese regions celebrate additional festivals and dates.
Many of the holidays in Japan have ties to the lunar calendar or Shinto religion (神道, Shinto). Unlike many other countries, it does not observe Christian (キリスト教, Kirisuto Kyo) feasts like Easter and Christmas (クリスマス, Kurisumasu).
Below are Japan’s national holidays for 2023:
|Date
|Holiday
|2 January (Monday)
Substitute holiday when 1 Janaury falls on a Sunday
|New Year’s Day Holiday (元日, Ganjitsu)
|9 January (Monday)
|Coming of Age Day (成人の日, Seijin no hi)
|11 February (Saturday)
|National Foundation Day (建国記念の日, Kenkoku kinen no hi)
|23 February (Thursday)
|The Emperor’s Birthday (天皇誕生日, Tenno tanjo-bi)
|21 March (Tuesday)
|Vernal Equinox Day (春分の日, Shunbun no hi)
|29 April (Saturday)
|Showa Day (昭和の日, Showa no hi)
|3 May (Wednesday)
|Constitution Memorial Day (憲法記念日, Kempo kinen bi)
|4 May (Thursday)
|Greenery Day (みどりの日, Midori no hi)
|5 May (Friday)
|Children’s Day (こどもの日, Kodomo no hi)
|17 July (Monday)
|Marine Day (海の日, Umi no hi)
|11 August (Friday)
|Mountain Day (山の日, Yama no hi)
|18 September (Monday)
|Respect for the Aged Day (敬老の日, Keiro no hi)
|23 September (Saturday)
|Autumnal Equinox Day (秋分の日, Shubun no hi)
|9 October (Monday)
|Health and Sports Day (スポーツの日, Supotsu no hi)
|3 November (Friday)
|Culture Day (文化の日, Bunka no hi)
|23 November (Thursday)
|Labour Thanksgiving Day (勤労感謝の日, Kinro kansha no hi)
Regional holidays and festivals in 2023
Japan’s regions govern with a fair amount of autonomy. Because of this, many holidays and festivals are only observed in particular Japanese cities.
In some regions, grocery stores, attractions, museums, and banks will close for the occasion, but this is not always the case. So check with your Japanese employer about whether you have the day off. If it is a major public holiday in your local prefecture, remember to also stock up on food and plan some fun things to do.
Here are a few key regional dates to remember:
|Date
|Holiday
|Region
|4–11 February (Saturday–Saturday)
|Sapporo Yuki Matsuri Snow Festival (さっぽろ雪まつり, Sapporo Yuki Matsuri)
|Sapporo (札幌)
|14–15 April
(Friday–Saturday)
|Takayama Spring Festival (春の高山祭, Haru no Takayama Sai)
|Takayama (高山)
|11–17 May (Thursday–Wednesday)
|Kanda Matsuri (神田祭)
|Tokyo (東京)
|15 May (Monday)
|Aoi Matsuri (葵祭)
|Kyoto (京都)
|19–21 May
(Friday–Sunday)
|Sanja Matsuri (三社祭)
|Tokyo
|All of July
|Gion Matsuri (祇園祭)
|Kyoto
|24–25 July (Monday–Tuesday)
|Tenjin Matsuri (天神祭)
|Osaka (大阪)
|25 July (Tuesday)
|Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival (葛飾納涼花火大会, Katsushika Noryo Hanabi Taikai)
|Tokyo
|29 July (Saturday)
|Sumidagwa Fireworks Festival (隅田川花火大会, Sumida-gawa Hanabi Taikai)
|Tokyo
|2–7 August (Wednesday–Monday)
|Nebuta Matsuri (青森ねぶた祭, Aomori Nebuta Matsuri)
|Aomori (青森)
|5 August (Saturday)
|Edogawa Fireworks Festival (江戸川花火大会, Edo-gawa Hanabi Taikai)
|Tokyo
|5 August (Saturday)
|Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival (なにわ淀川花火大会, Naniwa Yodo-gawa Hanabi Taikai)
|Osaka
|12–15 August (Saturday–Tuesday)
|Awa Odori (阿波踊り)
|Tokushima (徳島)
|13–15 August (Sunday–Tuesday)
|Hokkai Bon Odori (北海盆踊り)
|Hokkaido (北海道)
|16 August (Wednesday)
|Kyoto Gozan Okuribi (Daimonji Festival) (京都五山送り火/大文字焼き, Daimonji Yaki)
|Kyoto
|9–10 October (Monday–Tuesday)
|Takayama Fall Festival (秋の高山祭, Aki no Takayama Sai)
|Takayama
|22 October (Sunday)
|Kurama Fire Festival + Jidai Matsuri (鞍馬の火祭, Kurama no Hi-maturi + 時代祭)
|Kyoto
|11 + 23 November (Saturday + Thursday)
|Asakusa Torinochi Fair (浅草 酉の市, Asakusa Tori no Ichi)
|Tokyo
|2–3 December (Saturday–Sunday)
|Chichibu Yomatsuri (秩父夜祭)
|Saitama (埼玉)
Important dates in Japan in 2023
Japan marks numerous festivals and occasions throughout the year, and though these are not official public holidays, the nation still commemorates these across the country. Most businesses, restaurants, banks, and schools will not close for the day.
Here are a few important dates to remember:
|Date
|Celebration
|3 February (Friday)
|Setsubun (節分) (The Eve of the First Day of Spring)
|3 March (Friday)
|Hina Matsuri (ひな祭り) (Doll’s Festival)
|18–21 March (Saturday–Tuesday)
|Ohigan (お彼岸) (Equinoctial Week)
|14 March – 27 April (depending on the region)
|Hanami (花見) (Cherry Blossom Festival)
|8 April (Saturday)
|Kanbutsu-e/Hanamatsuri (灌仏会/花まつり) (Buddha’s Birthday/Flower Festival)
|7 July (Friday)
|Tanabata (七夕) (Star Festival)
|13–16 August (Sunday–Wednesday)
|Obon Festival (お盆)
|15 November (Wednesday)
|Shichi-go-san (七五三) (Seven-Five-Three)
The 2024 Japanese calendar
Public Japanese holidays in 2024
|Date
|Public holiday
|1 January (Monday)
|New Year’s Day
|8 January (Monday)
|Coming of Age Day
|12 February (Monday)
|National Foundation Day Holiday
|23 February (Friday)
|The Emperor’s Birthday
|20 March (Wednesday)
|Vernal Equinox Day
|29 April (Monday)
|Shōwa Day
|3 May (Friday)
|Constitution Memorial Day
|4 May (Saturday)
|Greenery Day
|5 May (Sunday)
|Children’s Day
|15 July (Monday)
|Marine Day
|12 August (Monday)
|Mountain Day Holiday
|16 September (Monday)
|Respect for the Aged Day
|23 September (Monday)
|Autumnal Equinox Day Holiday
|14 October (Monday)
|Health and Sports Day
|4 November (Monday)
|Culture Day Holiday
|23 November (Saturday)
|Labour Thanksgiving Day
Regional holidays and festivals in 2024
|Date
|Holiday
|Region
|4–11 February (Sunday–Sunday)
|Sapporo Yuki Matsuri Snow Festival
|Sapporo
|14–15 April (Sunday–Monday)
|Takayama Spring Festival
|Takayama
|15 May (Wednesday)
|Aori Matsuri
|Kyoto
|7–17 June (Friday–Monday)
|Sannō Matsuri
|Tokyo
|All of July
|Gion Matsuri
|Kyoto
|24–25 July (Wednesday–Thursday)
|Tenjin Matsuri
|Osaka
|27 July (Saturday)
|Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival + Sumidagwa Fireworks Festival
|Tokyo
|2–7 August (Friday–Wednesday)
|Nebuta Matsuri
|Aomori
|3 August (Saturday)
|Edogawa Fireworks Festival
|Tokyo
|3 August (Saturday)
|Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival
|Osaka
|12–15 August (Monday–Thursday)
|Awa Odori
|Shikoku
|13–15 August (Tuesday–Thursday)
|Hokkai Bon Odori
|Sapporo
|16 August (Friday)
|Kyoto Gozan Okuribi (Daimonji Festival)
|Kyoto
|9–10 October (Wednesday–Thursday)
|Takayama Fall Festival
|Takayama
|22 October (Tuesday)
|Kurama Fire Festival + Jidai Matsuri
|Kyoto
|5 + 7 + 29 November (Tuesday + Thursday + Thursday)
|Asakusa Torinochi Fair
|Tokyo
|2-3 December (Monday–Tuesday)
|Chichibu Yomatsuri
|Saitama
Important dates in Japan in 2024
|Date
|Celebration
|3 February
|Setsubun (The Eve of the First Day of Spring)
|3 March
|Hina-atsuri (Doll’s Festival)
|17–20 March
|Higan (Equinoctial Week)
|20 March – 14 April (depending on your region)
|Hanami (Cherry Blossom Festival)
|8 April
|Kanbutsu-e/Hanamatsuri (Buddha’s Birthday/Flower Festival)
|7 July
|Tanabata (Star Festival)
|13–15 August
|Obon Festival
|15 November
|Shichi-go-san (Seven-Five-Three)
Japanese school holidays
Planning a family holiday? Don’t forget to mark the school holidays (学校休暇, gakko kyuka) in your calendar. Local schools typically begin the academic year in April and end in March, operating on a trimester system. In between, there are two vacations – the summer and winter holidays – plus semester breaks and public holidays.
Alongside the public holidays, children in Japan will get the following periods off in the 2023–2024 school year:
|Dates
|Holidays
|20 July–31 August 2023
|Summer holiday (夏休み, natsu yasumi)
|26 December–6 January 2024
|Winter holiday (冬休み, fuyu yasumi)
|25 March–5 April 2024
|Spring holiday (春休み, haru yasumi)
Of course, some regional variations may be across schools in different cities and prefectures. What’s more, international schools may have breaks or days off. To ensure you have the correct dates – and to organize any necessary childcare (育児, ikuji) – check with your children’s school.