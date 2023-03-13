School holidays in Japan: 2023–2024

An overview of school holidays in Japan The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT – 文部科学省, Monbu Kagaku Sho) sets the Japanese school holidays across the country. The school year begins in April and concludes in March of the following year. Osaka (大阪), Japan (Photo: Frédéric Soltan/Corbis/Getty Images) Interestingly, the calendar coordinates with the fiscal year (年度, nendo), which also runs from April to March and aligns with Japanese business holidays. Public and private Japanese schools Generally, all public (公立, koritsu) and private (私立, shiritsu) Japanese schools (学校, gakko) follow the same schedule, with slight regional variation. However, even though the MEXT establishes the school and public holidays, the municipalities (市区町村, shi ku cho son) can decide to adapt these slightly. For example, the city of Tokyo may set the start of the school year on 7 April instead of 6 April, like the rest of the county. It is best to double-check with your child’s school. Primary and secondary schools have three trimesters, which tend to fall on the same dates each year (or close to these). Typically, the holiday periods are: Summer holiday (夏休み, natsu yasumi): 20 July–31 August

Winter holiday (冬休み, fuyu yasumi): 26 December–6 January

Spring holiday (春休み, haru yasumi): 25 March–5 April However, children will receive a substantial amount of homework and projects to complete during the holidays. Conversely, Japanese universities only have two semesters. Typically, they begin their academic year in April, ending in July, with a two-month summer holiday across August and September. The second term generally runs from October to February, with a spring break in March. A teacher telling a famous Japanese story Momotaro by playing traditional Kami-shibai for kids in a park in Kyoto (Photo: Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty Images) Preschools (幼稚園, yochien) often have longer school breaks. Therefore, younger children can expect to have half-days or extra holidays at the beginning and end of each term. For example, while almost all elementary and secondary schools begin around 6 April, preschools will begin the following Monday, 10 April. Some school holidays in Japan are opportunities to enjoy Japanese culture. For instance, Sports Day (体育の日, Taiiku no hi) on 9 October is a national holiday, where public schools are closed, and families spend the day together. It observes the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo and encourages healthy minds and bodies through physical activity. International schools in Japan International schools in Japan usually have significantly different school calendars than public schools, following their associated countries’ curriculums and academic years. Most international schools have two semesters beginning in late August and ending in June. Holidays include: A long weekend in October

A four-day weekend in November

A three-week winter holiday

Another long weekend or week-long break in February

A spring break of one or two weeks in March or April

National school holidays in Japan: 2023–2024 Dates School holidays in Japan 6 April School year begins 29 April 2023 (1 May observed) Showa Day (昭和の日, Showa no hi) 3 May 2023 Constitution Memorial Day (憲法記念日, Kenpo kinen bi) 4 May 2023 Greenery Day (みどりの日, Midori no hi) 5 May 2023 Children’s Day (こどもの日, Kodomo no hi) 17 July Ocean Day (海の日, Umi no hi) 24 July–31 August Summer holiday 18 September 2023 Respect for the Aged Day (敬老の日, Keiro no hi) 23 September 2023 (25 September observed) Autumnal Equinox Day (秋分の日, Shubun no hi) 9 October 2023 Sports Day (体育の日, Taiiku no hi) 3 November 2023 Culture Day (文化の日, Bunka no hi) 23 November 2023 Labor Thanksgiving Day (勤労感謝の日, Kinro kansha no hi) 25 December 2023–6 January 2024 Winter holiday 8 January 2024 (second Monday of January) Coming of Age Day (成人の日, Seijin no hi) 11 February 2024 (12 February observed) National Foundation Day (建国記念日, Kenkoku kinen bi) 23 February 2024 Emperor’s Birthday (天皇誕生日, Tenno tanjo bi) 20 March 2024 Vernal Equinox Day (春分の日, Shunbun no hi) 25 March 2024 Begin spring holiday Busy holiday travel times Some Japanese public holidays line up to give students a short vacation. For example, the Golden Week (ゴールデンウィーク, Goruden Uiku) begins with Showa Day on 29 April, followed by Constitution Memorial Day (3 May), Greenery Day (4 May), and Children’s Day (5 May) to complete the holiday period. This week is a popular time for Japanese families to travel. In addition, Obon (お盆) is a Japanese summer holiday when ancestors’ spirits are thought to return to Japan. In practice, you can expect heavy traffic from 13 to 16 August, as many people visit their ancestral towns and villages. Bear this in mind when you book hotel accommodation or train travel during this holiday period. Obon celebrations in Hayama (葉山), Kanagawa (神奈川), Japan (Photo: John S Lander/LightRocket/Getty Images) Some years, both Respect for the Aged Day and Autumnal Equinox Day also align for a long weekend. This is called Silver Week (シルバーウィーク, Shiruba Uiku) and is another popular time to travel. Another busy holiday period is around New Year’s Day (正月, Shogatsu) and at the end of the school year in late March. Accordingly, be sure to plan travel and accommodations well in advance.

Regional school holidays in Japan 2023–2024 While Japan’s school holidays are consistent throughout the country, there are a few regional variations. For example, Tokyo Citizen’s Day (都民の日, Tomin no hi) is 1 October. Although it is not a public holiday, many schools are closed, and students can enjoy free entrance to zoos, museums, and cultural sites. Another regional variation is found in Okinawa (沖縄), a Japanese island more than 600 kilometers from the mainland. Okinawa Memorial Day (沖縄記念日, Okinawa kinen bi) on 23 June is a public holiday commemorating both soldier and civilian lives lost in Okinawa during World War II. Families observe this holiday by visiting memorials or cemeteries.