Mari Krueger

Originally from America, Mari is a freelance journalist, Navy wife, and mom to two kiddos. She has lived in Japan, Belgium, Florida, Virginia, California, and Hawaii.

Mari’s articles have appeared in (among others) Oahu Publications, Wanderlust, The Houston Chronicle, Bloomberg News, and The New York Times.

In her spare time, she is a dancer and has danced with the Chidori-Ren dance team in Yamato (Japan) and Na Puakea O Koʻolaupoko in Kailua (Hawaii). She is also a licensed student of Urasenke, the Japanese Tea Ceremony.