international schools in Japan

The Japanese education system High standards, an intensive curriculum, and a strict focus on academic excellence define the Japanese education system. Many students will go to cram school (塾, juku) from an early age to ensure they land a place at the best secondary schools (中学校/高校, chugakko/koko) and universities (大学, daigaku). Photo: xavierarnau/Getty Images Consequently, Japanese students are frequently among the highest performing in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) conducted by the OECD (経済能力開発機構, Keizai Noryoku Kaihatsu Kiko) approximately every three years. While the education (教育, kyoiku) system in Japan gives students the academic credentials (学歴, gakureki) to attend the world’s top universities, it has received criticism in the post-industrial era for not developing students’ creativity and critical thinking skills. For this reason, many expats send their children to international schools, which typically prepare pupils for the realities of the modern, global world. Structure of the education system in Japan Education in Japan is compulsory (義務教育, gimu kyoiku) from age 6 to 13, which includes elementary school (小学校, shogakko) and junior high school (中学校, chugakko). Kindergarten (幼稚園, yochien) from age 3 to 5 is optional, though most parents will enroll their children in some preschool program. Likewise, teenagers are not required to attend senior high school (高校, koko) or university (大学, daigaku), but most make use of these opportunities. Typically more than 90% of Japanese school-age residents will finish secondary education, while around 60% enroll in some form of tertiary studies. In 2021, around 2.6 million students registered at universities nationwide. There does not seem to be a significant disparity between men and women at the university level. Photo: Akiko Aoki/Getty Images Japanese schools, covering all ages, exist in both the public (公立, koritsu) and private (私立, shiritsu) sectors. Public schools are government-funded and have a standardized curriculum; the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology (MEXT) (文部科学省, Monbu Kagaku Sho) creates and assesses the curriculum. Class sizes may be large in public schools, with 30 to 40 students, although at the elementary level, often multiple teachers are assigned to each class. Private schools have complete autonomy over what they teach and how much they charge in annual fees (学費, gakuhi) and extracurricular expenses. Class sizes tend to be much smaller at these institutions, and the curriculum is more curated to an individual’s needs. Admission (入学, nyugaku) to private schools is also likely to be more competitive.

Japan has the third largest economy in the world and has attracted more than 3 million expats by the end of 2022. In turn, the international school sector grew rapidly, with close to 70 education institutions across Tokyo (東京) and Kansai (関西). These schools teach most lessons in English (英語, Eigo), with some offering programs in French (フランス語, Furansugo), German (ドイツ語, Doitsugo), Japanese (日本語, Nihongo), and other languages. However, this number does not include smaller schools in mid-tier cities, such as Hiroshima (広島) and Sendai (仙台), or in regional areas, like Gumma (群馬) and Aomori (青森). Some institutions run from pre-kindergarten to high school, and others focus on specific age groups. The only schools that can award diplomas (卒業証書, sotsugyo shosho) are the ones teaching the national curriculum according to the Japanese School Education Law (学校教育法, gakko kyoiku ho). Technically, this may prevent international school children from applying to certain Japanese high schools and universities without these diplomas from elementary or junior high schools. Consequently, some parents exploit a loophole by sending their children to public schools for just a few days, after which the school is required to give them a diploma. What's the difference between international and public schools? At international schools: English is the primary instruction language

The annual tuition fees are expensive. However, the cost has declined in recent years; the average in Tokyo is now around ¥2 million per year, whereas in Kansai, it’s closer to ¥1.5 million.

The student body is diverse (i.e., many nationalities and languages) (多国籍/多言語, takokuseki/tagengo)

Each school decides its own curriculum and usually follows one of the internationally certified school boards, including: International Baccalaureate (IB) Cambridge International Curriculum (ケンブリッジ国際カリキュラム, Kenburijji kokusai karikyuramu) Advanced Placement (AP) (AP試験, AP Shiken) program International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) (ケンブリッジ国際中等教育修了証, Kenburijji Kokusai Chuto-kyoiku Shuryosho) Council of International Schools (CIS) (インターナショナルスクール会議, Intanashonaru Sukuru Kaigi) East Asia Regional Council of Schools (EARCOS) (東アジア地域海外学校協議会, Higashi Ajia Chiiki Kaigai Gakko-kyogikai) British Columbia Curriculum (BCC) (ブリティッシュコロンビア州教育制度, Buriteisshu Koronbia Shu Kyoiku Seido)

School properties may be bigger with better facilities, offering more extracurricular programs, including music (音楽, ongaku), performing arts (舞台芸術, butai geijutsu), sports (体育, taiiku), community service (社会奉仕活動, shakai hoshi katsudo), and international field trips Each education board oversees its own operations in Japan. That said, MEXT does provide guidelines and regulations for international schools to follow.

Should you send your child to an international school in Japan? How do you decide to send your child to an international school? Below is a list of the main advantages and disadvantages of international education in Japan. Advantages Classes sizes are often small with a high teacher-to-student ratio

IB and national curriculum schools make it easy for students to transition to new schools when relocating

International schools are home to a global community of teachers (先生, sensei) and students providing culturally diverse learning opportunities

More extracurricular activities and better facilities, often including large green areas and sports facilities

Parents can usually communicate with the school and other parents in their native language

The chance to receive internationally recognized qualifications

There is usually a strong emphasis on languages and bilingualism, especially Japanese, as well as other languages that are valuable in an increasingly globalized world, such as Mandarin Chinese, French, and German Disadvantages Entry to international schools can be competitive and depends on the child’s academic abilities (学力, gakuryoku)

Most of the top international schools are in Tokyo and Kansai, but there are a growing number in regional Japan

Though declining, international school fees in Japan are still high. However, your employer may be able to subsidize the fees if you are relocating for work.

Your children can grow up in an international bubble, which makes it harder to integrate into Japan’s homogenous society after they’ve graduated

How do you choose an international school in Japan? If you decide that an international education is a good fit for your child, the next question is: how to pick one? Academic results: for secondary education, it’s also worth checking the percentage of students who continue to higher education

for secondary education, it’s also worth checking the percentage of students who continue to higher education Admission and enrollment procedures : some schools require academic and language testing or personality-focused assessments before registration

: some schools require academic and language testing or personality-focused assessments before registration Education system: decide which curriculum suits your child best and whether you can afford the annual fees. Alternatively, find a school following the national curriculum of the country you plan to return to before your children graduate.

decide which curriculum suits your child best and whether you can afford the annual fees. Alternatively, find a school following the national curriculum of the country you plan to return to before your children graduate. Extracurricular activities and facilities : the clubs, activities, and outings on offer can vary greatly. Some schools also provide summer camps and cultural courses, while others focus more on field trips and sports programs.

: the clubs, activities, and outings on offer can vary greatly. Some schools also provide summer camps and cultural courses, while others focus more on field trips and sports programs. Fees : can range from around ¥800,000–4 million per year. Pick one that fits within your budget, or look at scholarship (奨学金, shogakukin) options.

: can range from around ¥800,000–4 million per year. Pick one that fits within your budget, or look at scholarship (奨学金, shogakukin) options. Location: Tokyo has around 50 international schools, meaning no matter where you’re based in the city, you’ll have access to good international schooling. The Kansai region is centered around three major cities – Osaka (大阪), Kyoto (京都), and Kobe – which are connected in one urban sprawl. You have at least 19 different schools here, so a couple should be within commuting distance of your home. Nagoya (名古屋), a large city in central Japan, also has various international schooling options.

Tokyo has around 50 international schools, meaning no matter where you’re based in the city, you’ll have access to good international schooling. The Kansai region is centered around three major cities – Osaka (大阪), Kyoto (京都), and Kobe – which are connected in one urban sprawl. You have at least 19 different schools here, so a couple should be within commuting distance of your home. Nagoya (名古屋), a large city in central Japan, also has various international schooling options. Primary languages spoken : some schools offer bilingual education; in others, additional languages are distinct subjects

: some schools offer bilingual education; in others, additional languages are distinct subjects Qualifications available : sometimes, students can study for different certificates in the same school, particularly in preparation for higher education. Top universities will recognize most international school qualifications in Japan.

: sometimes, students can study for different certificates in the same school, particularly in preparation for higher education. Top universities will recognize most international school qualifications in Japan. Reputation: school websites, word of mouth, and the international school database are good resources