Children's Education
Moving to Japan with children? Choosing the right school for your kids might seem daunting, but our collection of expert articles on children's education in Japan can help get you up to speed. From articles about international schools in Japan to information on school holiday dates, you'll find everything you need to know.
Language Learning
Moving to Japan but can't speak Japanese? Learning the local language will not only make you feel a lot more comfortable in your new home, but it will also make everyday life much easier. Improve your language skills with our expert articles on language learning in Japan and you'll be speaking like a local before you know it.
Studying
Planning to study in Japan? Or maybe you're thinking about going back to school? Whatever you're considering, our expert articles on studying in Japan have all the information you need. From articles on studying in Tokyo to details about business schools in Japan, you'll find what you need.