Studying in Japan

Postgraduate programs Postgraduate programs in Japan consist of master’s and doctoral degrees. You can enroll for these at graduate schools (大学院, daigaku in) across the country. Master’s degrees Master’s degrees (修士, shushi) are the next step for those who finish a bachelor’s degree and want to continue with their studies. The program typically last two years of full-time study and involves a mix of lectures, seminars, exams, and independent research work, culminating in an original dissertation. Graduate School of Medicine at Nagoya University (名古屋大学大学院医学系研究科･医学部医学科, Nagoya Daigaku Daigakuin Igakukei-kenkyuka Igakubu-igakuka) (Photo: Elisete Shiraishi/Getty Images) To pass a standard master’s program, you will need at least 30 NIAD-QE credits. In addition, you can also study the following types of professional degrees in Japan: Professional Master’s degree (専門職修士, senmon shoku shushi) : a master’s degree specialized in a particular professional field, (e.g., Master of Engineering)

: a master’s degree specialized in a particular professional field, (e.g., Master of Engineering) Master of Education (教職修士, kyoshoku shushi) : qualification to become a teacher in Japan and worth at least 45 credits

: qualification to become a teacher in Japan and worth at least 45 credits Juris Doctor (法務博士, homu hakushi): a three-year law program to practice as a legal professional, worth at least 93 credits To study at master’s level in Japan, you must have a bachelor’s qualification from a Japanese or accredited international university. You will also typically need to meet language proficiency requirements, have two letters of recommendation, and submit a personal statement. Some schools may require an outline of a research proposal for your final dissertation. Fees for master’s programs in Japan generally range from around ¥820,000 to 1 million per year. Fortunately, you can apply for a scholarship to help cover the costs. Search for these programs on: Study in Japan

JASSO

Japan Study Support Doctoral degrees The doctoral degree (博士, hakushi/hakase), or PhD, is the highest level of qualification in Japan. It involves at least three years of study and typically takes around five years to complete. To obtain a PhD in Japan, you will need to research and write an extensive thesis that builds on existing academic knowledge in your chosen field. Typically, you also need a master’s qualification to get accepted into a PhD program. Some graduate schools offer combined master’s and doctoral degrees where you study for a master’s qualification for the first two years and then immediately continue with a PhD. Annual fees are broadly the same as for master’s.

Other study programs in Japan In addition to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, there are also various diplomas that you can study at Japanese vocational schools and technical colleges. These give you specialist vocational qualifications and enable you to further your studies at universities or PVUs. Programs include: Diploma ( 専門士 , senmon shi) : offered at Professional Training Colleges (専門学校, senmon gakko) over 2–3 years and worth 62–93 credits

, : offered at Professional Training Colleges (専門学校, senmon gakko) over 2–3 years and worth 62–93 credits Advanced Diploma (高度専門士, kodo senmon shi): four-year program worth 124 credits At Japanese Colleges of Technology (高等専門学校/高専, koto senmon gakko/kosen), you can also study certain technological associate degrees (準学士, jun gakushi). These can last up to five years and are worth at least 147 credits. To get a place on one of these programs, you must have completed at least secondary school education in Japan or abroad. Fees are usually cheaper than university courses, ¥320,000–960,000 a year. There is funding available for those who are struggling to afford the costs. You can search the Study in Japan website for Professional Training Colleges and Colleges of Technology.

Costs of studying in Japan You will need to pay tuition fees if you study in Japan. However, costs are cheaper than in other countries such as the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). Prices will depend on the institution and type of programs, for example, private universities (私立大学, shiritsu daigaku) charge significantly more. Current average annual tuition prices in Japan are: Universities : from ¥820,000 at a national university to ¥3.2 million at a private university for a six-year medical degree

: from ¥820,000 at a national university to ¥3.2 million at a private university for a six-year medical degree Graduate Schools : from ¥820,000 at a state school to ¥1.1 million at a private school

: from ¥820,000 at a state school to ¥1.1 million at a private school Junior Colleges : from ¥600,000 at a local college to ¥960,000 at a private institution

: from ¥600,000 at a local college to ¥960,000 at a private institution Colleges of Technology : around ¥320,000

: around ¥320,000 Professional Training Colleges: around ¥900,000 You will usually have to pay at least part of the annual tuition fees upfront when you enroll. In addition to this, you will need to consider other costs, such as: University administration or registration fees : most universities charge a one-off fee when you enroll. This amount varies between institutions.

: most universities charge a one-off fee when you enroll. This amount varies between institutions. Exam fees : the EJU costs between ¥10,000–18,000, and Japanese language schools charge different prices for exams, depending on the duration of the course

: the EJU costs between ¥10,000–18,000, and Japanese language schools charge different prices for exams, depending on the duration of the course Student visa fees : usually around ¥6,000

: usually around ¥6,000 Living expenses : accommodation, utility bills, food, transport, and more

: accommodation, utility bills, food, transport, and more Study expenses: textbooks and other materials Making a budget for your living costs before you move to Japan is a good idea. Of course, this will depend on which city you live in.

What Japanese funding is available for studying? You can apply for bursaries to cover the costs of studying in Japan. While there are only a few full Japanese scholarships available, most will cover enough of your expenses to keep your studies affordable. Both Japanese and international students can access funding. For those coming from abroad, your university or place of study can help you search for suitable scholarships or grants. Photo: Taiyou Nomachi/Getty Images Typically, you can only apply for scholarships once accepted into a study program. There are various types of funding, each varying in amount, duration, eligibility criteria, and application process. Types of bursaries include: Government scholarships from MEXT, available for both undergraduate and postgraduate students

Local government scholarships (usually more limited in availability)

JASSO scholarships

Scholarships from international bodies and international exchange organizations

Private scholarships, available through many individual schools and universities You can search for scholarships on the Japan Study Support (JSS) website. Many schools and universities in Japan also have tuition fee reduction schemes for those struggling to meet costs or who fulfill certain conditions. Some banks in Japan even offer low-interest student loans (学生ローン, gakusei ron), although these are normally reserved for Japanese students and permanent residents.

Study exchange programs in Japan Many Japanese universities and schools have student exchange (交換留学, kokan ryugaku) agreements with universities and institutions worldwide. This means that learners have the opportunity to spend a term or a year living and studying in another country, such as the JASSO Student Exchange Support Program. JASSO is also part of a global network of student organizations that work towards developing new and exciting exchange opportunities. If you are a student at an overseas university interested in spending part of your studies in Japan, enquire with your university to see what is on offer. Likewise, if you are a foreign student already enrolled in higher education in Japan, you may be able to complete part of your studies in another country.

Japanese qualifications awarded Higher education institutions in Japan award degrees and diplomas corresponding to the UNESCO International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED) 2011 scale. Most Japanese higher education qualifications are categorized from levels 5–8. These ISCED levels include: Level 5 – Associate degrees, diplomas, and advanced diplomas

– Associate degrees, diplomas, and advanced diplomas Level 6 – Bachelor’s degrees

– Bachelor’s degrees Level 7 – Master’s degrees, Professional Master’s, Master of Education, and Juris Doctor

– Master’s degrees, Professional Master’s, Master of Education, and Juris Doctor Level 8 – Doctorate degrees (PhD) You can see a detailed breakdown on the NIC-Japan website, including information on credits awarded. Yasuda Auditorium at the University of Tokyo (Photo: mizoula/Getty Images) The grading system varies across different universities in Japan. Some use a lettering system (e.g., ‘A,’ ‘B,’ or ‘C’ for a pass, and ‘F’ for a fail), while others have moved to a numerical system (1 equivalent to ‘A,’ and so on).

How to apply to study in Japan There is no centralized application system for applying to Japanese higher education institutions. Instead, you must apply directly to the university or school, as each institution has its own application procedures. Many Japanese universities accept online applications. Generally, you need to provide the following: Completed application form

Personal statement

Photo ID, for example, passport

Evidence of existing qualifications (translated into Japanese)

Letter of recommendation (from a previous place of academic study or employer)

Proof of language proficiency

EJU exam score (if required)

Information on how you plan to finance your studies

Research proposal outline (for postgraduate studies) Each Japanese university or school publishes the deadline for accepting applications on its website. It’s advisable to apply around six months before the start of the academic year. Many universities in Japan accept two rounds of applications per year: one for the spring term and the other for the fall term. Therefore, you should apply around September/October for spring term enrolment, and March/April for fall term enrolment. Once accepted into a program, you can start your student visa application and source funding.

Japanese student accommodation Individual universities and local governments manage student dormitories in Japan. These are inexpensive and usually furnished. However, availability is limited, and you’ll have to share facilities such as kitchens and bathrooms with other students. Therefore, around 79% of students choose private rental accommodation, which could include: Shared rental accommodation (シェアハウス, shiea hausu), where a few students live together

A private rented apartment (living alone)

Guest or Gaijin houses (外国人の住宅, gaikoku-jin no jutaku), which are a special kind of affordable accommodation for foreigners not living permanently in Japan

Living with a host family Private rented apartments are typically unfurnished and the rent is more expensive but they offer more freedom and personal space. You can ask your place of study or local real estate agents for details of student dorms or private rentals. Alternatively, you can also search the following websites for student accommodation in Japan: Yugo

Casita

Go! Go! Nihon

Student.com Expatica’s guide to Renting in Japan Read more Rental prices vary across Japanese cities, with metropolitan areas like Tokyo (東京) being more expensive. The national monthly average for private rentals is ¥38,000, while the average monthly cost for a dorm is ¥28,000.

Working while studying in Japan Approximately 67% of privately financed international students in Japan work part-time (アルバイト, arubaito) to finance their studies. Photo: Masafumi Nakanishi/Getty Images International students can work up to 28 hours per week during term time and up to eight hours per day during holiday. They don’t need a separate work visa for this. However, they need to apply for permission to engage in activities other than their visa purpose (資格外活動許可, shikakugai katsudo kyoka) from their regional immigration services bureau (入国管理局, Nyukoku Kanri Kyoku) (PDF). The most popular job sectors for international students in Japan include hospitality, sales, factory work, and teaching/research assistant roles, but they are not allowed to work in the adult entertainment industry. This includes any related work in bars, nightclubs, or casinos. You can also work as an intern (インターン, intan) while studying in Japan. Internships are usually unpaid or low-paid; however, you can earn valuable work experience in your chosen field.