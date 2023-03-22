Finding a job in Japan

Requirements to work in Japan Work visas in Japan There are a number of work visas that allow you to live and work in Japan. The visas are categorized by occupation and have strict rules about what kind of work you can do. If you change industries, you must also apply for a new visa. Expatica’s guide to Work visas in Japan Read more In most cases, you are prohibited from getting a part-time job not related to your field (e.g., working at a convenience store while teaching). You are also not allowed to work in the service industry (e.g., hostess clubs and bars). Photo: Anton Nazaretian/Unsplash If you’re planning to work while traveling through Japan, you can apply for a working holiday visa. This visa allows younger travelers from 27 countries to work a limited number of hours and money for their travel funds. The working holiday visa is valid for a maximum of 12 months. Language requirements to work in Japan Compared to other world economic powers, Japan scores low on the 2022 EF English Proficiency Index (PDF). Despite having the world’s third-largest economy, the country ranks only 80 out of 111. In other words, not a lot of people speak English. This can make it difficult to get hired for specific jobs if you don’t speak Japanese. The Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) (日本語能力試験, Nihon-go Noryoku Shiken) is the standard measurement for Japanese language skills. It runs from levels N5-N1, with N5 being the lowest and N1 being the highest. N2 is considered business level and N1 is rarely required unless you are looking to do translation or interpretation. That said, there are still plenty of job options for non-Japanese speakers, such as becoming a tour guide, teaching English, or working at an international company. Qualifications to work in Japan One of the requirements for getting a work visa is having a job offer lined up. Depending on the type of work you do or want to do, you’ll need to have a certain level of education or experience. For example, to become a teacher at an English conversation school (英会話スクール, eikaiwa sukuru), you’ll typically need to either: Have spent a certain number of years at an English-taught school

Be a native English speaker

Be able to prove native-level proficiency For more specialized jobs (e.g., doctors and lawyers), you might need to pass exams in Japanese or retake your degree in Japan. Tax and social security numbers in Japan When you first move to Japan and apply for your residence permit, you will be issued a 12-digit national identification number (個人番号, kojin bango) (known as “My Number” – マイナンバー, mai namba). This number is used for a wide range of services, including: Taxes

Social security

Identification (e.g., when you use online banking)

Health insurance

How to find a job in Japan There are a lot of great job sites that advertise in both Japanese and English. Some of these allow you to filter on language skills, salary, and location. Photo: Masafumi Nakanishi/Getty Images The most well-known options include: Career Cross – primarily focused on international and foreign-owned companies

Career Engine – bilingual, offers a variety of jobs around Japan

Daijob – primarily aimed at job-seekers with working Japanese proficiency (N2)

Gaijinpot Jobs – primarily English teaching jobs, with the occasional other position

Indeed – primarily for Japanese speakers and those already living in Japan

Izanau – bilingual, offers a variety of jobs around Japan

Jobs in Japan – bilingual, with many English teaching jobs

LinkedIn – primarily overseas companies with offices in Japan, often looking for skilled English speakers

Wantedly – primarily startups or smaller companies based in Japan, preferring Japanese speakers. Search “English” in the search bar for English-related jobs. If you’re searching for a more specific job (e.g., at an embassy or consulate), it is best to go directly to the official website. For example, you can find a job at the Japanese branch of the United Nations (国際連合, Kokusai Rengo) at UN jobs. Government employment service center Hello Work (ハローワーク, Haro Waku) is a government-run employment service center that can help you find and apply for work. It also provides Japanese classes for foreign nationals and manages unemployment benefits. You can also call to speak to a representative (PDF) in your native language, such as Chinese, English, Indonesian, Korean, Nepali, Portuguese, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, or Vietnamese.

Teaching English in Japan The most popular way of securing a job before moving to Japan, especially for new graduates, is by teaching English. While many companies are hesitant to sponsor a work visa unless the applicant is highly skilled or has years of experience, English conversation schools are much more open to it. Such schools include: Aeon

Berlitz

ECC

Gaba

Interac

Nova Within the field, there are a couple of occupations you can do: Assistant language teacher (ALT)

Eikaiwa teacher (英会話スクールの先生, eikaiwa-sukuru no sensei) – a teacher at an English conversation school (not a regular school)

English school teacher (英語の先生, eigo no sensei) – working at a regular private or public school teaching English While finding a job at a regular Japanese school can be challenging, native English speakers will find it easier to start as an ALT or eikaiwa.

How to become a freelancer in Japan Freelancers must register as a sole proprietor (個人事業主, kojin jigyo-nushi) by filling out a form and sending it to your local tax office (税務署, Zeimu Sho). However, only those already living in Japan on a spouse visa or certain work visas can register as sole proprietors. Those with extra cash can also become business owners and apply for a Business Manager visa. This requires a minimum ¥5 million investment, as well as a dedicated, physical office space in Japan. In both cases, it is highly recommended to hire a Japanese lawyer or other professional assistance to help you navigate the legal requirements. I-socia Advisors has some helpful information on the subject as well as services available for the Osaka area. June Advisors Group also has useful information and services throughout the country. Keep in mind that entering the country as a freelancer (フリーランス, furiransu) can be a challenge. It is much easier to find a full-time position first and then transition into freelancing and update your visa. According to Lancers (one of the main freelancing platforms), Japan had 15.77 million freelancers in 2021. This number accounts for 22.8% of the working population, though does include those who have a full or part-time job and are doing freelance work on the side.

Traineeships and internships in Japan Traditionally, Japan does not have a formal system of apprenticeships or internships. Instead, there is an “on-the-job” mentality. This means that you get hired in a starter position, and you learn as you go. In more recent times, more and more companies have started to offer internships to foreign nationals. The easiest way to find one is through an agency, such as: Internship in Japan – paid internship consulting services

Go Overseas – overseas travel community and internship search

Sakae Japan Internship Program – free internship and consulting service

Volunteering in Japan It’s not common to volunteer (ボランティア活動, boranteia katsudo) in Japan. In 2018, only 17% of people had volunteering experience. Of those, only 12.9% were company employees and 14.3% were temporary, contract, or part-time workers. Nishiawakura (西粟倉村, Nishi-awakura Son), Japan (Photo: Trevor Williams/Getty Images) The main reasons behind this lack are: Not enough time in the day to participate

Insufficient information

Not enough time off to participate That said, there are some platforms where you can find volunteering positions in Japan. These include: Vola Shimin Web

Workaway

Applying for a job in Japan Perhaps understandably, job application processes differ when it comes to Japanese and international companies, and which primary language is used. For companies where the primary language is Japanese, you will be expected to submit a CV (職務経歴書, shokumu keireki-sho) or resume (履歴書, rireki sho) in Japanese, as well as a cover letter (志望動機, shibo doki). Your resume should follow the typical Japanese CV structure and include: A photo

Your address

Work experience

Qualifications and degrees At the interview, you’re expected to wear formal businesswear (e.g., a (pants) suit). International companies are likely to have an application process more similar to the American process. You’re also expected to submit a CV and cover letter, but these can be written in English. Likewise, you can use the American CV structure. Larger or well-known international companies can have multiple interview stages. No matter what job you apply for in Japan, you should always arrive on time (i.e., at least five minutes early), dress well, and research the company before your interview.

Support while looking for a job in Japan If you find yourself without a job, you can claim limited unemployment benefits and help from government support services. Keep in mind that foreign nationals must have been paying into National Insurance (社会保険, shakai hoken) for at least six months. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images Those in Japan on a work visa must update the Immigration Services Agency (ISA – 出入国在留管理庁, Shutsu-nyukoku Zairyu Kanri-Cho) within 14 days of their dismissal. They then have three months to find a new job before their visa is revoked. You can visit the ISA website for more information.