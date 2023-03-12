Minimum wage in Japan: exclusions and variations Exclusions to minimum wage in Japan Although Japan issues a national minimum wage, there are certain variations and exclusions. For example, each prefecture (or region) within Japan is able to set its own minimum wage that corresponds to the local cost of living. In addition, certain industries set their own minimum wage, which is usually higher than that set by the national government. As such, whichever minimum wage is higher will be the one that applies. Part-time workers in Japan Generally speaking, Japanese law enforces a principle of equal pay for equal work. The Law on the Improvement of Employment Management for Part-Time Workers (パート, pato) and Fixed-Term Contract Workers (有期雇用労働者, yuki koyo rodosha) specifically reduces the potential for inequalities, including in pay. As a result, part-time workers should usually receive the same minimum wage as their full-time counterparts, but on a pro-rata basis that depends on how many hours they work. Temporary workers in Japan Because the country enforces no discrimination policies in employment, temporary workers (派遣社員, haken shain) are entitled to the minimum wage in Japan. This is as long as they have the same responsibilities and do the same work as regular employees (正社員, seishain). The only real difference is that temporary workers will usually have fixed-term contracts (有期雇用, yuki koyo), while full-time employees will have indefinite contracts (無期雇用, muki koyo). Young people in Japan All employees must receive the local minimum wage of their prefecture in Japan. Consequently, even young workers should get this. However, the types of jobs young people do will often differ from those that adults pursue in their professional careers. For example, students may work part time (アルバイト, arubaito) in cafés, restaurants, and convenience stores. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images Interns and apprentices in Japan As in many other countries, it is possible to get paid and unpaid internships (インターンシップ, intanshippu) in Japan. Therefore, there is no official minimum wage in Japan for interns. Expats looking at internships in the country should note that most internships in Japan are not paid. Variations by sector or region in Japan Like salaries, the minimum wage in Japan varies slightly by region. Here are the current rates for different prefectures: Aomori (青森): ¥853/hour

Chiba (千葉): ¥984/hour

Fukushima (福島): ¥858/hour

Hiroshima (広島): ¥930/hour

Hokkaido (北海道): ¥920/hour

Kanagawa (神奈川): ¥1,071/hour

Kyoto (京都): ¥968/hour

Nagasaki (長崎): ¥853/hour

Nara (奈良): ¥896/hour

Okinawa (沖縄): ¥853/hour

Osaka (大阪): ¥1,023/hour

Saitama (埼玉): ¥987/hour

Tochigi (栃木): ¥913/hour

Tokyo (東京): ¥1,072/hour

Yamagata (山形): ¥854/hour

What to do if you’re not being paid the minimum wage in Japan Employers who do not pay the minimum wage in Japan can face penalties, and it is important to understand how this works. Generally, if found to be in breach of minimum wage laws, the employer may have to pay a fine of up to ¥500,000. To make a claim, you would need to go to the Prefecture Labour Office (都道府県労働局, Todofuken Rodo Kyoku).

Gender pay gap in Japan Because it is still largely a conservative, traditional society, Japan experiences significant gender disparities. This is especially true when it comes to salaries because women earn significantly less than men in the country. Generally, the 2022 World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report ranks Japan as 116 out of 146 countries with a score of just 0.650. Although this is largely due to female participation in Japanese politics, it is also because of women’s economic opportunities in the country. Expatica’s guide to Women’s rights in Japan Read more According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (外務省, Gaimu Sho), the gender pay gap in Japan is 22.1% (2022), which places Japan at the bottom of the G7 countries, and 100th out of 146 countries for estimated earnings gap. This puts it well behind most countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, as well as places like Namibia, South Africa, and Mongolia. However, Japan’s gender pay gap is still ahead of countries such as Nigeria, India, Oman, and Turkey.

Salaries and wages for international workers in Japan Many internationals will earn more than the minimum wage in Japan. This is because many expats in Japan work as English teachers, high-level hospitality staff, IT professionals, and engineers. However, highly skilled foreign workers in sectors that require certain experience and training can earn even more. For example, recruitment jobs can pay around ¥4.05 million/year, while doctors could earn between ¥18.2 million/year and ¥27.6 million/year. Similarly, foreign finance professionals stand to earn up to ¥12.8 million/year while lawyers could earn up to ¥18.4 million/year.