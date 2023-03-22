Women’s rights in Japan

Attitudes towards women in Japan One of the reasons cited for Japan’s limited progress with gender equality is societal attitudes towards women. Prior to WWII, they had a very subordinated role in Japanese society. Although things have changed, the traditional view that women are primarily homemakers and child-rearers whose role is to support their husbands remains commonplace. For example, women in Japan still spend nearly five times as much time (15.1%) on unpaid care and domestic work as men (3.1%). Nonetheless, as current social discourse questions these gender roles, they are slowly changing. Photo: Maki Nakamura/Getty Images A 2020 IPSOS study found that cultural, institutional, and societal factors greatly influence gender equality in Japan. Only 36% of study participants (41% among females) saw achieving gender equality as important. Moreover, women are rarely viewed as leaders. Japan’s monarchy also remains male-only and only 4% of Japanese workers in large companies are comfortable with a female CEO or boss, according to a 2018 leadership study. Gender stereotypes Stereotypes also endure surrounding women’s appearance in Japan, with pressure on them to look feminine, respectful, and serene. Japan’s cosmetics industry is worth around $38 billion a year, which is the third-largest worldwide. Customarily, many workplaces still have dress codes in place with a preference for women to wear high heels, although it is not mandatory. Sexist attitudes and language in Japan are also common, even at the highest level. In fact, prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, two chiefs had to quit following remarks concerning body shaming and women talking too much. Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) (自由民主党, Jiyu Minshu To) has also been criticized for expecting women to be silent at key meetings. Those from minority groups may experience even more discrimination. In addition to setting up the Gender Equality Bureau (男女共同参画局, Danjo Kyodo Sankaku Kyoku), the Japanese government has introduced measures in recent years to tackle gender imbalances. However, these have mostly been around redressing workplace inequalities rather than tackling public attitudes towards women.

Women’s political rights in Japan Voting rights for women Women’s suffrage in Japan was finally achieved with the 1947 Constitution which granted equal voting rights between the sexes. This was the culmination of a long-fought battle for female political rights which began in the late 19th century. Japanese Suffragettes in their new headquarters close to the Imperial Diet Building (帝国議会議事堂, Teikoku-gikai Gijido) in 1926. (Photo: Getty Images) Women in Japan won the right to attend political meetings in 1921 and the Women’s Suffrage League began in 1924, the same year that all men gained the right to vote. Japanese women in power Although women have full voting rights in Japan, they lag behind much of the world when it comes to political representation. Japan ranked 166th globally for women MPs in April 2023. Expatica’s guide to Government in Japan Read more Despite high educational attainment and workplace participation rates for Japanese women, they make up only: 10% of members of the House of Representatives (lower chamber)

25.8% of members of the House of Councillors (upper chamber)

10% of cabinet ministers

14.3% of local government representatives In addition to this, there has never been a female Japanese Prime Minister. To try and combat these inequalities, the Japanese government has created initiatives through the Gender Equality Bureau and passed a 2018 Act on Promotion of Gender Equality in the Political Field (政治分野における男女共同参画の推進に関する法律, Seiji bunya ni okeru danjo-kyodo-sankaku no suishin ni kansuru horitsu). However, this is limited to promoting equality among a selection of candidates rather than making it a legal requirement. Tokyo Governor (東京都知事, Tokyo To-Chiji) Yuriko Koike (小池 百合子) attends the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 1,000 Days Countdown event (Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) Reasons for the low political participation among women include childcare laws which continue to make it difficult for women to balance a career with motherhood and the male-dominated culture that exists in Japanese politics. For example, 57.6% of female assembly members report experiencing sexual harassment from voters or colleagues.

Women’s education rights in Japan The Japanese Constitution gives women equal educational rights and academic freedom to men. This includes the right to primary, secondary, and tertiary education. Japan ranks 1st globally for educational attainment on the GGGR (2022) with full enrolment for primary and secondary education. In terms of higher learning, 46.8% of women in Japan are graduates compared with 58.1% of men. However, there have been reports of incidences where some medical universities manipulated entrance exam results in favor of male candidates. Expatica’s guide to Japanese education system Read more Women are more likely to study degrees in arts, humanities, education, health, and welfare, but make up only 15.7% of engineering and 27.8% of science graduates. Japan falls behind when it comes to the number of female academics. Women make up only 13.2% of university heads, 17% of university staff, and 30% of professors. This is below the OECD average of 42% female academic staff and matches similar inequalities for senior management roles and political positions.

Family and divorce laws in Japan Women in Japan have freedom in marriage and equal property rights in marriage and divorce. The law was recently changed to increase the legal marriage age for women from 16 to 18, bringing it in line with the male age. The 1947 Constitution gave women full divorce rights. Couples in Japan can divorce by mutual agreement through their local ward office, or through the family courts which is more expensive and time-consuming. Photo: Getty Images In 2022, the Japanese government voted to scrap a 19th-century clause in the Civil Code (民法, minpo) which meant women could not remarry within 100 days of getting a divorce. This had previously been reduced from six months in 2015. The repealed clause also gave ex-husbands automatic paternity rights to any children born within 300 days of a divorce. Under the new law, ex-husbands will get paternity rights if the mother is not remarried at the time of the child’s birth. However, new husbands now have the legal right to be recognized as the father if the mother remarries before the birth. Expatica’s guide to Getting married in Japan Read more Under current laws, all married couples in Japan must have the same surname. Currently, around 96% of Japanese wives take their husband’s surname in marriage. Forced marriages are not allowed in Japan. Arranged marriages (お見合い結婚 omiai kekkon) used to be common but now occur rarely.

Breastfeeding laws in Japan Breastfeeding (母乳育児, bonyu ikuji) is common in Japan. It is supported by the public and advised by healthcare professionals in line with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations. There is no UNICEF data on breastfeeding rates in Japan but research in the International Breastfeeding Journal has found that 95% of babies in Japan are breastfed for at least some time and/or in combination with formula. Photo: Getty Images Breastfeeding in public is allowed in Japan although it is not common and perceptions and attitudes can vary across the country. Many public spaces such as shopping centers, restaurants, and train stations have nursing rooms that provide new mothers with private space to breastfeed. Japanese labor laws allow women returning from maternity leave to have additional breaks during the working day which they can use for breastfeeding if they choose.

Women in the Japanese media According to the 2020 Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP), women’s underrepresentation in Japanese media reflects the country’s below-par position in the GGGR. Research by the GMMP found that: Women have an overall presence of 20% in TV/newspaper media and 18% in Internet/Twitter media (reduced to 8% and 6% for political news)

20% of newspaper stories and 41% of broadcast news stories are by female news reporters

Women make up 25.3% of staff in TV newsrooms These figures are below global averages and the numbers for the previous GMMP report on Japan (2015). The 2020 report also found that there needs to be more women in decision-making roles, which in turn means a distinct lack of focus on gender-related topics in the Japanese news. Furthermore, mainstream media tend to feature more male than female experts in their broadcasts. Notably, while negative stereotypical portrayals of women in Japanese media are becoming less commonplace, but they still exist. Expatica’s guide to Where to get the news in Japan Read more Other research in 2021 found that 65% of Japanese women don’t feel represented in media and advertising, compared to the 54% global average. Representation in arts and sports Women continue to be underrepresented in arts and culture in Japan. Only 12% of Japanese films released in 2021 were directed by women. Things look slightly better in the music industry. Analysis of the four biggest Japanese music festivals in 2019 showed that 35% of acts on the bills were female or mixed artists, compared to 30% female/mixed at US festivals in 2018. The American non-profit Women in Music set up a division in Japan in 2019 to help promote equality in the Japanese music industry. Mio Shinozaki (篠崎 澪) of Team Japan during the Women’s Pool Round match between ROC and Japan of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images) When it comes to sports, the Japanese media were criticized for gender bias in its coverage and portrayal of athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Research has shown that, despite the Japan Sports Agency (JSA) guidelines that sports governing bodies should have at least 40% female directors, women occupied only 16.6% of positions in 2021. Studies by the JSA itself in 2017 found that women have much less involvement in sports than men, accounting for only 27.5% of sports instructors and 9.4% of executive roles at sports organizations.

Feminism in Japan Feminism in Japan can be traced back to the Meiji Restoration in the late 19th century. Early Japanese feminism focused on concerns such as greater political and educational rights, divorce rights, tackling the oppression of women in the domestic sphere, and violence against women. Japanese feminist movements in the early 20th century included the New Women’s Association (新婦人協会, Shin Fujin Kyokai), and the more socialist Red Wave Society (赤瀾会 Sekiran kai) which placed its fight within the wider struggle against capitalism. March for women’s rights during International Women’s Day in Tokyo in March 2022 (Photo: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) The second wave of feminism which emerged in the late 1960s and early 1970s in Japan was not as big as it was in the West. It was more influenced by radical feminist objectives such as overthrowing patriarchal systems rather than achieving gender equality. Women’s sexual and reproductive rights were at the forefront of campaigns, as well as challenging Japanese cultural norms of feminine language (女性らしい言葉遣い josei rashii kotoba-zukai). The women’s lib (ウーマン・リブ, uman ribu) group emerged in the 1970s. Popular feminists in Japan at the time included Mitsu Tanaka (田中 美津), Chizuko Ueno (上野 千鶴子), and Misako Enoki (榎 美沙子). The feminist movement remains strong today in Japan, with recent well-publicized campaigns including #KuToo. Interestingly, older male groups are more supportive of feminism in Japan than younger groups. One survey found that 78.8% of Japanese men aged 51 to 70 support policies that empower women (compared to 61 to 62% younger age groups) and 31.7% say they hate feminists (compared to 39 to 43% younger groups).