Government and politics in Japan

The current Japanese Prime Minister Currently in power is Kishida Fumio (岸田 文雄), the President of the LDP. He has been the Japanese Prime Minister (首相, Shusho) since 2021. Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during his 2023 visit to Rome (Photo: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images) The LDP won a majority in the 2021 parliamentary elections and is currently (2023) well ahead in the political polls. The next election is projected to take place in 2025.

The electoral system in Japan Japan’s electoral system (選挙制度, senkyo seido) is detailed in its 1947 constitution and there have been no significant electoral reforms since. The general public elects both houses of the Diet through a mix of first-past-the-post (FPTP) and party-list proportional representation (PPR). FPTP is when the majority wins, and PPR is when each party is assigned representation according to the number of votes they receive. Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images If a single party wins over half of the seats in the lower House of Representatives, it forms Japan’s government. The party leader usually becomes Prime Minister and forms a Cabinet. There are currently 27 government ministers in Japan. In addition to ministries and departments, there are several government agencies. If no party wins an outright majority then a coalition government is usually formed. As well as national elections, there are also regional and local elections every four years to elect mayors (市長, Shicho), governors (知事, Chiji), and representative assemblies. Referendums can be held if passed by at least two-thirds of the members of both houses of the Diet. In 2022, the Freedom House Index rated Japan’s electoral process as free and fair, scoring it 96/100. Houses of the Diet (国会議事堂, Kokkai Gijido) The 248 members of the upper House of Councillors serve six-year terms. There are elections for half of the seats every three years. Voters elect 148 members through FPTP and 100 through PPR. While the House of Representatives holds most legislative power in Japan as they can draft and vote on bills, the role of the House of Councillors is to approve or reject bills. The 465 members of the lower House of Representatives are elected every four years. There are 289 single-member districts where voters choose individual party members by FPTP. On top of this are 176 seats in 11 multi-member districts. Residents can vote and seats are allocated through PPR, based on vote share.

Voting in Japan The voting (投票, tohyo) age in Japan was lowered from 20 to 18 in 2016. All Japanese citizens have voting rights in national and local elections. That said, they need to have been a resident in the area for at least three months to vote in local elections. Foreign residents currently cannot vote in Japan. Over the years, there have been campaigns to allow those with permanent residency to vote. At present, this has only been granted to permanent residents in around 40 of the country’s 1,700 municipalities in local referendums. Currently, the only way for expats to gain full voting rights is by becoming a citizen of Japan. Japanese nationals living outside the country can also vote in one of Japan’s elections. If they have voter identification, they can do so: At the Japanese embassy or consulate in their country of residence

By post

Visiting Japan and voting in person You do not need to register to vote in Japan. Instead, your local municipality will automatically send you a voting card or ballot for each election. Elections typically take place in public buildings such as community centers or primary schools. Photo: Richard Atrero de Guzman/NurPhoto via Getty Images If you are looking to vote and want to make an informed choice, you can get current and unbiased news from outlets such as: Japan Times (ジャパンタイムズ, Japan Taimuzu)

Japan Today (no translation)

NHK World-Japan (NHKワールド JAPAN, NHK Warudo Japan)

Political representation in Japan Japanese citizens are eligible to stand for election to the House of Representatives from the age of 25. They can submit themselves for the House of Councillors and prefectural offices from the age of 30. The Japanese constitution outlaws discrimination towards candidates on the basis of “race, creed, sex, social status, family origin, education, property, or income” (Article 44). In terms of female representation, Japan scores very poorly. It currently ranks 165th globally on the percentage of women elected to parliament (10%). Things are only slightly better when it comes to women in the upper chamber (25.8% as of 2023). That said, there was a recent shift in the male-dominated political sphere. In 2022, a record number of women and LGBTQIA+ candidates were campaigning for a seat on the House of Councilors. Japan currently only has two parliamentarians living with disabilities, which activists remarkedly celebrated as “unprecedented” progress for disability representation and rights in the country.

The judiciary system in Japan As said before, the judiciary is one of three independent branches of the state. Chapter Six of the Constitution details the powers of the judiciary and how it fits into the Japanese political system. The Supreme Court is the highest court in Japan. It has whole judicial power to determine the “constitutionality of any law, order, regulation, or official act.” At the head of the court is the Chief Justice, officially appointed by the Emperor. This position is held by Tokura Saburo (戸倉 三郎) since 2022. There are also 14 Supreme Court judges appointed by the Cabinet. Judges can be neither removed nor disciplined by executive powers. However, voters can remove them in referendums at general elections. Judges in Japan have to retire at the age of 70. Photo: Makiko Tanigawa/Getty Images Below the Supreme Court are four other levels of court in Japan: High courts (高等裁判所, Koto Saiban Sho) – eight courts that handle criminal appeals

– eight courts that handle criminal appeals District courts (地方裁判所, Chiho Saiban Sho) – prefectural courts that handle most criminal, civil, and administrative cases

– prefectural courts that handle most criminal, civil, and administrative cases Family courts (家庭裁判所, Katei Saiban Sho) – prefectural courts that handle family and personal cases

– prefectural courts that handle family and personal cases Summary courts (簡易裁判所, Kan-i Saiban Sho) – over 400 local courts that deal with minor offenses Although the judiciary is separate from other branches of government, the Ministry of Justice is responsible for formulating judicial policies. In addition to its constitution, Japan also has five other legal codes as part of its civil law system: Civil Code (民法, minpo)

Commercial Code (商法, shoho)

Penal Code (刑法, keiho)

Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法, keiji-sosho ho)

Code of Civil Procedure (民事訴訟法典, minji-sosho hoten)